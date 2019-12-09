12 Days of Giveaways: Win a gift basket from Spiritleaf (valued at $400+)

Leafly Canada is kicking off the holiday season with a little help from our friends!

Starting December 8 and running for 12 consecutive days, we’re giving away more than $5,000 in prizes courtesy of some of our favourite cannabis brands and retailers across the country.

Day 2: Enter for a chance to win a holiday enhancing gift basket from Spiritleaf (valued over $400).

With stores in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, Spiritleaf is already accustomed to spreading joy in communities across Canada.

The chain of cannabis stores “wants to share peace, love, and harmony” over the holidays and has generously supplied a curated holiday enhancement basket to help. This prize is packed with smoking accessories and comes with two sets of crewneck sweaters so you can share with a friend.

What’s included:

Spiritleaf bong

2x Spiritleaf crewneck sweaters

spoon pipe

rolling tray

rolling papers

filter tips

Enter for your chance to win

No purchase necessary. Contest begins on December 8, 2019 and ends on December 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm EST. There are a total of 12 prizes available to be won. Skill-testing question required. Open to legal residents of Canada, excluding Quebec, who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Limit one entry per person per prize. Full rules and entry details available at: https://bit.ly/2PeDvah