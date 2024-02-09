Pop seeds 2024-Part II: Attack of the Sours

Grow the future of weed with Leafly’s definitive, annual hype seed guide to the latest takes on Sours, OGs, Tangies, sativas, Cheeses and Purps. Above—All Gas OG (Humboldt Seed Co)

There’s a universe in every nug, so let’s continue our journey through time and space with Part II of the World’s best seeds and clones to grow in 2024, aka Attack of the Sours. Also starring Purps, Tangies, sativas, and vintage stuff.

Sour Diesel strains

An AJ’s Sour Diesel appears. (David Downs/Leafly)

As New York City finally warms up to legalization, expect an onslaught of Sours. We all love Sour Diesel for its sour lime and gas smell and energetic hybrid sativa effects.

At the top of my list for sours to check out: Humboldt County-based, 7 year-old CHAnetics’ whole line of Lime Sour, spotted in the cave at The Ego Clash 2023 in Mendocino, and online now for $100 a pack. Lime Sour consists of Skunktech’s Sour D x Lime F5. CHAnetics Weasel’s Sour may prove the most sour, but we’re also intrigued by the Zangria and Zoap hybrids.

All your sour—are belong to us. (David Downs/Leafly)

Karma Genetics keeps the sour flame alive in 2024 with their latest Sour Lemon Mochi—(Mochi x LemonTini) x KG Sour D bx.

If you love sours, you’d be foolish to ignore Clearwater Genetics’ Sour Diesel crosses to Triangle Kush, Lime OG, Maitai #4, or Pablo’s Revenge.

Pushin’ OG Kushes

Sour Diesel and OG Kush are cousins—no doubt. If Sour D hits limey and biting and zippy, OG hits lemony, biting, and relaxing.

Purple City Genetics founder and head breeder Auryn McCafferty said, “We want to see more high-quality OG Kush on the market.”

Preach. PCG brings back ‘BTY OG’ this year—which stands for ‘better than yours.’ And they don’t put out new OGs lightly.

“BTY OG is one of our favorites and Oaksterdam OG is one of the best performing. BTY has got more lemon-pine and reminds us of LA. Oaksterdam is a huge yielder and easy to grow and has more of a tennis balls and gas to it, and reminds us of Humboldt.”

All Gas, no brakes. Humboldt Seed Co All Gas OG. (Courtesy Humboldt Seed Co.)

Buy the OG seeds and cuts you want to see in the world, said Auryn.

“We’re gonna keep dropping OG’s over the next few years from our archive if we get a good response. We have six other cuts in mind that we feel like fill out the fullness of that family, so let’s hope they hit.”

The whole world should can tap Humboldt Seed Co.’s All Gas OG—with notes of skunk, orange and pine. It comes in feminized and autoflower.

“Everything about All Gas OG is huge—the plant, the leaves, the nugs, and the high. It’s a great producer of dense, bright green nugs,” HSC writes.

Double OG Chem wrapping it up in 2023. (David Downs/Leafly)

The multi-Emerald Cup Award-winning Rebel Grown Seeds returns in 2024 with their Double OG Chem crusher. We grew that last year. It slaps.

And for the transition to the Tangie section—peep Wonderbrett’s Byrdseed brand and their Tequila Zee—mixing Brett’s OZ Kush (Z x OG Kush) with Pineapple OG x Clementine. That’s how you keep it Cali Sober.

Take me to Tangie town

Mimosa. Hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Citrusy strains rock for all-day creativity that goes into evening.

It’s such a great time to buy iconic Clementine seeds straight from Crockett Family Farms in the Sierra Nevada, or legit Mimosa seeds from Symbiotic Genetics in Sacramento. Pour it on even thicker with Lemosa (Str8lemonade x Mimosa V6) this year.

Brian at Crockett Family Farms said younger smokers don’t even know about anything besides mainstream purple candy-gas. He predicts more “fruity strains and real OGs in 2024. Strawberries and Tangies—big wave, bro,” he told Leafly.

Also, branch out with highly regarded Biovortex and his Kurious Orange. It’s Mandarine crossed to his highly respected Black Dog x (Tangerine Haze x Golden Goat).

