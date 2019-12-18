12 Days of Giveaways: Win a super prize pack from Superette (valued at $500+)

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 11: Enter for a chance to win a super assortment of stuff from Superette (valued over $500).

The cannabis store located in the nation’s capital is arguably one of the coolest looking cannabis stores around. Superette’s Wellington Village outpost looks like a mash up between a retro diner and Honest Ed’s (RIP).

Naturally, the merch in this prize pack is just as cool and includes a hand-selected assortment of stuff including a portable dry herb vaporizer, apparel, munchies, and more! Check out what’s included in the full prize pack below.

What’s included:

Superette branded Vapium vaporizer

Grinder

2 sweaters

3 t-shirts

Grinder card

Keychain

Lighters

Stickers

Socks

Bandana

Munchies

Enter for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah