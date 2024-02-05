Attention, America’s terp army of weed gardeners. It’s time to lock and load.
Ignore the freezing winter outdoors. Valentine’s Day marks the beginning of germination season indoors for the 2024 outdoor full-sun run in North America. The world’s most elite, tasty, potent, and beautiful weed isn’t going to grow itself. You need to scoop the perfect seeds for your situation—this week!
Feast thine eyes on this fine directory of magic beans, Terp Army. It’s distilled from dozens of queries to the world’s winningest, most reputable breeders.
Thanks to the federal legalization of cannabis seeds, it’s never been easier to stand on the shoulders of greatness and grow a pound. Growers from legal New York, Missouri, Ohio, and hopefully soon Washington can let fweedom ring this year.
Welcome to the World’s best seeds and clones to grow in 2024. Let’s get gardening!
Hot-hot new-new from the top dogs
We begin with a smoking hot display of pure hype—the true tokes of the town.
Seed Junky Genetics
Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker colonizes the country in 2024. LA breeder Seed Junky Genetics has enabled direct-to-consumer sales of Permanent Marker S1, or bred to itself. Also scoop Scented Marker, Malibu Marker, and Cherry Ztripez. For pro indoor growers only.
Capulator
The LA maker of MAC1, Capulator, keeps digging into Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 runner-up Cap Junky with Coolio (Cap Junky x Caps Frozen Oranges); scheduled for Spring 2024.
“After a long hard day of work, hitting the #18 makes me want to hit the heavy bag, go for a 10-mile bike ride, and then stay up until 3 a.m. working on the creative side of my business. It’s super-productive and uplifting. Probably my favorite smoke at the moment.”
Shop highly rated dispensaries near youShowing you dispensaries near
Cap also plans two clone drops of Chadberry and Big Buns. Chadberry is GMO x Chillz that he calls “super-happy giggle weed that reeks like chemberries.”
Wonderbrett’s ByrdSeed
Also in LA, Wonderbrett has released seeds for the first time as the brand Byrdseed Genetics. Get the new Cherry Crush, based off his stable of studs. Cherry Crush is Wonderbrett’s OZ Kush selection crossed with his Kush Cola and Seed Junky’s Jealousy (Leafly Strain of the Year 2022).
Cookies Seed Bank and Cipher Genetics
In Northern California, global icon Cookies and their Cookies Seed Bank doubles up on the Lemon Cherry Gelato craze with Double Lemon Cherry. And Cookies’ Berner has been building with Cipher Genetics’ Chris Lynch, who has a line of Blue Lobster (Eye Candy x Apples & Bananas) crosses he’s prepping for the first half of 2024.
Compound Genetics
Compound Genetics and Node Labs have readied Double Up (Mellowz #8 & Gastro Pop #5) for a 2024 run.
“The resulting bud is some of the best we have ever seen,” said Compound. With notes of bubblegum, candy, fruit, and citrus, to kerosene and industrial chemicals.
Also don’t miss Compound’s The Scrooge, which is Jokerz #31 x The Menthol for a more minty, candy, and creamy thing.
Purple City Genetics
The Oakland clone and seed powerhouse Purple City Genetics’ current favorite is Curaçao—a cross of Maltese Orange (Lemon Tree Skorange x THC Bomb) x Caribbean Cookies. It’s purple, yields, tests over 30% and, “has a unique sour orange peel and cookie dough terp that makes her special. Super strong, but uplifting and mouth and nose coating right down to the last hit.”
Phinest
Speaking of cloners, Phinest in Sacramento, CA rolls out Colorado breeder Cannarado’s Puffy Payton line of Gary Payton x Banana Puffy. Banana Puffy is Banana OG x Thin Mint. So this is cookie work with extra heavy yields for flower and hash.
Phinest states: “Purple shot through with orange and lime green, big banana terps. Consistently in the top quartile for wholesale pricing, Puffy is an elegant workhorse that is capturing the attention of NorCal growers and will surely be on the podium at the California State Fair this year, given its hash yield, funky banana terp profile (with a touch of the Gary) and bountiful trichome production.” See also: Cannarado’s Candyclysm.
