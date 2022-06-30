120 of the best college courses, degrees, and certifications for cannabis
According to The 2022 Leafly Jobs Report, the cannabis industry has created an average of 280 new jobs per day. That means new opportunities for growers, budtenders, sales reps, and everyone in between.
Even the most experienced cannabis enthusiasts can get intimidated when figuring out what you need to know for a career in cannabis. Sure, understanding the difference from a gram to an eighth is important, but there are many more lessons before you’re ready to operate a legally compliant cannabis business. Cannabis companies across the country are eager for talent that can balance the basics of cannabis culture, business, and science.
Thanks to this growing shift, universities, and colleges in the USA and Canada have been evolving their curriculum to include one of the world’s fastest-growing industries. From recent college graduates to experienced professionals, dedicated education can benefit those seeking to build a foundational cannabis knowledge base they can take into the workforce.
Here’s a list of the best university-affiliated courses, degrees, and certifications we found for the canna-curious:
Cannabis degrees
American International College
Cannabis Science and Commerce, MS
American International College’s Cannabis Science and Commerce offers a two-year master’s program. The Massachusetts-based school’s curriculum covers basic cannabis science, business, and government policies.
Type: Graduate
Beal University
Cannabis Business Administration, AAS
Cannabis Laboratory Sciences, AS
Medicinal Plant Sciences, BS
Beal University is staying true to its healthcare and business roots with three fully virtual cannabis degrees. Students can take one of two 20-month associate degree offerings: Cannabis Business Administration and Cannabis Laboratory Science, or a more detailed 34-month Bachelors in Medicinal Plant Sciences.
Type: Undergraduate
City College of San Francisco
Cannabis Studies, AA
The City College of San Francisco sits in a true hub for cannabis culture: the Bay Area. It’s only right that they offer an Associate Arts degree taught by industry experts like Mennlay Golokeh Aggrey. This 5-semester degree program launched in Spring 2021 and features courses like Introduction to Cannabis Studies and Anthropology of Cannabis.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Daniel A. Silver, J.D.
Colorado State University-Pueblo
Cannabis Biology and Chemistry, BS
Cannabis Studies Minor
Colorado State University-Pueblo is offering all students an opportunity to attach the 22-credit Cannabis Studies Minor featuring classes in Psychology, Sociology, and Chemistry. For those with medical and sciences backgrounds, CSU-Pueblo allows for an immersive Bachelor of the Sciences in Cannabis Biology and Chemistry, preparing them for laboratory-based career paths within the cannabis industry.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Dr. David Lehmpuhl
Eastern Gateway Community College
Business Management Cannabis, AAB
Eastern Gateway Community College in Ohio has launched their Business Management Cannabis, a 62-credit Associate’s degree in Applied Business. This four-semester-long program can be completed within two years and features a wide array of cannabis courses to empower students in their post-grad employment journey.
Type: Undergraduate
Community College of Denver
Cannabis Business, AAS
Cannabis Science and Operations BAS
The Community College of Denver is opening doors for local residents to gain the foundational education for cannabis management and business roles through both associate and bachelor’s degree programs. Their Cannabis Business program is an Associate of Applied Sciences degree that is a 50/50 in-class & online hybrid while the Cannabis Science and Operations Bachelor of Applied Science degree is “400 hours of hands-on experience in state-of-the-art instrumentation labs,” including an internship.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: John Frost, Cannabis Business chair
Johnson & Wales University
Cannabis Entrepreneurship B.S.
The Cannabis Entrepreneurship bachelor’s degree program at Johnson & Wales University is a four-year program that aims to develop industry leaders with a foundation in equitable business practices. Featuring courses like Introduction to Cannabis Entrepreneurship and Cannabis Law, JWU’s Providence, RI campus has established one of the leading entrepreneurship-based cannabis degrees on the East Coast.
Type: Undergraduate
Kishwaukee College
Horticulture, AAS
Kishwaukee College is offering an Associate in Applied Science degree specializing in Horticulture. This Illinois-based college focuses on a truly holistic approach to trees and plants, and takes advantage of its affiliated greenhouse. Kishwaukee College does have a cannabis-specific certificate for those so inclined.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Prof. Richard Alde & Janet Gallagher
Lake Superior State University
B.S. Cannabis Chemistry
B.S. Cannabis Business
Michigan’s very own Lake Superior State University is home to two trailblazing undergraduate degrees. LSSU serves both scientific and entrepreneurial career paths with Prof. Koral Fritz leading the Cannabis Business program while Dr. Steven Johnson supports the Cannabis Chemistry program. Courses include Cannabis Law and Policy, Cannabis Separations Chemistry, and an authentic survey of a cannabis business.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Prof. Koral Fritz & Dr. Steven Johnson
LIM College
Business of Cannabis, BBA
Business of Cannabis, MPS
LIM College is a New York City-based school, but they also provide the option for remote learning. The Business of Cannabis is a four-year bachelor’s program that comes with required internships to ensure students get real experience before graduation. The alternative is LIM’s Master’s program in the Business of Cannabis. This is a 1-year fully online program that complements a wide range of undergraduate majors.
Type: Undergraduate & Graduate
Instructor: Prof.Marianne Cursetjee & Michael P. Londrigan
Little Priest Tribal College
Cannabis Studies, AAS
Little Priest Tribal College is one of the first public tribal land-grant community colleges to expand its curriculum into cannabis. The Nebraska college offers an Associate’s in Applied Science in Cannabis studies that gives flexibility for those seeking jobs in either plant-touching or ancillary sectors.
Type: Undergraduate
Medgar Evers College
Cannabis Studies Minor
Medgar Evers College’s Cannabis Studies Minor is home to the first cannabis degree in the CUNY (City College of New York) system. Medgar Evers is located in Brooklyn, New York, with HBCU (Historically black colleges and universities) status.
Type: Undergraduate
Minot State University
Medicinal Plant Chemistry
For those interested in careers in extraction or quality assurance, look no further than the Medicinal Plant Chemistry degree from Minot State University to build a foundation of experience. The four-year program is offered on Minot State’s North Dakota campus.
Type: Undergraduate
Naugatuck Valley Community College
Horticulture, AS
Naugatuck Valley Community College provides students with an applied science degree in horticulture. NVCC makes history as the only community college in Connecticut to establish its own horticulture degree. A certificate in horticulture is also available for those interested in a quicker trajectory into the workforce.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Prof. Christopher Tuccio
Niagara County Community College
Horticulture, AAS
Niagara County Community College, part of SUNY (State University of New York), has had its Horticulture program established since 1979. NCCC allows students to select from 9-15 credits of specific electives including Business of Cannabis, Medical Applications of Cannabis, and Cannabis Biology. As a bonus, these courses are still available thanks to NCCC’s Office of Work Development for non-credit.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Carolyn A. Stanko, CNLP
Northern Michigan University
Medicinal Plant Chemistry
In 2017, Northern Michigan University and associate professor of Chemistry, Brandon Canfield, officially launched its Medicinal Plant Chemistry degree as the country’s first four-year undergraduate program specifically dedicated to cannabis. Students within the program collaborate beyond the classroom in a Medicinal Plant Chemistry Club, their official student organization.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Brandon Canfield
Pacific College of Health and Science
Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Therapeutics (MS-MCT)
Pacific College of Health and Science has established its Master of Science in Medical Cannabis Therapeutics (MS-MCT) program for young professionals seeking a pathway to join the cannabis industry as healthcare providers. Students will learn about advanced cannabis topics including pharmacokinetics, physiological effects, and anatomical mechanisms.
Type: Graduate
Instructor: Timothy Byars
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Cannabis Business, AS
Cannabis Health Therapy, AS
Cannabis Horticulture, AS
Cannabis Business, Cannabis Health Therapy, and Cannabis Horticulture are all associate-level programs offered by The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. As part of the program’s curriculum, externship experiences may include trips to hydroponic grow facilities and extraction labs. PIT also offers its cannabis degrees online for remote instruction.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Lou Giannotti RPH
Rowan University
Cannabis Commercialization Concentration
In 2022, Rowan University in New Jersey launched one of the USA’s first MBA programs in Cannabis Commercialization. To complete the concentration, MBA students must fulfill three cannabis courses in addition to their coursework.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Jenniifer Gilbert Jenkins and Kelly Hennigan
Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Horticulture, BS
Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has an established bachelor’s degree in Horticulture that can be taken in conjunction with the university’s Intensive Controlled-Environmental Plant and Production Certificate. The Cannabis Science Center at SIU-Carbondale is a key resource for Horticulture students to journey further into a cannabis-specific career path with an interdisciplinary collection of researchers in agricultural, analytical, biomedical, and community-based fields of study.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: John W Groninger, PhD
Southwestern Illinois College
Horticulture, AS
Southwestern Illinois College’s Horticulture program is a practical two-year associate’s degree for anyone looking to start their journey in cannabis education. Core courses include Horticulture Diagnostics and Greenhouse Management. There is an alternative for an abridged track with the Horticulture certificate.
