Grow the future of weed with Leafly’s definitive, annual hype seed guide to the latest takes on Gelatos, Z, OGs, and more. Above, Panacea-grown Double Up from Compound Genetics' 2024 lineup. (Photo by @ginja.club, Courtesy of Compound Genetics)

Attention, America’s terp army of weed gardeners. It’s time to lock and load.

Ignore the freezing winter outdoors. Valentine’s Day marks the beginning of germination season indoors for the 2024 outdoor full-sun run in North America. The world’s most elite, tasty, potent, and beautiful weed isn’t going to grow itself. You need to scoop the perfect seeds for your situation—this week!

Feast thine eyes on this fine directory of magic beans, Terp Army. It’s distilled from dozens of queries to the world’s winningest, most reputable breeders.

Thanks to the federal legalization of cannabis seeds, it’s never been easier to stand on the shoulders of greatness and grow a pound. Growers from legal New York, Missouri, Ohio, and hopefully soon Washington can let fweedom ring this year.

Welcome to the World’s best seeds and clones to grow in 2024. Let’s get gardening!

Hot-hot new-new from the top dogs

We begin with a smoking hot display of pure hype—the true tokes of the town.

Seed Junky Genetics

Make your mark on 2024: Permanent Marker S1. (Courtesy Seed Junky Genetics)

Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 Permanent Marker colonizes the country in 2024. LA breeder Seed Junky Genetics has enabled direct-to-consumer sales of Permanent Marker S1, or bred to itself. Also scoop Scented Marker, Malibu Marker, and Cherry Ztripez. For pro indoor growers only.

Capulator

Coming in Spring 2024, the Cap Junky cross, Coolio. (Courtesy Capulator)

The LA maker of MAC1, Capulator, keeps digging into Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 runner-up Cap Junky with Coolio (Cap Junky x Caps Frozen Oranges); scheduled for Spring 2024.

Coolio #18 tastes like orange oil and paint thinner. Capulator

“After a long hard day of work, hitting the #18 makes me want to hit the heavy bag, go for a 10-mile bike ride, and then stay up until 3 a.m. working on the creative side of my business. It’s super-productive and uplifting. Probably my favorite smoke at the moment.”

Cap also plans two clone drops of Chadberry and Big Buns. Chadberry is GMO x Chillz that he calls “super-happy giggle weed that reeks like chemberries.”

Wonderbrett’s ByrdSeed

Also in LA, Wonderbrett has released seeds for the first time as the brand Byrdseed Genetics. Get the new Cherry Crush, based off his stable of studs. Cherry Crush is Wonderbrett’s OZ Kush selection crossed with his Kush Cola and Seed Junky’s Jealousy (Leafly Strain of the Year 2022).

Cookies Seed Bank and Cipher Genetics

In Northern California, global icon Cookies and their Cookies Seed Bank doubles up on the Lemon Cherry Gelato craze with Double Lemon Cherry. And Cookies’ Berner has been building with Cipher Genetics’ Chris Lynch, who has a line of Blue Lobster (Eye Candy x Apples & Bananas) crosses he’s prepping for the first half of 2024.

Compound Genetics

Panacea-grown Double Up from Compound Genetics for 2024. (Photo by @ginja.club, Courtesy of Compound Genetics)

Compound Genetics and Node Labs have readied Double Up (Mellowz #8 & Gastro Pop #5) for a 2024 run.

“The resulting bud is some of the best we have ever seen,” said Compound. With notes of bubblegum, candy, fruit, and citrus, to kerosene and industrial chemicals.

Also don’t miss Compound’s The Scrooge, which is Jokerz #31 x The Menthol for a more minty, candy, and creamy thing.

Purple City Genetics

The Oakland clone and seed powerhouse Purple City Genetics’ current favorite is Curaçao—a cross of Maltese Orange (Lemon Tree Skorange x THC Bomb) x Caribbean Cookies. It’s purple, yields, tests over 30% and, “has a unique sour orange peel and cookie dough terp that makes her special. Super strong, but uplifting and mouth and nose coating right down to the last hit.”

Phinest

Speaking of cloners, Phinest in Sacramento, CA rolls out Colorado breeder Cannarado’s Puffy Payton line of Gary Payton x Banana Puffy. Banana Puffy is Banana OG x Thin Mint. So this is cookie work with extra heavy yields for flower and hash.

Puffy Payton is the undisputed champ among this year’s bounty from Cannarado Phinest, Sacramento, CA

Phinest states: “Purple shot through with orange and lime green, big banana terps. Consistently in the top quartile for wholesale pricing, Puffy is an elegant workhorse that is capturing the attention of NorCal growers and will surely be on the podium at the California State Fair this year, given its hash yield, funky banana terp profile (with a touch of the Gary) and bountiful trichome production.” See also: Cannarado’s Candyclysm.

