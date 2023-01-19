CBD newsletter: Google loosens ad ban, new report exposes gummy testing, FDA plots new regs

Welcome back to your one-stop shop for all things CBD, Leafly Nation.

While much of the country has been focused on the oh-so-juicy political drama cooking in DC, the world of CBD doesn’t sleep. Rest assured, we’ve been working diligently to dig up the biggest, freshest news for you.

This month, we’ve got a round-up of hot CBD stories from across the globe: Google’s ban on CBD ads begins to thaw. France gives CBD flower the green-light. Consumer Report calls BS on CBD content in gummies. Plus, we review some hot CBD products to help you kick off 2023: a buzzy bevvy, a premium sleep-friendly gummy, and an excellent no-frills tincture.

Top CBD news of December

Google’s CBD ad thaw begins

A few weeks ago, the Supreme Beings of Content at Google Ads announced that, beginning January 20, they will permit ads for CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC (the legal limit).

Here’s the catch(es): Google will only permit CBD ads in California, Colorado, and Puerto Rico. Furthermore, The Gatekeepers will only green-light businesses that have received certification from a third-party, a company called LegitScript, to advertise. It ain’t great, but at least it’s something.

FDA: CBD Regulations could appear in next few months

Although the 2018 Farm Bill legalized CBD that contains no more than 0.3% THC, most hemp-derived products largely remain unregulated in the United States. But that could soon to change: The FDA recently announced that regulations for CBD products could appear in the next few months.

“Given what we know about the safety of CBD so far, it raises concerns for FDA about whether these existing regulatory pathways for food and dietary supplements are appropriate for this substance,” FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock told the Wall Street Journal in a story published on December 29.

France says ‘oui’ to hemp flower, reversing ban

Even though the EU regulates CBD flower, the French government has insisted on nonetheless banning it. On December 29, however, that changed when the country’s Council of State reversed the ban, opening the doors to a new market in the country.

Soon, my friends, people from Paris to Marseille will be able to smile, frown, and gesticulate into the middle distance with a hemp cigarette in hand. Phew.

Consumer Reports calls BS on CBD content in popular gummies

Who said Consumer Reports can’t drop a bombshell? Last month, the company announced that they had tested CBD gummies from four major manufacturers: Keoni, Medterra, Royal, and Smilz. Of the four, only Medterra’s gummies contained the quantity of CBD that they advertised (actually, the gummies boasted a little more than advertised). The Keoni and Smilz gummies also contained trace amounts of lead. Yikes.

Buffalo CBD shop suffers Christmas break-in

Man, this is weak AF. On Christmas night, three robbers broke into the Buffalo, New York CBD store Quality Canna. In fifteen minutes, the thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of products while the store’s hiring manager watched the events unfolding on his smartphone. The store’s security guards had the night off to celebrate with their families. Quality Canna opened just eight months prior; the robbery could impact its ability to get off the ground.

Hot CBD products to start 2023

Day One sparkling water

While the significance of the name “Day One” has not revealed itself to me in any state of consciousness, the effects of this CBD-infused sparkling water are much clearer. Each can of the bubbly packs 20 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD for a super soothing sipping experience.

Personally, I’m here to vouch for the Grapefruit variety: While it can’t fully mask the slight musk of hemp extract, I found the grapefruit robust and enjoyed its just-right amount of CBD.

Equilibria sleep gummies

Hats off to Equilibria for designing a cherry-flavored gummy that doesn’t taste like cough syrup. The Chicago-based brand’s Bordeaux Cherry chewies boast a pleasantly mild flavor and a terrific chewiness, as well as a notably calming cocktail of compounds that helped me get a great night’s sleep.

Each gummy contains 12.5 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD, as well as 2.5 milligrams of sleep-inducing CBN. The good folks at Equilibria also throw some Chamomille and L-Theanine into the mix to help you mellow out.

Vitality’s full-spectrum tincture

Sometimes you just can’t beat a tried-and-true classic. Buffalo-based Vitality offers a full-spectrum tincture that’s mostly neutral on the palette, terrific for any time of day, and made from USDA Organic hemp.

Bonus points: Vitality offers its tincture in various sizes, so beginners can try it without spending much cash.