Type: Undergraduate
Stockton University
Cannabis Studies Minor
With adult-use sales opening in April 2022, it is only right for The Garden State (aka New Jersey) to have its own Minor in Cannabis Studies at Stockton University. Students can add this cannabis minor to their existing academic track to gain a unique skillset going into job interviews.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Dr. Ekaterina Sedia
SUNY Erie
Biotechnological Science Cannabis
SUNY Erie is home to the Biotechnological Science Cannabis Concentration, a specialized associates program for graduates seeking a career path as an industrial cannabis technician, quality inspector, or compliance manager.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Jeanie Bryant and Dr. Jennifer Fendinger
SUNY Morrisville
Cannabis Studies Minor
Horticulture, AAS
Horticulture Business Management, B. Tech
SUNY Morrisville has one of the most diverse degree offerings with three levels of cannabis-related degrees. Not counting their certificate program, SUNY Morrisville offers a Cannabis Industry Minor, Associates in Horticulture, and a Bachelor’s of Tech in Horticulture Business Management.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins and Kelly Hennigan
Thomas Jefferson University
MS in Medical Cannabis Science & Business
Thomas Jefferson University provides its MS in Medical Cannabis Science & Business as three separate certificates, but is only available to students who have completed a bachelor’s degree. TJU’s program is perfect for those eager to pursue a career in research or scientific applications.
Type: Graduate
Instructor: Brooke Worster, MD
University of Colorado – Anschutz
Cannabis Science & Medicine, MS
A master’s degree in Cannabis Science and Medicine is available from the University of Colorado at Anschutz. This program is hosted by the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and does not require the GRE (Graduate Record Examination) to apply.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Dr. Jacci Bainbridge
University of Maryland – Baltimore
M.S. in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics
The University of Maryland-Baltimore’s degree is a two-year Master of Science and one of the first cannabis graduate programs in the country. This program is hosted by UMD’s School of Pharmacy. Online coursework is an option but students must visit the Universities of Shady Grove once per semester.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Dr. Leah Sera and Lisa Finn
Western Illinois University
Interdisciplinary Minor in Cannabis & Culture
Cannabis Production Minor
Western Illinois University offers a duo of minors in Cannabis & Culture and Cannabis Production. Cannabis Production focuses on biology-based studies while Cannabis & Culture takes more of an anthropological approach. These programs prepare students to seek cannabis industry roles within social work, licensed businesses, and public policy.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Dr. Sarah Haynes and Dr. Heather McIlvaine-Newsad
Writtle University College
Horticulture, BSc
Writtle University College is a UK-based university and home to a Horticulture program with ties to researchers supporting Jamaican cannabis studies. The Horticulture program follows a generalist approach to plants, soils, and climates that do not specialize in cannabis.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Jenniifer Gilbert Jenkins and Kelly Hennigan
York College of Pennsylvania
Cannabinoid Chemistry
Trained chemists are in high demand and at York College of Pennsylvania, interested students can gain a Bachelor of Science degree in Cannabinoid Chemistry. This is the first Cannabinoid Chemistry degree in both the state of Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic region.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Jessica M. Fautch, PhD
Cannabis courses
Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Special Topics in Paralegal Studies – Cannabis Law
Cannabis Biology, Industry, and Medicine
S. Illinois University at Carbondale has two specific cannabis courses for students to attend. The Special Topics in Paralegal Studies is limited to 30 students per class but is open to all students regardless of major. Students with a medical background can take the Cannabis Cannabis Biology, Industry, and Medicine course which is focused on empirical, scientific studies of cannabis including its history, production, sex determination, endocannabinoids, and sustainability.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Daniel A. Silver, J.D
Southwestern Illinois College
Cannabis Industry and Law
Medical Cannabis Use & Research
Cannabis Operations
Southwestern Illinois College has three cannabis-specific courses: Cannabis Industry & Law, Medical Cannabis Use & Research, and Cannabis Industry Operations. Together these courses provide an interdisciplinary approach to education balancing cannabis policy, medical treatments, and knowledge of the industry supply chain. These 100-level courses are available to undergraduates each fall semester. Southwestern Illinois College also currently has an available Horticulture degree and certifications.
Type: Undergraduate
Point of Contact: Col. Scott Abbott
University of Arizona
Inaugural Interdisciplinary Cannabis Symposium (IICS)
The University of Arizona has a free online recap of its project led by the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences, the BIO5 Institute, College of Medicine Tucson, College of Science & CEAC. This initiative has multiple seminars centered on evidence-based research in cannabis horticulture and medicine that can be viewed and downloaded at your discretion.
Type: Undergraduate
IICS Organizer: Raphael Gruener, PhD
University of Connecticut
Online Horticulture of Cannabis
Introduction to the Horticulture of Cannabis
Advanced Cannabis Horticulture: Production and Industry
The University of Connecticut offers three different cannabis horticulture courses for beginners and advanced horticulturists with both courses also available virtually. From seed propagation to current research, students will gain the knowledge to become prime candidates for cannabis cultivation and crop management roles.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Dr. Gerald Berkowitz
University of Denver
Cannabis Journalism
Long-time cannabis journalist, Andrew Matranga, has paved the way for the University of Denver’s Cannabis Journalism course. In the heart of one of the original legal cannabis states, this course is designed to prepare students on how to effectively cover legalization efforts, industry trends, and more.
