CBD How adaptogens and innovation helped FOCL create a CBD breakthrough Presented By FOCL April 10, 2020

CBD has taken wellness by storm, becoming a staple in many a day pack and gym bag. A CBD or hemp capsule may even land a coveted spot in your supplement case as part of your daily routine, but it’s becoming increasingly overwhelming to figure out what’s right for you as new natural products hit the market every day.

Fortunately, there’s a way to streamline your natural supplements to complement CBD. Even better, if you’re looking for an energy or relaxation boost, someone’s already done it for you.

“Wellness stacks are a revolutionary way to optimize results and simplify the process of getting the support you need,” says the CEO of FOCL, Ken Lawson.

FOCL offers wellness stacks designed to bring out your best self, combining premium American-grown hemp CBD with adaptogens that have been used for centuries to promote good health. Their two blends of CBD capsule address issues almost everyone has—creating wakefulness and focus during the day and easy, restful sleep at night—with ingredients from nature, backed by science.

What is a wellness stack?

If you’re a gym rat, you might already be familiar with the idea of supplement stacks because bodybuilders often “stack” supplements that help build muscle and aid recovery. The same concept applies to other bodily needs, like lifting brain fog or helping stress melt away.

FOCL’s wellness stacks are the result of combining synergistic ingredients like powerful botanicals and stress-fighting adaptogens with precisely dosed CBD to achieve optimal results for the body and mind.

What are adaptogens and how do they work with CBD?

Adaptogens are gentle plants designed to help your body cope with stressors, which is a pretty broad category of occurrences that range from struggling to stay awake to relieving end-of-day tensions.

While adaptogens have been used for centuries (and there’s plenty of data surrounding their presence in individual plants), modern research is still emerging on exactly how they work, with most signs pointing to interaction with adrenal glands.

As you may already know, CBD works within your endocannabinoid system, affecting a unique set of receptors that could help rein in a lot of different symptoms that are out of whack. This could be why CBD has such a wide set of applications, helping with wakefulness as much as it helps with sleep. Since both CBD and adaptogens can help bring your body into balance, the right herbal blends can boost the power of CBD for a well-rounded addition to your day.

CBD capsules for daytime creativity and focus

FOCL Day, one of two wellness stacks offered by the company, combines CBD with vitamins and herbs that promote wakefulness, focus, and productivity—whether you want a clear mind for your yoga class, need to balance both kids and clients, or just need an extra boost to feel human in the morning.

This capsule augments hemp-derived CBD with a variety of natural ingredients—including nootropic herbs thought to support cognitive function*:

Vitamin B6 for mood elevation.

for mood elevation. L-Theanine from green tea for mental performance, especially in error reduction.

for mental performance, especially in error reduction. Bacopa Monnieri for stress reduction and nerve cell protection—including help with information retention.

for stress reduction and nerve cell protection—including help with information retention. Lion’s Mane Mushroom for the protection of nerve cells and stimulation of new growth.

for the protection of nerve cells and stimulation of new growth. Rhodiola rosea, also known as rosenroot, for mental fatigue and promotion of neuroregeneration.

CBD capsules for nighttime rest and relaxation

When it’s time to start winding down for the day, it can be hard to let everything go to get to your self-care routine, relax into your tv binge, or break from the 24-hour news cycle to finally just get some sleep.

In FOCL Night, synergistic sleepytime herbs work with CBD to help melt stress away and support a better night’s sleep*:

Valerian Root is a mainstay in herbal medicine for sleep and contains a variety of compounds thought to not just help people fall asleep but improve sleep quality.

is a mainstay in herbal medicine for sleep and contains a variety of compounds thought to not just help people fall asleep but improve sleep quality. Hops Flower for reducing anxiety and stress symptoms.

for reducing anxiety and stress symptoms. Ashwagandha , also known as “Indian ginseng,” is a plant commonly used in ayurvedic medicine—and a 2012 study shows it could improve resistance to stress.

, also known as “Indian ginseng,” is a plant commonly used in ayurvedic medicine—and a 2012 study shows it could improve resistance to stress. Passiflora incarnata , or purple passionflower for improved sleep quality.

, or purple passionflower for improved sleep quality. Griffonia simplicifolia, researched for its positive effect on multiple sleep factors: time to fall asleep, total time asleep, and sleep quality.

What you see is what you get

Like the vast majority of high-quality CBD products, FOCL Day and Night CBD stacks go through rigorous third-party lab testing. But a variety of coveted certifications make FOCL stand out from the pack, including Tru-ID – a safety measure rarely seen in the CBD industry that ensures ingredient integrity.

FOCL creates its products in a GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) compliant facility, which sets rigorous standards for consistency and quality at all steps of production. To make sure the supplement stacks can fit into everyone’s lifestyle, FOCL keeps everything vegan and non-GMO.

“FOCL stands out from other CBD companies by working with local family-owned farms to grow and source hemp grown in the USA, using organic practices and making quality a top priority — so we know exactly where our hemp comes from and how it was grown.”

As Lawson says, “our mission with these two wellness stacks is to support your best 24hrs. After all, feeling better is everything.”

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.