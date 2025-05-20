Recommendations on the best feminized seeds are made by Leafly’s Product Picks team after extensive research, internal debate, and expert consultation. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission.

A quick look at the best feminized seeds

Best diesel: Sour Diesel, Seed Supreme

Best terps: Kosher Kush, DNA Genetics

Best for beginners: Biscotti, ILGM

Best 2025 standout: Pink Runtz x Hollywood, Cookies Seed Bank

Best Strain of the Year: Super Boof, Barney’s Farm

Best splurge: Red Skrrrt-Banger, Terphogz

Best retail: Blue Dream, Atlas Seed

Best rare genetics: Zsunami, Archive Seed Bank

We here at Leafly Product Picks are more than pleased to tell you that we’ve assembled the choicest genetic picks of the moment so that you can plant your grow with some of the very best feminized seeds around.

Feminized seeds have been bred to only produce female marijuana plants, so every seed you plant will turn into a bud producer. Feminized seeds also save you loads of time and space by eliminating the process of sexing out plants.

Feminized cannabis seeds are especially popular with first-time homegrowers because they require less work and are less complicated to grow, and you will always get a bud-producing plant.

Here you’ll find mouthwatering terps, hot genetics, and some of our favorite renditions of classic strains. Whatever you choose, whether you’re a beginner or an old hand, you’ll be planting legends and harvesting heaters. Read on to find the feminized seeds we’re swooning over.

The best feminized seeds of 2025: Reviews and recommended products

4, 8, 12, or 25 seeds | Chemdawg x Super Skunk A strain that’ll energize even the most tapped-out of tolerances, Seed Supreme’s Sour Diesel really gets our teams’ engines running. Sour Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that can reach an awe-inspiring 25% THC in the right conditions, and doesn’t skimp out on flavor either. 10–12 weeks | Feminized starting from $55.00 at Seed Supreme →

Seed Supreme has bred this strain to have more gas than the Daytona 500 and a sharp, lemon kicker that gives the strain a flavor profile that keeps growers coming back for more. You can expect a surge of uplifting energy when firing up Sour Diesel, so keep some on hand for when you’re running on empty or need to shift into a higher gear.

5, 10, 15, or 20 seeds | Kosher Kush x Kosher Kush An indica par excellence that hangs with the best of the OG Kush family, you can smell Kosher Kush coming from a mile away. Copious quantities of terpenes, Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene, are responsible for the strain’s distinctive aroma, as well as its legendarily complex flavor with hearty, rich notes of fruit and mossy earth. 9–10 weeks | Feminized starting from $80.12 at DNA Genetics →

Kosher Kush has helped fill out the DNA Genetics trophy case, racking up Cannabis Cup victories and other laurels thanks to its unique terpene profile and legendary stress-relieving properties.

5, 10, or 20 seeds | Gelato 25 x South Florida OG Our pick for the best strain for green thumbs in training, Biscotti is a remarkably easy-to-grow indica-dominant hybrid that doesn’t cut any corners when it’s time to smoke. Fitting for its Italian moniker, Biscotti is a real renaissance strain; it excels in flavor, potency, and yield, and is much less picky about light and soil content than other strains. 8–10 weeks | Feminized starting from $99 at ILGM →

Even novice growers should have little trouble harvesting a respectable amount of sweet and spicy buds, and ILGM provides plenty of expert know-how to get you started right. Order your Biscotti seeds today and you’ll be a master grower in no time.

6 seeds | Pink Runtz x Hollywood Starstruck by this strain’s stunning good looks? You aren’t alone. Pink Runtz x Hollywood by the hit-makers at Cookies is one of the most buzzed-about strains to have come on the scene in 2025. This hybrid has the 2020 Leafly Strain of the Year, Runtz, on both sides of its ancestry, refining the mega-popular strain into a form that melds sweet, fruity flavor and impressive resin production. 8–10 weeks | Feminized $100 at Cookies Seed Bank →

The year isn’t over yet, but we’re willing to bet Pink Runtz x Hollywood will be on many “Best of” lists come December. Plant yours now and have a crop ready to celebrate the strain’s inevitable triumph.