Students gain real-world experience by seeking quotes from cannabis operators, industry professionals, and private citizens to produce a portfolio of articles using narrative journalism and crafting pieces through the lens of Bruce Barcott’s Weed The People.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Andrew Matranga
University of Maine
Introduction to Cannabis Cultivation and Science
The University of Maine offers its Introduction to Cannabis Cultivation and Science as a 1-credit course in its Spring semesters that allow students to get in-depth instruction on cannabis cultivation. Through this course, students are equipped for potential job opportunities in the cannabis field by learning about the history of cannabis, botany, production requirements, pest management, and even legal aspects of the industry. This 200-level course is an elective option for many of the university’s agriculture and horticulture-based degree programs.
Type: Undergraduate
University of Nevada – Las Vegas
Cannabis Professional (Also available in Spanish)
Pets & Cannabis
Pulmonary Dynamics of Vaporizing vs. Smoking
Hosted by UNLV’s Educational Outreach program, there are three online courses available that students can complete on their own time. For those looking for a basic foundation to cannabis, the Cannabis Professionals course is a key opportunity to learn about cannabinoid science, the origins of the cannabis industry, and regulations. This course is one of few also available in Spanish as El Profesional de Cannabis. For more advanced studies, UNLV offers Pets & Cannabis led by Dr. Tim Shu and RVT Kate Scott as well as Pulmonary Dynamics of Vaporizing vs. Smoking led by Jessica Streufert, a registered Respiratory Care Practitioner and a member of the American Cannabis Nurses Association.
Type: Undergraduate
Instructor: Trey Reckling, Dr. Tim Shu and RVT Kate Scott, Jessica Streufert
University of Vermont
Pharmacology 200: Cannabis Past, Present, and Future
The University of Vermont College of Medicine has made history by being one of the first medical schools in the US to offer a cannabis education course. This 3-credit course is available to graduate students and those in the Continuing Education program led by the Department of Pharmacology. Pharmacology 200 provides a scientific foundation for human physiology as well as therapeutic and pharmacological applications of the cannabis plant.
Type: Graduate
Instructors: Karen Lounsbury, Ph.D., Monique McHenry, Ph.D., Wolfgang Dostmann, PhD
University of Vermont
Community Medical School Archives
The University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine proves free access to a wide array of Community Medical School Archives including presentations, resources, and handouts from Spring 2017 – Fall 2019. Past lectures cover topics such as: Opioids, Cannabis, and Chronic Pain, Stem Cell Therapies, and How Cannabis Affects the Body & the Brain.
Type: Undergraduate
IICS Organizer: Pamela Swift, Ph.D., James Wolf, MD, Daniel J. Weiss, MD, Ph.D., David Warshaw, Ph.D., Jonathan Flyer, MD
Utah State University
The Science and Technology of Medical Cannabis Cultivation
The Science and Technology of Medical Cannabis Cultivation at Utah State University was a unique free course that was open to the general public and highlighted the way in which individuals can optimize cannabinoid content and yield within the plant by utilizing best practices from vegetation to flowering to harvesting. The course covered specific mechanisms such as nutrition, fertilizer, temperature, curing, and more. While registration for the courses ended on October 31, 2021, the university is continuing to accept email addresses for those interested in future opportunities.
Type: Graduate
Instructors: Bruce Bugbee, Mitchell Westmoreland, Royal Heins, Brian Corr
Vanderbilt University
Marijuana Law and Policy
Vanderbilt University’s Law School offers Marijuana Law and Policy, a graduate-level course, led by Professor Robert Mikos, a leading expert on federalism and drug law. As the cannabis industry evolves, this course explores the unique political landscape as states transform from policies of complete prohibition to laws that experiment with regulating cannabis in the same manner as alcohol, tobacco, or even pharmaceuticals.
Type: Graduate
Instructors: Robert Mikos
Cannabis certifications
Academy of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences
Operations, Quality, and Edibles Certificate
Quality Assurance for Cannabis Certificate Program
Academy of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences is a Canadian-based university that offers two cannabis certificates. The Operations, Quality, and Edibles Certificate covers growing, edibles, and seed-to-sale software. AAPS has also launched the Quality Assurance for Cannabis Certificate Program, a four-day training program that costs just over $3,000 .
Type: Undergraduate
Castleton University
Cannabis Studies Certificate Program
Castleton University in Vermont has introduced a flexible and easy-to-access, 12-credit certification course, titled Cannabis Studies Certification Program. It is a cross-disciplinary course focusing on varying aspects of cannabis such as economics, culture, and spirituality. This certificate program offers education and the opportunity to work in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry.
Type: Undergraduate
Central New Mexico Community College
Cannabis Establishment Technician Certificate (In partnership with SeedCrest)
In collaboration with SeedCrest, Central New Mexico Community College launched a 6-week-long Cannabis Establishment Technician certification course. The CET Workforce Certificate Program is an online course specially designed to cover laws and regulations in order to prepare more New Mexican residents for work at a dispensary or other various cannabis establishments.