“Huge plants, super-terpy, very unique, and great high that finish in early October.” Auryn McCafferty, founder, Purple City Genetics, on Orange 76

Furthermore in ‘24, PCG drops small batches of tester seeds, like their favorite modern sativa, Orange 76, which will finish on time; unlike other sativas. It’s Orange Cookie Dough x Motorbreath15 x Moroccan Peaches.

“Huge plants, super-terpy, very unique, and great high that finish in early October,” said McCafferty.

Also check out Cel-Ray—Lemon Tree Skorange x GovernMint Oasis—with “a super unique ginger lemon pepper terp, and a great high, and also finishes in October.”

Vintage sativa thrills

Spotted in NYC, the narrow green Piff Haze. (David Downs/Leafly)

Speaking of sativas, add some diversity to the cannabis gene pool this year—grow a feral, weird equatorial strain.

Equilibrium Genetics specializes in such fantastic beasts, and recommends Maui Bx, and Vietnamese x Blueberry. You can get them delivered right to your house from Leafly in California.

Compton, CA’s force of natural selection, Masonic Seeds, sells a vintage Haze x Colombian x Rainbow Belts dubbed Rainbow Escobar for this season.

Masonic Seeds’ Rainbow Escobar pack. (Courtesy Masonic Seeds)

Also, sample some real deal old-school New York Piff haze from Purple City Genetics with the strain Sango.

“We lament the increasing lack of diversity in the gene pool since the end of Prop 215 and continue to try and inject more of our 8 to 9-week modern sativas into the market that test around 30%, have bag appeal, and are bred for production,” said McCafferty.

“We see more farms taking chances on planting some long flowering sativas too. We love Sango (Cuban Black Haze x Gush Mints) that tastes like the perfect mash up of late 90’s New York piff and that modern Cali gas.

PCG also offers a Congolese Bubblegum (Bazooka Joe x Black Congo) x Gush Mints that “has an incredible high and metallic piff and cedar terps, so exotic for the true connoisseur.”

One more from the 16 year-old PCG: Bob Hope (Super Lemon Haze x Durban Biscotti) looks “like purple candy-gas, but tastes like Dutch herb from the ’90’s and has an amazing well-balanced sativa high.”

Vintage indica chills

Purest Indica. (David Downs/Leafly)

Come down from your astral sativas with some vintage indicas. Todd McCormick at Ag Seed Co recommends another run of his ‘83-era Purest Indica. We grew it last year and it’s such a satisfying reference point for what we talk about when we talk about indicas. This short, squat, icy bush smelled like burnt brakes and sent us to dreamland. It’s upstream of Northern Lights, and Todd said it contains a lot of skunk aroma called thiols.

For more old school, Rebel Grown Seeds out in Vermont brings out Segunku Skunk, an improvement on Adirondack Gold, an old skunk of the Northeast; with proceeds going to a local indigenous tribe.

Furthermore, Masonic Seeds connects the ‘60s hippie trail to your gardens with a straight-up Mazar Sherif.

Aged Cheeses

Before we go, let’s put out a little charcuterie board for you this year with three cheeses from our reporting.

On Jan. 27, Dynasty Genetics released a line of crosses of the famed Exodus Cheese—from the ‘90s English rave commune. We’d run the Super Silver Cheese ‘98 for fun.

Equilibrium Genetics unites two continents in his African Cheese.

More modern—Masonic Seeds offers a Cheese Romulan that should leave you stunned.

And a fistful of Purps

Rest in resin, Frenchi Cannoli. (David Downs/Leafly)

Lastly, we wrap up part II with two purps—another old-school flavor everyone would love to see come back around.

Equilibrium Genetics serves up an Urkle GDP worth adding to your library.

Meanwhile, CHA honors the legacy of famed hashmaker Frenchie Cannoli with multiple crosses of Frenchy’s Grapes (Frenchy’s Force x Creme De Papaya).

This line unites a ton of hitters: Glue, GAK, Papaya, and Grape Cream Cake.

CHA put pollen from a male Frenchy’s Grapes on 31 insanely hype crosses from 15 breeders. Start with Frenchy’s Grapes x Masonic’s (Grape Gas x Peach Ringz).

So that’s another 1,000 words of wisdom on what to pop this Valentine’s Day. If you’re bored by the usual suspects—don’t hate, germinate.

Next up: Pop Seeds 2024 concludes with Part III, dubbed ‘Hash Rules Everything Around Me.’