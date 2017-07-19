Follow
Spacebuds The Dispensary
(541)505-9834
Time Traveler Specials
Two house pre-rolls for $5 ($6 after recreational tax) 11:00 AM - 12:00PM & 4:20PM - 5:20PM
Cannot be combined with any other discounts
It's Frakin Friday!
Come in for select 4 gram 1/8th's and other special deals to set you up for the weekend!
Cannot be combined with other discounts
Schwifty Sativa Saturday
10% off select sativa strains
Cannot be combined with any other discounts
Therapeutic Thursday
10% off CBD products 10% off all Topicals 10% off all Beverages
Cannot be combined with any other discounts
Tardis Tuesday
It's bigger on the inside! 4 gram 1/8ths on select strains
Cannot be combined with any other discounts
Movie Shirt Monday
10% off all edibles Wear your favorite Movie T-shirt or hat for additional 5% off edibles
Cannot be combined with any other discounts
Wampa Wax Wednesday
Knock yourself out on our wax selection 10% off concentrates, cartridges, dabs, and even RSO!
Cannot be combined with any other discounts
Subspace Sunday
Come in for 10% off on select employee picks.
Cannot be combined with any other discounts.