Type: Undergraduate
Clark University
Regulatory Affairs for Cannabis Control
Clark University based in Massachusetts is proud to present the first-ever Regulatory Affairs for Cannabis Control Certification. The goal of the program is to empower future cannabis professionals with the skills and information needed to comprehend the effects of cannabis legalization in local communities and the United States at large. Whether graduates choose to serve the public at the municipal or state level, this graduate-level certificate program will greatly benefit them.
Type: Undergraduate
Coast Mountain College
Cannabis Cultivation Series
The Cannabis Cultivation Series taught at Coast Mountain College is a certification program that includes a series of five courses. Students have the flexibility to take one or all courses but are required to at least take the Cannabis Regulations and Licensing section as a prerequisite to the others.
Type: Undergraduate
Dalhousie University
Cannabis Production and Management
Dalhousie University’s Cannabis Production and Management course is an online, non-credit certification course aimed to equip students with enhanced knowledge to help them understand the cannabis industry’s most important components such as harvesting, manufacturing, and waste management. The training has an open admission criteria meaning those without a college degree can still enroll.
Type: Undergraduate
Doane University
Cannabis Science and Industries: Seeds to Needs
DoaneX / Free online courses ($0)
Doane University in Nebraska, is offering both a non-credited, online certification course in addition to free online courses via DoaneX. Doane University offers its Cannabis Science and Industries: Seeds to Needs for students who want a self-paced course that can be completed in three months or less.
Type: Undergraduate
Durham College
Cannabis Industry Specialization
The Cannabis Industry Specialization Course at Durham College is a collection of five micro-courses formulated to give the students a detailed insight into the Canadian cannabis industry. Key courses include Cannabis Law and Ethics and their Cannabis Business Operations series and will be best suited for students with foundational business knowledge. Durham College allows its certificate to be completed virtually.
Type: Undergraduate
East Stroudsburg University
Medical Marijuana and Public Health
East Stroudsburg University based in Pennsylvania is now offering an online certification in Medical Marijuana and Public Health. This course is going to benefit students who want to study the cultivation, clinical impacts, and sale of cannabis products. ESU students will get the opportunity to support groundbreaking research initiatives with industry-leading professionals.
Type: Undergraduate
Excelsior College
Graduate Certificate in Cannabis Control
Excelsior College in New York offers a Graduate Certificate in Cannabis Control meaning students can enroll upon completing a bachelor’s degree. The course lasts 6 months and is taken fully online. Courses within the certificate include Risk Assessment in Cannabis Control and Implications of Legalization of Cannabis.
Type: Graduate
Farmingdale State College
Cannabis Production and Management
Cannabis Production and Management at Farmingdale State College enables students to gain insights for a career path in cultivation or retail in addition to understanding the sociopolitical implications of cannabis. This online certificate requires students to complete 24 credit hours including more than five different courses.
Type: Undergraduate
Florida Gulf Coast University
Cannabis Professional
Florida Gulf Coast University offers a Cannabis Professional Certificate, which is a 4-week long program. The course consists of four 1-week modules to be taken on a weekly basis. Course-takers have unlimited access to the module throughout the week and can work on this course at their preferred pace.The course enlightens students about cannabis production, its physiological effects, and business policies.
Type: Undergraduate
Harper College
Cannabis Science and Therapeutics
Harper College’s Cannabis Science and Therapeutics certificate is a 17-credit-hour program. This Illinois college course is also directed toward helping students seeking the proper procedures in cannabis dispensary management and the applicable uses of cannabis medications. This certificate program provides a pathway to many career opportunities in the cannabis industry.
Type: Undergraduate
Illinois Valley Community College
Cannabis Production
Illinois Valley Community College presents its 13-credit hour Cannabis Production certificate program. The course is divided into 2 semesters (five modules total) and highlights the technical aspects of cannabis production and management. By taking this course, students learn a detailed overview about cultivating cannabis and effective pest control. The course also includes an internship segment to support authentic workplace experiences.
Type: Undergraduate
Lackawanna College
Cannabis Professional
The certified program at Lackawanna College is a 13-credit-hour program. The Cannabis Professional certification program is made for future employees of the cannabis industry and can be taken by students as young as 18 years old. Students will get in-depth instruction on compliance, distillation, and marketing.
Type: Undergraduate
Lehman College (CUNY)
Science of Cannabis
Science of Cannabis is a 3-course certification program by Lehman College, a City University of New York. This course gives the graduates detailed information about the therapeutic uses of cannabis in medical, educational, and public service sectors. Lehman College’s certificate program is in collaboration with Canadian institution, McMaster University.
Type: Undergraduate
Long Beach City College
Introduction to the Cannabis Industry
Long Beach City College’s eight-week-long Introduction to the Cannabis Industry course encompasses a holistic view of the supply-chain. The course is specifically designed for students to get a detailed understanding of California’s regulatory ecosystem as determined by the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC), the state’s cannabis regulatory agency.
