Follow
Pickup available
Sweet Relief - Tillamook
Pickup available
503-354-5463
ATTN: VETERANS AND SENIORS!
Valid 1/7/2016 – 1/2/2020
VETS: You will receive 10% off your purchase everyday. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE! SENIORS (55+): You will receive 10% off your purchase everyday for being of golden age! SENIORS (55+) VETERANS: You will receive 20% off your purchase everyday!
These discounts can be stacked with daily deals.
10% OFF DAILY DEALS!
Valid 2/26/2019 – 1/2/2020
Monday: 10% off Edibles Tuesday: 10% off tinctures & topicals Wednesday: 10% off all flower & pre-rolls - also $2/g(before tax) strains available. Thursday: 10% off CBD product Friday: 10% off when wearing Sweet Relief gear Saturday: 10% off beverages, glass and accessories Sunday: 10% off concentrates & cartridges
Seniors and Veterans can stack up to 30% off! Available for OMMP and Recreational patients 21+
20% Discount - Marijuana Worker Permit
Valid 2/26/2018 – 1/2/2020
Show us proof of your Marijuana Worker Permit and get 20% off every time you come see us!