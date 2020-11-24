Growing LED grow lights are more affordable than ever for cannabis cultivators Presented By Spider Farmer November 24, 2020 (Courtesy of Spider Farmer)

For cannabis growers, lights are a serious investment, whether you’re an established producer hoping to upgrade or a novice buying your first home-grow kit. Better lights can mean lower energy costs, more time to tend your crop, and above all, better harvests. The good news: Your dream setup may be closer than you think.

Cannabis grow light manufacturer Spider Farmer is a top-quality, game-changing lighting manufacturer. Their lighting rigs are scalable, energy-efficient, and are less than half the price of most of the biggest brands.

Don’t start penciling out your lighting budget until you get to know Spider Farmer, the cannabis industry’s secret weapon for thriving crops, high margins, and low costs. It’s possible you can get your next upgrade for less money than your current system.

Less expensive—not cheaper

(Courtesy of Spider Farmer)

No matter where the company is based, most grow lights you buy are going to be manufactured in China. Spider Farmer is a Chinese company that retails directly to worldwide consumers, cutting out the distributor in the middle—though they also do wholesale and their products can be found for sale at your local grow shop.

The company works with top, trusted brands to deliver the most reliable products, including Samsung diodes and Meanwell drivers. And with global warehouses located in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Europe, Australia, Russia and Asia, fast, local, duty-free shipping is a definite plus.

Hyper efficiency

(Courtesy of Spider Farmer)

Cut energy costs for your existing grow or start a new operation without too big of a hit to your energy bill, with Spider Farmer’s high-output, low-power lights. The SF lighting series achieves just 2.9 umol per joule—that’s photon output to power output—making it one of the most efficient lights on the market. The SF 4000 light covers 25 square feet but uses just 450 watts total.

Technology has progressed really quickly in this space, so if you’re still using a clunky old light, you can’t afford not to upgrade. According to Greenhouse Product News, upgrading to modern LED lights like Spider Farmer’s SF series can save you more than 50 percent in energy costs compared to older high pressure sodium lamps.

Flawless full-spectrum

(Courtesy of Spider Farmer)

Spider Farmer’s full-spectrum LED lights aren’t just more efficient—they’re crucial for making sure your crops have all the light they need throughout the grow cycle. Warm white light makes blooms fuller and more vivid. Blue light promotes germination and growth. Red light works with blue light for higher yield. Infrared light might look dim to human eyes, but the full-spectrum of light speeds up phytochrome conversion and leads to bigger harvests.

All-in-one controls

Even the nicest grow lights sometimes don’t play well together, and it’s super common to have to adjust every single light individually. It’s a tedious task, and it’s completely unnecessary. Spider Farmer is one of the few companies with the option to daisy-chain multiple lights together into one control module, allowing you to adjust growing conditions both quickly and accurately.

Supremely sturdy

Loud fans and moisture issues are a thing of the past. SF lights are low-heat and moisture-resistant, so you can focus more on your plants’ health and less on your lights.

A light for every grow size

(Courtesy of Spider Farmer)

While the five-by-five SF 4000 is Spider Farmer’s most popular light, there’s no need to go that big right away. SF lights start at less than $160: The SF 1000 boasts the same efficiency and light spectrum in a smaller package, with more than six square feet of coverage. The SF 2000 has all the same features in 12 square feet. If you’re dreaming big, keep an eye out for the brand-new SF 7000 light, coming soon.

No matter the size of your operation, Spider Farmer has everything you need to grow healthy, abundant cannabis crops, including grow tents perfectly sized for the lighting rigs. Not sure where to get started? Spider Farmer has you covered with complete kits. Each one comes with a tent, a grow light, carbon filter, fan, a timer, hangers, a thermo-hygrometer, and grow bags. That’s everything you need—minus seeds and soil—starting at less than $350.

Ready to start growing? Spider Farmer prides itself on being “a reliable company you can trust,” and boasts a professional technical team backed by sales and service support. Check out Spider Farmer’s complete line of efficient, affordable equipment today.

Presented by Spider Farmer