Type: Undergraduate
Loyalist College
Cannabis Applied Science
Loyalist College aims to help students develop their careers and progress in the cannabis industry. Their Cannabis Applied Science program is a one-year graduate certificate that helps students seek specialized technician and formulation chemist roles in cannabis.
Type: Graduate
Maryland University of Integrative Health
Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Cannabis Science
The Maryland University of Integrative Health has established its Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Cannabis Science. Focusing on therapeutics, product design, and quality assurance, this certificate program is ideal for anyone looking to gain clinical perspectives on the endocannabinoid system.
Type: Undergraduate
McMaster University
The Science of Cannabis
The growing legalization of cannabis has encouraged McMaster University in Ontario, Canada to announce a complete course on the Science of Cannabis. The McMaster Continuing Education team collaborated with two renowned institutes, the Peter Boris Centre for Addictions Research and the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medicinal Cannabis Research, to launch this certificate program.
Type: Undergraduate
Moraine Valley Community College
Cannabis Retail Specialist (CRESCO partnership)
In collaboration with CRESCO, Moraine Valley Community College is offering its Cannabis Retail Certificate. Candidates will learn all the necessary foundation to pursue a career as a Retail Specialist, Store Manager, or Budtender. Moraine Valley gives the option to take its 13-credit hour program for credit and non-credit and can be taken at the Palos Hills campus.
Type: Undergraduate
Mount Royal University
Cannabis Education
Created in partnership with Mount Royal University’s Cannabis Industry Advisory Board, the Cannabis Education certificate program is dedicated to ensuring students join the workforce with knowledge that complies with Canada’s Cannabis Act regulations. Courses all focus on educating candidates about in-demand skills in the future of the cannabis industry.
Type: Undergraduate
Niagara College
Commercial Cannabis Production
Niagara College offers an extensive, 1-year-long certificate program called Commercial Cannabis Production. This 18-credit-hour certificate program is aimed at helping the students understand the complex science behind cannabis production. It also briefly covers a vast range of topics, including the history of cannabis, its development and approval as a medicinal drug, and business strategies for making a successful career in the cannabis industry,
Type: Graduate
Niagara County Community College
Horticulture
Niagara County Community College’s Horticulture certificate instills in students various management techniques and the latest horticulture research practices for a promising future ahead. The certificate coursework engages in professional real-world scenarios, externships, and networking opportunities that helps students strengthen their cannabis knowledge.
Type: Undergraduate
Norquest College
Cannabis Trimming & Production: online course
With the evolution of the Health Canada Protocols, Norquest College has established its Cannabis Trimming and Production course to cover the fundamental knowledge of cannabis cultivation. From the history of prohibition to the medical wonders of hemp, the course elaborates on each topic students need to have a successful career in cannabis. The Norquest College course is available completely online.
Type: Undergraduate
Northern New Mexico College
Cannabis & Hemp Enterprises (CHE)
Northern New Mexico College’s Cannabis & Hemp Enterprises course is broken down into two modules that set the foundation of cannabis education and then empowers students to launch cannabis businesses. The primary topics included in the module are the history of cannabis, economics, and understanding of New Mexico’s CRA (New Mexico Cannabis Regulation Act). The second module contains the effective business and management strategies that will help students take on the challenges of the entrepreneurial market.
Type: Undergraduate
Oakton Community College
Cannabis Dispensary and Patient Care Specialist
The Cannabis Dispensary and Patient Care Specialist course from Oakton Community College helps students learn the required expertise to seek opportunities in a legal dispensary. By the completion of the course, enrollees will be able to provide necessary education about the additional careers in the industry to various investing clients. This certificate course will help students meet Illinois Department of Financial & Professional Regulations (IDFPR) requirements to legally work.
Okanagan College
Cannabis Training
Okanagan College is offering valuable Cannabis Training courses that will help students thrive in the legal cannabis industry. The Canadian college provides courses in cannabis botany, legislation, and DIY cannabis growing techniques.
Olds College
Extraction and Purification for the Cannabis/Hemp Industry
Cannabis Production Program – Level 1
Introduction to Quality Assurance in the Cannabis Industry
Olds College in Alberta, Canada has a portfolio of cannabis certificates that can prepare the next generation of industry workforce. Extraction and Purification of Cannabis, Cannabis Production, and Introduction to Quality Assurance in the Cannabis Industry are all available courses in Olds College’s Continuing Education program. For their Cannabis Production program, students gain the opportunity to visit on-site with a licensed cannabis producer.
Pacific College of Health and Science
Medical Cannabis
Pacific College of Health and Science offers an exclusive Medical Cannabis Certificate that helps the students establish a career path in cannabis. The fully online certificate program has three courses, eight college credits, and can be achieved in as quickly as six months. The certification provides students with advanced knowledge of the clinical use of cannabis.
