Get BOGO deals from five CBD this holiday season

Remember being a kid on Christmas, always racing to unwrap every little item stuffed into your stocking? There were always a variety of sweet treats, at least in my household, like the Lifesavers booklet (a staple) that came with eight or 10 different flavors, maybe a plastic tube shaped like a candy cane that was filled with M&Ms, or a highly coveted holiday-themed Toblerone. Back then candy haul felt more important than the other items like the socks and Mandarin oranges.

And while the days of tearing apart wrapping paper at lightning speed are long behind (most of) us, the want for confectionaries over the holidays is still very much real.

Looking for adult alternatives to classic stocking stuffers? five CBD, a California-based maker of full-spectrum CBD products, is offering BOGO deals starting Green Wednesday and into the month of December. Use code LEAFLYBOGO to claim the deal (code is valid for one-time use).

From chocolates and gummies to sublingual tinctures and more, there’s a wide range of flavors and formats to discover. The common denominator? five CBD products are made using the highest-quality hemp extracts in their pure undiluted form, and they contain just the right blend of cannabinoids to make the holidays all the merrier.

The company prides itself on producing CBD products that you can “really feel,” thanks to their 5:1 ratio of CBD to minor hemp compounds and terpenes which is inclusive of a legally-permitted amount of THC (<0.3%).

With two-day shipping across the country and sweet BOGO deals rolling through the holiday season, the choice is yours; fill those stockings twice as fast, or buy one product to give away and keep the freebie for yourself.

Need some suggestions? From new products to all-time faves, here’s some festive products from five CBD to discover this holiday season.

Citrus Tincture

Add a little jingle to your bells with a burst of citrusy goodness courtesy of five CBD’s Citrus Tincture. The sublingual oil combines its hemp extract with organic MCT oil and uses only natural extracts to create its flavor. It’s best absorbed when taken with food, so have it with a serving of latkes or stuffing, depending on which holiday you subscribe to. Each 6,000mg CBD Tincture has approximately 115mg of THC in a 60ml bottle.

Daily Buzz Gummies

Daily Buzz Gummies are a high dose, full-spectrum cannabis chewable with a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, CBN and CBC, and are ideal for anyone after a clean and consistent daily dose with an extra punch. Each gummy has 50mg of CBD, as well as 4.8mg of THC. Enjoy in the evening when not a creature is stirring, not even a mouse.

Original Gummies

If the Daily Buzz gummies are dosed higher than you like, the Original gummies should make your holidays more merry and bright. Each one has 25mg of CBD and 0.8mg of THC and is a discreet way to consume your cannabinoids, especially when around family or friends who might not “get” your use.

Melatonin Gummies

If Santa can see you when you’re sleeping and knows when you’re awake, he’s probably aware that achieving the former can sometimes be a struggle. If you have trouble achieving those good REM cycles or are stuffing a stocking of an adult who does, five CBD’s Melatonin gummies will be a hit. Each one has 25mg of cannabis, like the Original option, but also has 3mg of melatonin. Take one hour before bed to encourage those zzzs.

