Recipe: Cannabis-infused matcha, lemon, and pistachio biscotti

Recipe by chef Cheri Sicard for Kitchen Toke

Looking for a sweet pick-me-up to accompany a tea or coffee? This recipe from Kitchen Toke spices up traditional Italian biscotti with the addition of matcha, lemon zest, toasted pistachios, and of course, cannabis.

Just be careful not to mindlessly snack on these and don’t forget to clearly label cannabis-infused foods to prevent accidental or unintended consumption, and always be sure to store away from underaged eaters.

How to make cannabis-infused matcha, lemon, and pistachio biscotti

Ingredients

1½ cups shelled pistachios

3½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons matcha powder, divided

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup cannabis-infused sugar

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup white chocolate chips

Directions

Place a dry cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add pistachios. Stir for about 2 to 4 minutes or until lightly toasted; set aside. In a small bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, 2 tablespoons matcha and salt; set aside. Using an electric mixer, beat together the butter on high until light and fluffy. Lower mixer speed to medium and beat in the sugar, followed by the eggs, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Scrape down the bowl, reduce mixer speed to low, and mix in dry ingredients just until combined. Stir in toasted pistachios until evenly distributed. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and divide in half. Roll each half into a log 10 inches long by 3 inches wide, by 1 inch tall. Place logs onto an ungreased baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350F oven for about 30 minutes or until bottoms are beginning to brown. Cool for 10 minutes. Transfer dough logs to a cutting board and use a serrated knife to slice each log, on the diagonal, into 12 cookies. Place the cookies, standing upright, back on the cookie sheet and return to the oven until they dry out, about 15 minutes. Cool completely on a rack. Melt the white chocolate with 1 tablespoon matcha and dip half of each biscotti and place onto a parchment-lined sheet pan. Allow the chocolate to set before storing in an airtight container.

Each cookie has about 14 mg THC, based on a 10% strain.

*Tips for Dosing Cannabis Infusions

The potency of your infusions depends on many factors, from how long and hot it was cooked to the potency of your starting material. To test the potency of your finished product, try spreading ¼ or ½ teaspoon on a snack and see how that dose affects you after an hour. Decrease or increase dose as desired. You can then use this personalized “standard” dose as a baseline for your recipes.

Click here for more information on why potency is so difficult to measure in homemade cannabis edibles.