Type: Undergraduate
Quinebaug Valley Community College
Cannabis Studies
Quinebaug Valley Community College’s 18-credit Cannabis Studies Certificate is aimed at helping eager young professionals enter the cannabis industry. Course topics cover cannabinoid extraction processes, farming economics and government regulations. With Connecticut’s adult-use market launching, this is a useful certificate program for locals to gain an advantage in finding a role within the state.
Type: Undergraduate
Rider University
Cannabis Studies
The Cannabis Studies Certificate at Rider University is a 100% online program with only four 1.5 credit courses. This certificate provides the education required to excel in the complex field of cannabis without the prerequisite of a bachelor’s degree. The certification has semester openings until Summer 2024. Students are given the chance to work and be taught by industry professionals.
Type: Undergraduate
Rowan University
Cannabis Commercialization Certificate of Graduate Study
Cannabinoid Chemistry – Certificate of Undergraduate Study
Rowan University in New Jersey is home to two cannabis certificate programs: Cannabis Commercialization and Cannabinoid Chemistry, The Cannabis Commercialization certificate is a graduate-level program for those looking for an abridged version of their Master’s program. The Cannabinoid Chemistry certificate is available for undergraduates interested in careers in health and pharmacology.
Type: Undergraduate & Graduate
Saint Louis University
Cannabis Science and Operations
Saint Louis University in Missouri is offering its Cannabis Science and Operations Certificate, which primarily focuses on scientific and operational aspects of the cannabis industry. Basic techniques for hemp production, growth, and cultivation processes will be taught. While a bachelor’s degree is not required, the application requires at least three years of work experience.
Type: Undergraduate
Scottsdale Community College
Cannabis Industry Education
The MITA (Marijuana Industry Trade Association) partnered with the Business School at Scottsdale Community College to launch their 8-week online Cannabis Industry Education. The course outline is designed to accommodate students across the country on entrepreneurial and workforce scenarios.
Type: Undergraduate
Seneca College
Cannabis Industry Studies
Seneca College’s Cannabis Industry Studies certificate is primarily designed for candidates interested in a well-rounded overview of the cannabis market. Candidates will have a sound knowledge of marketing, biotechnological product development, and the Canadian regulatory system related to cannabis.
Type: Undergraduate
South Suburban College
Cannabis Dispensary Operations
The Cannabis Dispensary Operations by South Suburban College will help candidates boost the start of their careers in the cannabis retail sector. Upon completion, students will have a comprehensive understanding of the scientific effects of cannabis to better service customers and patients seeking quality products.
Type: Undergraduate
Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Intensive Controlled-Environmental Plant and Production
The Intensive Controlled-Environmental Plant and Production certification course by Southern Illinois University – Carbondale is a fully online course highlighting and explaining crop production methodologies. This 30-credit certificate includes a variety of lessons that teach students the problem-solving and production skills necessary for intensive high-value crop production systems.
Type: Undergraduate
Southwestern Illinois College
Horticulture
Cannabis Industry Operations
Southwestern Illinois College offers both Horticulture and Cannabis Industry Operations certificates. These certificates are game-changers for students interested in a fast-track into the cannabis workforce.
Type: Undergraduate
Stautzenberger College
Cannabis Dispensary Administration
Stautzenberger College provides a 100% online course titled the Cannabis Dispensary Administration Diploma Program. Students will learn how to utilize point-of-sale systems and connect patients and customers with cannabis products that match their health needs.
Type: Undergraduate
Stockton University
Cannabis Studies
Stockton University in New Jersey has officially established six courses for their Cannabis Studies Certificate for just under $2,000. This certificate is a virtual program that equips the students with fundamental and technical cannabis knowledge. The newest courses include Risk Management and Insurance for Cannabis Businesses and Social Justice and Cannabis.
Type: Undergraduate
Sullivan University
Cannabusiness
Sullivan University’s Cannabusiness Studies Certificate is designed for a 9-month term that prepares enrollees for entry-level cannabis roles. Students will gain education in business logistics, management, and have a full command of cannabis market economics.
Type: Undergraduate
SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College
Cannabis Laboratory Technician
Cultivation Technician
Fulton-Montgomery Community College is a SUNY (State University of New York) that has established Cannabis Laboratory Technician and Cannabis Cultivation Technician certifications. guides students with the best cultivation techniques. These certifications were developed in partnership with Vireo Health and Goodness Growth Holdings to provide on-site training.
Type: Undergraduate
SUNY Morrisville
Specialty Crops & Cannabis Production
SUNY Morrisville offers its Specialty Crops & Cannabis Production certificate. Students can expect to get hands-on experience studying on the university’s certified organic farm and Cannabis Research Plot.