Humboldt Seed Co
Leading off Humboldt Seed Co.’s hype train is Donutz (Lemon Cherry Gelato x GSC x OG). It tastes like glazed donuts and fuel, and will finish by Oct 5th to 10th outside. The automatic variety finishes in 80 days. Humboldt Seed Co is focusing on feminized seeds, so you don’t have a dude running through the gals in the garden. See also: Granny Candy.
Exotic Genetix
Coming out of Washington, Exotic Genetix Mike has the gas for 2024 with Petrol Point, from his fresh line of Grape Jubilee crosses. See also: Twisted Terpz (Trop Runtz x Grape Jubilee).
Tiki Madman
And our 2023 Budtender’s Choice strain Devil Driver returns in Tiki Madman’s Pablo’s Private Reserve (Devil Driver x Pablos Revenge). Pablos Revenge has popped up on our radar as a Leafly Buzz: Hot strain of 2024. See also: Tiki Madman’s Disco Tiger (Grape Zoda x Zoo Runtz), Blue Gushers Bx, and Bacio Belts.
Sin City Seeds
One more huge release from a breeder-favorite—Las Vegas’ Sin City Seeds collabs with Surfr Seeds on Rip Tide (Point Break x Blue Power IX2). Point Break is citrusy, cakey Trop Cookies work. Blue Power is the power behind Apples and Bananas.
The latest from the Z era
Candy terps reign supreme in 2024, whether it’s tropical taffy, blue raspberry, grape or grapefruit.
Archive Seeds
The best Z work probably comes from Archive Seeds in Portland, OR with their Z-Face, and Zsunami. No one works as hard to refine their lines as Archive Seeds’ Fletch, and it shows.
Terp Hogz
Z originators TerpHogz offers GelonoidZ as feminized seed in 2024, as well as Grapefruit Zruntz.
Wizard Trees
Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 runner-up RS-11 breeder. Wizard Trees has several crosses to Zangria or Studio 54 on their site.
Clearwater Genetics
The highly regarded maker of modern Mai Tai, Clearwater Genetics, has Blue Razzicle crosses that look on-point; especially crossed to RS-11, BTY OG, Sherbanger, and Zoap. Sheesh!
More candy aisle flavors
—Karma Genetics has a more unique Cheddar Zi, which is (Cheese/Biker) x (Z x ZiZi).
—Chemdog popularizer chemdog and his Smash Hits brand in Boston has Z clones for the legal Massachusetts market. Grab Z Head (Z x Headbanger Kush) and Zour Diesel (Z x Sour Diesel). All will be available at Canna Provisions stores in Lee and Holyoke in Massachusetts.
—Purple City Genetics of Oakland satisfies sweet teeth with Street Tarts—a mega-cross of Guava Tart (Grandi Guava x Caribbean Cookies [Guava x OGKB bx1] ) x Street Guru.
—3rd Coast Genetics of Michigan wants you to grow more of our Leafly hot strain of 2024—Cadillac Rainbow—in seed form.
—Also going strong in 2024, Bloom Seed Co’s Z x Sherbanger hotness Candy Fumez #6 —the Harry Palms selection.
—And Atlas Seeds presents a Green Apple Candy with an intense ripe green apple nose. It came out of a Wedding Crasher x Dirty Sanchez project.
GMOs, and other funky stuff
We’ll close out part one of our list with savories to counterbalance that sweet.
3rd Coast Genetics
3rd Coast Genetics in Michigan steps on the gas with Pure Michigan F2, and Black Truffle; building off the White Truffle craze.
Thug Pug
The Michigan maker of the beloved Peanut Butter Breath, Thug Pug, has worked that line to F3s.
Skunk House Genetics
Skunk House Genetics former breeder California Seed Bank says to check out Papa Burger, which just took 1st in Legends of Hashish.
When you’re toughened up, seek out Southern Oregon breeder Kush Kirk’s Dragon’s Fist, or Compton, CA breeder Masonic Seeds’ Ultimate Garlic Bundle.
Phew! OK, we’re going to catch our breath and come back with Part 2, digging into Sours, OGs, Purps, Tangies, Sativas, Landraces, and Nostalgia cultivars. Lastly, Part 3 will be all about Hashers—strains that dump trichomes for BHO, live resin, rosin, live rosin, and dry sift! Download the app and turn on notifications to never miss a drop. Peace.