3, 5, or 10 seeds | Black Cherry Punch x Tropicana Cookies This is far from the first time we’ve sung the praises of Super Boof. The reigning Leafly Strain of the Year, Super Boof’s popularity is only growing over time. The hybrid has a tendency to make you giggle in more ways than one—the strain’s glib, ironic name is a great match for its uplifting, euphoric effects. Super Boof isn’t some wilting daisy either. It’s a tough-as-nails strain that fits great in outdoor gardens, trucking through mildew and variable light levels with aplomb. 56–63 days | Feminized starting from $47.52 at Barney’s Farm →

Cannabis lovers value the strain’s complex, citrus-forward aroma that runs counter to the prevailing winds in the industry, making Super Boof a true original whose legend will only continue to grow. Barney’s Farm is one of the best banks to snag Super Boof seeds of your own and see what all the fuss is about.

10 seeds | Skrrrt-Berry Zuava x Red Kachina 2.0 A must for cannaseurs everywhere, Red Skrrrt-Banger is a sativa-leaning hybrid that’ll certainly turn heads due to its drop-dead gorgeous looks and exotic aroma. Red Skrrrt-Banger has a terpene profile that blends disparate elements of gas, citrus, and an unmistakable funk that come together in a cannabis symphony. 56–60 days | Feminized $295.20 at Terphogz →

Terphogz collaborated with the team at Conscious Genetics to produce Red Skrrrt-Banger, and the full weight of their combined expertise is present everywhere you look, smell, and taste. Take this as your sign to treat yourself—Red Skrrrt-Banger is worth the price tag and more.

1, 3, or 5 seeds | Blue Dream x Blue Dream An old standard of cannabis, Blue Dream is consistently one of the most highly demanded strains, and the Atlas Seeds rendition of this classic hits all the right notes. Blue Dream is the prototypical sativa in many minds, with a distinctive mango and blueberry scent that experienced budtenders and growers can recognize from thirty paces. 70+ days | Feminized starting from $20 at Atlas Seed →

These seeds from Atlas are a stable backcross that produces high yields in a variety of conditions, with a reasonable resistance to mold and mildew, all at a cost-effective price. Don’t sleep on it.

12 seeds | Zazul #5 x Moonbow 112 F2 #60 A collection of industry vets selected the fabled Zazul #5, one of the Zsunami’s parents, as one of the best in Archive’s roster—and the team didn’t stop there. They added a touch of DNA from a dank Moonbow strain to the mix to create a strain so flavorful it ought to come with warning sirens. 8–9.5 weeks | Feminized $145.00 at Archive Seed Bank →

Zsunami isn’t like much else you’ve tasted before. It’s a flavourful strain that invokes citrus candy but with an electric, funky edge that washes over your palate in force and leaves nothing behind. Snag some seeds from Archive now and get ahead of the curve; you’ll want to brag in a few years that you tasted Zsunami before it was cool.

Why you can trust Leafly Product Picks

Leafly is the world’s leading cannabis discovery platform and provides a vast library of content from some of the most respected voices in cannabis. Leafly Product Picks prioritizes accuracy and integrity in our selections, working through mountains of research and testimonials to source products you can trust.

Anna Elliott: Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products

Anna Elliott is Leafly’s Senior Content Editor, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2021, managing and editing brand-related content and bringing the best stories on the industry’s top products to life. With a decade of experience reviewing products, covering brands, and editing stories, Anna loves talking up the people & products that make a real difference in readers’ every day. She’s found that Space Mints makes the perfect pairing for enjoying her frankly irresponsible vinyl collection.

Morgan Rosendale: Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products

Morgan Rosendale is Leafly’s Lead Content Writer, Brands & Products. She’s been with Leafly since 2022, where she spends her time researching the best products in the wide world of weed. Morgan’s been writing about cannabis, food, and wine in the Seattle area for 5 years. In addition to Leafly, you can find her work in Seattle Met Magazine and High Times. She loves sci-fi novels, country music, and Super Lemon Haze.

