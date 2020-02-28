CBD CBD skincare for beginners Presented By Populum February 28, 2020 Share Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Print SharePrint

Thinking of using CBD skincare for beauty, acne, and other common skin conditions? Here’s what you need to know.

CBD is everywhere, even the cosmetics aisle. As with any skincare innovation—like peptides or retinol—it can be hard to know where to start. Fortunately, hemp-derived CBD skincare products can be easy to use.

Adding another step to your skincare routine can seem complicated, whether you’re a skincare aficionado with an intricate system or a complete newbie with no idea where to start. Here’s where to start.

What is CBD?

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and it’s one of many compounds, called cannabinoids, found in cannabis plants, which includes hemp. These compounds interact with your endocannabinoid system to produce a variety of effects.

Unlike THC – which is associated with the “high” people get from consuming cannabis – CBD isn’t intoxicating. And while CBD is not in all hemp oil, it’s prevalent in many strains of legal-to-cultivate hemp, so it’s the most common cannabinoid you’ll see on store shelves or available for sale online.

What science says about CBD skincare

We’re still discovering everything CBD can do, but research suggests it may keep various bodily systems at an even keel, including our skin—which may have an endocannabinoid system of its own, according to 2009 analysis published in Trends in Pharmacological Sciences.

While there are still many more studies that need to be conducted, so far, science has revealed the following about CBD and skin:

Acne

A pesky problem that many people might try to combat with CBD skincare is acne, the cause of which is largely hormonal. While hormones are hard to predict and control, CBD can be helpful as an inflammation fighter that assists with redness and swelling.

A 2014 study found that CBD did, in fact, “help normalize a pro-acne agent” and “inhibit the unwanted growth of sebocytes.” In more common language, it helps your skin keep calm and carry on.

Inflammation

Perhaps the most promising possible use of CBD is CBD as an anti-inflammatory agent. Since many skincare issues are rooted in inflammation, finding products that help with topical inflammation could be vital to maintaining healthy skin.

One study examined the use of CBD for inflammation under and over the skin, including the use of CBD for conditions like arthritis. Featured in Nature Reviews Immunology , the study found that applying sufficiently bioavailable amounts of transdermal CBD can help with inflammation that we can’t see.

Itching

An analysis published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology speculated that CBD could work through nerve endings to block itching, citing a 2005 study of hemodialysis patients.

A 2006 study in German journal Der Hautarzt showed that 86.4% of a test group experienced a reduction in pruritus, the sensation of uncomfortable itch, when using CBD to address chronic, treatment-resistant itching.

Just remember: because skin itch is caused by something mechanical (related to the body’s processes), thermal (heat-based), or chemical (contact-based), it’s essential to find the cause of the itch before you try anything or cause further irritation.

Scarring

Scars are made of damaged skin tissue resulting from injury, surgery, or acne. Topicals like creams and scrubs are often used to soothe the skin or help with cell regeneration throughout the healing process.

A 2019 study in La Clinica Teraputica found that patients with inflammatory scarring saw significant improvement of symptoms when a CBD ointment was applied to their skin, including more satisfactory scar paraments – indicating that CBD’s anti-proliferative and anti-inflammatory effects can help scarring caused by inflammation.

As for other types of scarring, the jury is still out.

Elasticity

As the epidermis thins, skin loses its elasticity, leaving many wishing they could help their skin snap back into shape.

The La Clinica Teraputica study that found so much rich information about scarring also found increased elasticity in the skin of subjects who used a topical CBD treatment. However, it’s unclear whether that was because of the CBD itself or other ingredients in the ointment.

What we do know about CBD skincare and elasticity is that you should follow always follow best practices. Don’t skimp on your skincare products on the delicate skin under your eyes and on your neck. Pick cannabinoid-rich products with botanicals that work naturally with the skin, and apply once or twice a day to keep the skin in these vulnerable areas supple and hydrated.

Tips for choosing CBD skincare products

You can achieve your CBD skincare dreams by researching the different formats of CBD skincare products available on today’s market and matching them with your unique needs. Here are a few things to consider when selecting your perfect CBD skincare product.

1. Learn exactly what’s available.

CBD skincare has come far in just the last few months. Make sure you are aware of all the latest product formats, like topicals, lip butters, and day vs. night formulas to target your issues.

2. Make sure to account for differences in CBD products for face and body.

The skin on our bodies often tolerates heavier formulas than our faces will, with less of a chance for breakouts. Try a serum or CBD face oil for the face and keep balms and lotions for the neck down.

3. Get ready to expand your skincare routine.

Skincare gurus know that there are no miracle products out there. A CBD skincare routine should include consistent application if you want to see results. Carve out the extra few minutes each day and chalk it up to self-care.

Finding the right CBD skincare for you

While research is showing a lot of promise for CBD skin treatments, at least one study advises caution when picking out a product: A study published in JAMA, summarized by a medically-reviewed Healthline summary, found that a whopping 26 percent of CBD skincare products contained less CBD than advertised. But that’s not the case with Populum.

“Right now, third-party lab testing is the thing that separates the good from the bad when it comes to CBD skincare products,” says Gunhee Park, the Populum CEO. He also points out that the FDA doesn’t have a list of tests required for cosmetic products – which can make choosing the perfect product more difficult than it needs to be.

So, when Populum decided to make a face oil, they used the same tests they use on their tinctures, triple-testing for heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, microbials, and mycotoxins, in addition to cannabinoid potency.

“Consumers must be especially vigilant when choosing skincare products,” says Park. “Just like things you put into your body, it’s important to know the ingredients you’re putting on your skin.”

Now, you’re primed and ready to experience CBD skincare for yourself.

