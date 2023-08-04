94 points out of 100

Summer 2023

Price: $48 / quarter-ounce

Try some of Dad Grass’ expertly-cured bud and you’ll quickly understand why the brand has become synonymous with high-quality hemp. Their original Dad Grass flower—a Biscotti strain—packs bold notes of lime, gas, pepper, and pine. It produces an even-keeled buzz that works great any time of the day, and showcases some exciting terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Bisabolol and α-Humulene.

Bonus points: Each tin of Dad Grass comes with some handy rolling papers…a guaranteed hit with the dads in your life.

You can buy Dad Grass’ flower and other products straight from their website. Since all of their products contain less than 0.3% THC, they remain legal to purchase and ship.