Humboldt Seed Co

Leading off Humboldt Seed Co.’s hype train is Donutz (Lemon Cherry Gelato x GSC x OG). It tastes like glazed donuts and fuel, and will finish by Oct 5th to 10th outside. The automatic variety finishes in 80 days. Humboldt Seed Co is focusing on feminized seeds, so you don’t have a dude running through the gals in the garden. See also: Granny Candy.

Exotic Genetix

Exotic Genetix’s Petrol Potion. (Courtesy Exotic Genetix)

Coming out of Washington, Exotic Genetix Mike has the gas for 2024 with Petrol Point, from his fresh line of Grape Jubilee crosses. See also: Twisted Terpz (Trop Runtz x Grape Jubilee).

Tiki Madman

And our 2023 Budtender’s Choice strain Devil Driver returns in Tiki Madman’s Pablo’s Private Reserve (Devil Driver x Pablos Revenge). Pablos Revenge has popped up on our radar as a Leafly Buzz: Hot strain of 2024. See also: Tiki Madman’s Disco Tiger (Grape Zoda x Zoo Runtz), Blue Gushers Bx, and Bacio Belts.

Sin City Seeds

Rip Tide unites Sin City Seeds’ Blue Power with Surfr Seeds’ Point Break. (Courtesy Sin City Seeds)

One more huge release from a breeder-favorite—Las Vegas’ Sin City Seeds collabs with Surfr Seeds on Rip Tide (Point Break x Blue Power IX2). Point Break is citrusy, cakey Trop Cookies work. Blue Power is the power behind Apples and Bananas.

The latest from the Z era

Candy terps reign supreme in 2024, whether it’s tropical taffy, blue raspberry, grape or grapefruit.

Archive Seeds

The best Z work probably comes from Archive Seeds in Portland, OR with their Z-Face, and Zsunami. No one works as hard to refine their lines as Archive Seeds’ Fletch, and it shows.

Terp Hogz

Z originators TerpHogz offers GelonoidZ as feminized seed in 2024, as well as Grapefruit Zruntz.

Wizard Trees

Leafly Strain of the Year 2023 runner-up RS-11 breeder. Wizard Trees has several crosses to Zangria or Studio 54 on their site.

Clearwater Genetics

The highly regarded maker of modern Mai Tai, Clearwater Genetics, has Blue Razzicle crosses that look on-point; especially crossed to RS-11, BTY OG, Sherbanger, and Zoap. Sheesh!

More candy aisle flavors

—Karma Genetics has a more unique Cheddar Zi, which is (Cheese/Biker) x (Z x ZiZi).

—Chemdog popularizer chemdog and his Smash Hits brand in Boston has Z clones for the legal Massachusetts market. Grab Z Head (Z x Headbanger Kush) and Zour Diesel (Z x Sour Diesel). All will be available at Canna Provisions stores in Lee and Holyoke in Massachusetts.

—Purple City Genetics of Oakland satisfies sweet teeth with Street Tarts—a mega-cross of Guava Tart (Grandi Guava x Caribbean Cookies [Guava x OGKB bx1] ) x Street Guru.

—3rd Coast Genetics of Michigan wants you to grow more of our Leafly hot strain of 2024—Cadillac Rainbow—in seed form.

—Also going strong in 2024, Bloom Seed Co’s Z x Sherbanger hotness Candy Fumez #6 —the Harry Palms selection.

—And Atlas Seeds presents a Green Apple Candy with an intense ripe green apple nose. It came out of a Wedding Crasher x Dirty Sanchez project.

Green Apple Candy. (Courtesy Atlas Seeds)

GMOs, and other funky stuff

We’ll close out part one of our list with savories to counterbalance that sweet.

3rd Coast Genetics

3rd Coast Genetics in Michigan steps on the gas with Pure Michigan F2, and Black Truffle; building off the White Truffle craze.

Thug Pug

The Michigan maker of the beloved Peanut Butter Breath, Thug Pug, has worked that line to F3s.

Skunk House Genetics

California Seed Bank Papa Burger. (Courtesy California Seed bank)

Skunk House Genetics former breeder California Seed Bank says to check out Papa Burger, which just took 1st in Legends of Hashish.

When you’re toughened up, seek out Southern Oregon breeder Kush Kirk’s Dragon’s Fist, or Compton, CA breeder Masonic Seeds’ Ultimate Garlic Bundle.

Phew! OK, we’re going to catch our breath and come back with Part 2, digging into Sours, OGs, Purps, Tangies, Sativas, Landraces, and Nostalgia cultivars. Lastly, Part 3 will be all about Hashers—strains that dump trichomes for BHO, live resin, rosin, live rosin, and dry sift! Download the app and turn on notifications to never miss a drop. Peace.