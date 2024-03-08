Pop Seeds 2024 Grand Finale: Best seeds and clones for hash

Buy seeds, grow weed, make hash, and get smashed on 18 of the latest flavors to rock the weed world. Above, CHA Honey Belts. (Courtesy CHA Genetics)

March has arrived, and with it your best chance of growing a monster outdoor plant—if you start now inside. As such, we conclude our seasonal 2024 guide to the hottest cultivars and breeders with a survey of award-winning strains bred for making excellent hash.

Not all strains are created equal for extraction, farmers and hashmakers have learned. Some taste great as flowers, but flat as hash. Others make good oil for pens, but poor rosin. Some are true “dumpers”—releasing big, fat trichome heads on long, breakable stalks; all the easier for collecting into the ultimate dab. A great hash hit allows you to savor the soul of a strain like a Mortal Kombat villain. But it all starts with a perfect flower. Let’s dive in:

Reporting at The Ego Clash 2023 in Mendocino County, CA—hash remains very much in its Papaya Era, as well as its Honey Banana Era. So expect more trophies for these concentrates of tropical, fruity flavor.

We’re getting best-in-class germination rates from CHA seeds of Humboldt County, CA, so we proudly recommend the CHA Honey Belts, or the CHA Frenchy’s Grapes x Grapaya. Honey Belts takes the Honey Banana craze to the Rainbow Belts. That’s candy on candy. Frenchy’s Grapes x Grapaya promises dumb levels of grape taste in a crazy, dumper strain.

The team at Bloom Seed Co. carries a lot of clout in the hash world, and throws down with their MAD Honey (Honey Banana x Sherbanger).

You really can’t talk about banana terps without giving Masonic Seeds his dabs. The Compton-based “Mace” has powered a ton of hash wins, and dabs like a boss. Masonic always has an affordable, diverse lineup, with winning work on his strain Wilson, as well as his Banana God.

Wilson crosses and Banana God keep winning awards into 2024. On Feb. 29, he put us on to the Acapulco Gold Wilson and the Sour D Wilson among many others. And there’s always money in the Banana Man.

Masonic Seeds runs the Seed Shwaggle in the cave at influential, industry-only The Ego Clash 2023 in December. (David Downs/Leafly)

Keep the Honey Banana vibes going with DNA Genetics’ Honey Banana S1—they’ll bring that heat to the entire world in 2024.

Moving up the coast of California, we arrive in Oakland, CA, where Purple City Genetics has a whole slew of crazy hash strains. Check out Fez (Rainbow Belts x Moroccan Peaches) and Habibi (Z x Moroccan Peaches)—they make phenomenal hash and yield over 4%.

PCG’s Canal St. Runtz washes at 5%, which is kind of a big deal around here. It means 100 grams of flower will yield 5 grams of tasty hash. Generally speaking, the higher the hash yield, the more profitable the cultivar.

In clone form only, Canal Street Runtz comes from PCG’s El Krem collection. It has “a Bubblegum Runtz terp that’s lacking in the hash market, but obviously has demand,” said PCG Founder and Head Breeder Auryn McCafferty.

“This cultivar is dual usage as the flower looks amazing, and tests at 33% and has a better yield than Runtz. Our favorite El Krem seed is probably Sour Peaches (AJ Sour Diesel x Moroccan Peaches); huge plants with amazing resin- look for this one to pick up some awards this year.”

In the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas and beyond lies proper cannabis country, and it has even more for you.

Crockett Family Farms’ 2024 seed lineup for hash includes Day-O. (David Downs/Leafly)

Famous for Tangie and Banana Sherbert, Crockett Family Farms brought seeds of Day-O (Tallymon x Papaya Banana Sherbert) to The Ego Clash. That’s a killer cross. Both those strains have won recent awards and remain the talk of the sesh.

Keep your candy super-juicy with Bloom Seed Co.’s Rainbow Guava (Rainbow Belts 2.0 x Strawberry Guava—for the win).

Even more fruit comes from California Seed Bank, which has One Fritter Quitter—an Apple Fritter project.

One Fritter Quitter comes from Apple Fritter x Banana OG x Donny Burger x Mike LarryV2 with a fruit cereal-flavored fuel smell, among other fruity kushy gas flavors.

One Fritter Quitter under a grow light. (Courtesy California Seed Bank)

“It comes out super gassy and potent. Plus it has the Apple Fritter structure along with the Modified Banana structure & hashing capabilities—less leaf, leaving room for more weed and resin!”

Happy Dreams Farms, which helped bring the world Vanilla Frosting, recommends Garlic Slurry for all the hashmakers this year. Also on the savory tip, California Seed Bank keeps the stanky GMO terps flowing with Papa Burger.

Over in Colorado, Cannarado has Big Hunk (Fatso x Papaya).

“Expect large yielding, high terpene, plants that will finish in approx 10 weeks. These have been producing well for solventless concentrate as well as straight flower. Funk and fruit!”

Big Hunk takes Fatso to Papaya town. (Courtest Cannarado)

And then we end with some old-school craziness.

Good ole Bodhi Seeds slangs beans as good as ever, and has Razzleberry Hashplant, a cross of Goji Raz F2 x 88G13HP. That’s good stuff. The Goji Raz should offer a more lip-smacking raspberry, and the 1988 G-13 Hashplant indica promises to bomb you back to the set of “Stranger Things.”

OK, we’ve independently reported—without fear or favor—more than 3,000 words over three posts on what seeds and clones to grow in 2024. Today is the day to pop a pack, find a keeper, and change the world with your weed. So let’s get growing!