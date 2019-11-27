How to be an informed CBD shopper

This article is brought to you by DirectCBD, providing consumers with independently certified CBD products at transparent prices.

CBD wellness products are one of the hottest trends, but not all are created equal. It’s natural that most people are cautious when considering what new products to insert into their daily regimen, but beyond the initial intrigue, the most important aspect of any new CBD journey is knowledge. For those looking for trustworthy CBD, the new online market place, DirectCBD.com, has some tips for finding the products that might be the right fit for you.

Answers to common questions that CBD consumers have, like “Should I be considering edibles or tinctures?” and “What is a CBD e-liquid?,” can be found at DirectCBD.com. Those who might be on the fence can learn about all things CBD and feel confident ordering what they feel is right for them, all from one trusted source.

Finding a modern CBD destination

As a society, we’ve gone through many changes in the way we shop over the last few years. There’s no denying that there is still value in being able to put your hands on a product and inspecting it in person, but the convenience of shopping online often beats out the benefits of making purchases in-store.

With more and more retailers carrying CBD products, everyone from local chiropractor’s offices to cosmetics stores, nail salons, and even gas stations are all getting in on the action. While this may seem like a convenient solution to consumers’ CBD needs, it’s important to have the resources necessary to make informed decisions.

DirectCBD.com was created to offer a transparent conversation about CBD so consumers can feel confident knowing they are getting CBD products at fair prices. Their straightforward approach is simple to understand: provide customers with the most current information about CBD at prices that make sense.

How DirectCBD helps consumers choose

One of the most crucial pieces of the “choosing the right CBD” puzzle is knowing what’s in the product, or products, in question. DirectCBD.com believes that the more knowledge consumers have about a CBD product, the easier it is to choose, which is why they require an independent lab issued Certificate of Analysis (COA) for every product offered on their site.

Given that CBD products can contain a wide variety of ingredients, a Certificate of Analysis from a reliable lab is the only way for buyers to feel confident about what they are putting in their bodies.

From the exact levels of cannabinoids to potential contaminants best avoided, COAs provide a detailed analysis of what’s in every CBD product. These reports include information about any trace levels of THC and the presence of other ingredients, additives, and even heavy metals.

“The wide variety of products on the market is an indicator that some are being produced to a higher standard of quality than others. By requiring every product we offer to be tested by independent and verified labs, we allow customers to make informed choices as to what CBD is best for them,” said David Palmar, Product Purchasing Specialist.

Pricing CBD per milligram for maximum value

With so many CBD products on the market, informed consumers have a right to search for ways to distinguish one CBD provider from another.

“CBD products come in a wide variety of cannabinoid content, from less than 100 mg to over 3000 mg. With our ‘per milligram’ pricing, DirectCBD.com customers can choose exactly what they are looking for, within any budget, and know the price they are paying is reflective of what is in the product they are buying,” said Palmar.

DirectCBD uses a transparent “per milligram” pricing model that consumers can easily understand; just as they do ‘price per ounce’ on a grocery store tag. This allows shoppers to easily see the cost for every milligram of CBD contained in each product, allowing customers with a variety of budgets to make precise purchasing decisions.

After all, making sure that CBD shoppers feel informed is their specialty.

