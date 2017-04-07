Kobegirl
FAVORITE place for sure. Customer service is stellar, epic deals & loyalty program is cool. They go out of their way to help pain patients 💗
4.7
10 reviews
love this place and the people too😘
This location is awesome. Great Quality buds and great customer service.
One of my favorite places to go. Love that they have cheap pre rolls and there loyalty program is pretty cool
Thank you Monicayop. Refer a friend and get $10 extra in loyalty points!
great customer service
Great Customers!
I like coming to this location for there flower deals plus the the quality of costumer service was perfect... will be back !)
Appreciate the compliments, Kwayaz. Come in Wednesdays for $70 1/2 oz and $130 oz on our mid tier shelf! :)
Awesome people & products! Leafly pickup was so convenient, entire process from order placement to pickup was less than 30 minutes. Excellent!
Thanks for your feedback MissAngie04! Make sure to a screenshot of this review and show it to your budtender next time you're in to get a free .5 Pre-roll!
Great service
Thanks! :)
Great place
All thanks to great patients like you!
friendly staff! the selection is always changing and staying fresh. they have quality strains coming in all the time. I would recommend this place to anyone! awesome place!
Thank you for the kind words! We try to keep a good rotation for you guys, so we appreciate the shoutout. See you again soon! :-)