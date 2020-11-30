CBD Balm, gel, roll-on: 3 CBD topicals to soothe your aches and pains Presented By Forma CBD November 30, 2020 @formacbd/Instagram

Colder weather is here! And for many, that means creaky knees, inflamed old sport injuries, and snow shovelling-induced muscle pains. Not to mention, cold and flu season is in full swing in the midst of a full-blown pandemic.

While many turn to ingestible CBD oils to help relax and recoup, others are finding relief in innovative new topical formats like those from the folks at Forma.

Forma CBD is a California-based company that oversees the cultivation of hemp all the way through to the extraction and formulation of all-natural, broad-spectrum CBD products.

It’s the sister company to CBD flower, and hemp cigarette purveyor Cali Blendz, though Forma specializes in smoke-free CBD formats including a range of ingestible water soluble extracts, as well as CBD topicals in novel formats that feel uncannily familiar.

Products like cooling gels, roll-ons, and balms look and feel a lot like your favorite drugstore-brand personal care products, but also offer innovative new ways to deliver cannabinoids transdermally.

“Our focus is to provide the right natural health product to melt the anxiety and many physical pains that our customers suffer,” says Forma CEO Christopher Campbell. “We pride ourselves in doing the most extensive due diligence in the industry.”

How to find the right CBD topical for you

CBD topicals typically offer a fast-acting alternative to ingestibles as well as the ability to target specific areas and sore spots. And, because CBD derived from hemp is non-intoxicating, topicals are a top choice for those seeking therapeutic benefits without the “high” associated with cannabis and other products containing THC.

Because CBD products have flooded the market in recent years, Campbell shares a few tips to help distinguish good hemp-based products from bad ones.

No COA? Walk away.

The COA (Certificate of Analysis) is a summary of lab testing and any CBD company worth its salt will be proud to provide this information to consumers.

The COA should cite the tasting facility that prepared the analysis and specify what technology was used, the detection of any heavy metals, pesticides, and residual solvents, and the potency and presence of CBD, THC, and a full-spectrum of minor cannabinoids, which is important to know since CBN can make you sleepy and CBDV can make you hyper active.

Tip: If no COA is available or no analysis is shown, walk away.

Look for brands that have relationships with real farmers!

Quality CBD products start with quality hemp produced by trusted partners. For the folks at Forma, that means “visiting our farms, extraction facilities, manufacturers, and testing laboratories and giving everything both a hard look and one last look before a product is offered to our customers” says Campbell. “We want to create trust with our customers and know of no way other than careful focus and hard work.”

Tip: You should be able to cross-check the COA from a CBD product to the corresponding farm/farmers’ website.

Consider how the hemp is extracted

Another consideration when shopping for CBD topicals is how the hemp is extracted. Different types of technology can yield different results. Some can leave behind residual solvents while others strip away minor cannabinoids that work synergistically with CBD.

Tip: CO 2 and cold pressed extraction is cleanest.

Look for brands that don’t over promise

Despite promising research on the benefits of CBD, you’re right to question any company that says CBD will cure everything. Transparency is key according to Forma who shares that their “goal is to create products that are accessible to as many customers as possible and eliminate as many fears about the market and industry as possible.”

Tip: Do your own research! There’s a lot of credible research on PubMed and other similar research sources.

Aside from finding a reliable brand, choosing the right type of CBD topical is a matter of personal preference. Different formats offer different textures, aromas, and sometimes warming or cooling sensations.

Discover 3 new types of CBD topicals:

CBD-infused cooling gel

Get localized relief of strains, sprains, and muscle pains with an icy gel that looks and feels a lot like those cooling rubs sold at your local Walgreens. The big difference here is that this gel counts CBD among its active ingredients so relief is provided by more than just menthol. Quick-drying and not greasy, Forma CBD’s Sub Zero Gel comes in a pump bottle and delivers 10 mg of hemp-derived CBD with every dose.

Roll-on CBD

Looking for a pocket-sized solution that you can use on-the-go? This format looks just like an essential oil roll-on so you can apply CBD discreetly on the subway, at work… anywhere really. Forma’s Invisible Freeze Roll-on contains lavender and camphor to promote relaxation and calm, while the addition of menthol provides a tingling refreshing effect. Each roll-on contains 120 mg of CBD and claims to deliver a powerful dose with each swipe.

CBD Beeswax Balm

Soothe whatever ails you with a beeswax balm activated through the power of touch! Billed as “fast-acting relief” that can be massaged directly into your skin where you need it most, Forma CBD Beeswax Balm boasts a smooth texture, is made with all-natural ingredients, and delivers up to 10 mg of CBD transdermally per dose.

Presented by Forma CBD