Type: Undergraduate
Thomas Jefferson University
Cannabis Science
Cannabis Business
Cannabis Medicine
Thomas Jefferson University offers three certificate programs relating to the cannabis industry. The university offers Cannabis Science and Cannabis Medicine certificates in collaboration with the Center for Forensic Science Research & Education (CFSRE).Their certificate in Cannabis Business helps students evaluate the business issues within the industry and can be applied to TJU’s Medical Cannabis Science and Business Master’s program.
Type: Undergraduate
Three Rivers Community College
Introduction to Medical Cannabis
The Introduction to Medical Cannabis certificate at the Three Rivers Community College in Connecticut provides students the foundational education to pursue a cannabis health profession. The certificate equips students with knowledge about the medical uses of cannabis, its chemical composition as a drug, and its effects on the human mind and body.
Type: Undergraduate
Triton College
Cannabis: Dispensary Technician (CE)
Dispensary technicians are an integral part of cannabis dispensaries. They carry out many laboratory operations on a routine basis. This course is designed for individuals who want to indulge in the cannabis industry as a Cannabis Dispensary Technician. The curriculum of this course includes history, policy, and laws related to cannabis. Students also learn best practices in cannabis dispensary operations and cannabis therapeutics.
Type: Undergraduate
Union Institute and University
Cannabis Studies ($5520)
The Cannabis Studies certification course at Union Institute and University consists of a total of 12 credits. This course enables the students to develop a multi-disciplinary expertise on cannabis related topics. Students can complete the whole course in just eight months and begin with start dates scheduled throughout the year.
Type: Graduate
University of Cincinnati
Cannabis Studies
The University of Cincinnati has designed a cannabis certification program for emerging talents to lead this cannabis industry. Hosted by UC’s School of Planning the Cannabis Studies certification allows students familiar with the best cannabis production and management strategies.
Type: Undergraduate
University of Colorado – Boulder
Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization
The University of Colorado at Boulder offers a unique Medical Cannabis: The Health Effects of THC and CBD Specialization certification available via Coursera. This specialized course addresses both cannabis and hemp-derived CBD for an in-depth cannabinoid education. Students will learn basic pharmacology, barriers to cannabis research, and key terminology.
Type: Undergraduate
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Cannabis Production and Management
No degree is required to the University of Illinois’ Cannabis Production and Management Certificate. The four-course program is 100% online and provides the basics lessons of cannabis biology and classifications.
Type: Undergraduate
University of Rhode Island
Cannabis Studies Certificate
The University of Rhode Island’s College of Pharmacy has launched their Cannabis Studies Certificate as a fully virtual program. This program lays the foundation for undergraduates to get through the biomedical sciences, analysis, and formulating techniques of cannabis. It should be noted this certificate does not speak to growing or cultivation.
Type: Undergraduate
University of San Diego
Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine
Cannabis Law and Policy Certificate
The University of San Diego brings two courses related to cannabis, a Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine certificate and a Cannabis Law and Policy certificate. These courses last for 6 months and give the students detailed information about the use of CBD drugs and the rules about cannabis medicines and goods.
Type: Undergraduate
University of the Sciences in Philadelphia
Business of Medical Marijuana and the Cannabis Industry – Graduate Certificate
University of the Sciences in Philadelphia is home to its Business of Medical Marijuana and the Cannabis Industry certificate. From regulation to taxation, students will be exposed to high-level information in a series of four three-credit courses including Supply Chain Management in the Cannabis Industry and Cannabis Marketing and Sales.
University of Toledo
Online Cannabis Management
The University of Toledo offers its Online Cannabis Management certificate. The Ohio-based university provides a flexible curriculum, ensuring it can be studied without having to compromise on other responsibilities. This certificate program is in collaboration with the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy and College of Business.
Type: Undergraduate
University of Vermont
Cannabis Science and Medicine
Cannabis Plant Biology
The University of Vermont is the first medical school in the nation to provide a professional certificate in cannabis and medicine. UVM offers two fully online, professional certificates in Cannabis Science and Medicine and Cannabis Plant Biology. Led by the Larner College of Medicine and School of Agriculture & Life Sciences, each certificate is a graduate-level program and will prepare students to excel in the cannabis workforce.
Type: Graduate
Online cannabis courses and university certificates
Leading cannabis education platforms like Green Flower and the Academy of Science have partnered with many universities to offer their curated online cannabis courses. Prices and course availability varies with each university.
Green Flower:
- Bergen County Community College
- Kalamazoo Valley Community College
- Mercy College
- Moraine Valley Community College
- Mount Aloysius College
- Northern Michigan University
- Northwest Missouri State University
- Saint Joseph’s University
- Syracuse University
- Tulsa Community College
- University of California, Riverside
- University of Illinois Springfield
- University of Nevada, Reno
- University of New Mexico
- University of San Diego
- University of Wisconsin-Platteville
- Western Washington University
Online Cannabis Education:
Academy of Cannabis Science:
