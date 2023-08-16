New Mexico has a little something for everyone. There’s delicious food (hello hatch chilis), perfect snow for skiing, and most importantly, good weed. If you find yourself in the Land of Enchantment, there’s a good chance you’re not too far from a dispensary. In fact, New Mexico has added over 600 recreational cannabis dispensaries since legalization passed in 2022. Before that, medical patients in the state have been enjoying the perks of medicinal cannabis since 2007. Needless to say, with over 20 years of combined cannabis experience, the state’s appetite for cannabis is tall, and locals have high standards when it comes to what makes a dispensary great.

With so many dispensaries in New Mexico to choose from, let Leafly List help you find the perfect dispensary. Leafly List uses dispensary reviews and our in-house dispensary experts to determine what the very best dispensaries in New Mexico are, and why they made the 2023 Leafly List.

Highest-rated dispensaries in New Mexico

New Mexicans prefer to buy from cannabis dispensaries with a clean environment, knowledgeable bud tenders, and top shelf products.

Related A complete guide to New Mexico’s marijuana products

Pecos Valley Production – Ruidoso 1000 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM — undefined 5 (23) Pecos Valley Production has left a lasting impression on me – I can’t help but be extremely impressed with this location. The staff members stand out for their knowledge and genuine kindness. It’s always a pleasure to interact with people who are both well-informed and genuinely pleasant. The variety of their daily specials is fantastic, and their in-stock selection is pretty impressive as well. This place truly lives up to its name – it’s a great spot with great people and great prices. Today’s visit was nothing short of outstanding. The bud tender’s performance was top-notch, and I’m grateful for their effort in explaining all the ongoing sales. Their guidance was incredibly helpful, making my experience even more enjoyable. Order from Pecos Valley Production – Ruidoso

Purlife – Alamogordo 123 North White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM — recreational/medical 4.4 (5) I absolutely love this place. The range of offerings they provide, from daily deals to an impressive selection of flower, edibles, concentrates, and more, is truly remarkable. The bud tenders add to the appeal – they are polite and friendly but also incredibly knowledgeable. When it comes to getting your 420 fix, this is the ultimate destination. My loyalty as a customer spans years, and I have every intention of continuing to come back. During my most recent visit, I had the pleasure of interacting with a standout bud tender. Her dedication to her role was evident – she warmly greeted everyone upon their arrival and meticulously checked their identification. Simultaneously, she managed the cashier responsibilities, all the while maintaining an extraordinary level of pleasantness and professionalism. . Purlife’s commitment to delivering exceptional service shines through in every interaction, making it a top-tier choice for cannabis enthusiasts in Alamogordo. Order from Purlife – Alamogordo

Sandia Botanicals – Albuquerque- free delivery w/ Priscotty 2406 Comanche Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 4.6 (185) Sandia Botanicals impresses me with every visit, and my recent experience has only solidified my love for this place. The bud tender I interacted with during this visit was truly exceptional. Not only did they provide me with the information I needed, but they also went out of their way to assist me with the issue of my expiring card. Sandia Botanicals has truly established itself as my go-to spot for picking up pre-rolls. The staff’s friendly and amazing demeanor adds to the charm of the place.Every visit feels like a special experience, and that’s what keeps me coming back. Sandia Botanicals is undeniably a top choice for those seeking quality products and outstanding service in Albuquerque. Order from Sandia Botanicals – Albuquerque- free delivery w/ Priscotty

505four20 221 N Main St., Belen, NM — recreational/medical 4.7 (7) 505four20 Dispensary has been on a journey of continuous improvement. The bud tenders are not only super friendly but are remarkably helpful. The range of cannabis products they offer has expanded significantly since my first visit, providing a much broader array of strains and potency. This variety keeps me coming back. It’s refreshing to find an experience that’s distinct from the usual, and that’s exactly what this shop provides. I genuinely appreciate the effort they put into making every visit unique. he icing on the cake is their excellent pricing. My loyalty to 505four20 since their opening has only grown stronger. The way they treat their customers speaks volumes about their commitment to delivering outstanding service. This shop is a standout choice, offering a well-rounded experience that’s both unique and satisfying. Order from 505four20

Smokal Smoke Local 212 Becker Ave., Belen, NM — recreational/medical 4.8 (8) Working in customer service has made me quite selective about how people treat others, but my experiences at Smokal Smoke Local have consistently exceeded my expectations. With every visit, the experience keeps getting better. During my most recent visit, I arrived right as they were closing, and to my delight, I was treated with the utmost respect and care by the four gentlemen there. Despite the closing time, they treated me like a VIP, and there was no sense of inconvenience or rush whatsoever. Their dedication to providing exceptional service is truly commendable. Smokal Smoke Local is the best dispensary in town, offering top-notch customer service, quality products, and an overall exceptional experience. This evening’s encounter has further solidified my belief in this shop’s excellence. It’s been my favorite for a reason, and this particular experience just reinforces why I choose to support them. The impeccable service I received is a testament to their commitment to creating a welcoming and outstanding customer experience. Order from Smokal Smoke Local

Gnomad Canna Co. 223 West Broadway Street Suite A, Tatum, NM — recreational/medical 5 (9) Gnomad Canna Co. provides a top notch experience that’s hard to beat. The bud tenders are fantastic, combining their knowledge with a friendly and inviting demeanor. The selection of products they offer are great and come at an incredible value. The store’s atmosphere is a standout as well – it’s clean, inviting, and undoubtedly contributes to a positive shopping experience. The attention to detail goes beyond just the products; the customer service they provide is truly top-notch. It’s evident that they prioritize creating a memorable and enjoyable experience for each customer. For example, the small gesture of kindness I received last time I visited and was given a free sticker for being a flower enthusiast. The store’s atmosphere is a standout as well – it’s clean, inviting, and undoubtedly contributes to a positive shopping experience. Gnomad Canna Co. truly understands the importance of delivering both high-quality products and an exceptional level of customer service, making them a top choice in the cannabis community here in Tatum. Order from Gnomad Canna Co.

The Grass Station – New Mexico 928 E Main St. Building C, Farmington, NM — recreational 4.9 (41) The Grass Station caught my attention initially was the cool name, and I was not disappointed when I stepped inside. The staff radiated awesome vibes from the moment I walked in – friendly, welcoming, and genuinely warm. The overall atmosphere was inviting and set a positive tone for the visit. The owner’s personal touch stood out when he introduced himself and shook my hand – a gesture that reflects the commitment to building a personal connection with customers. The quality of the bud lived up to expectations, with the added benefit of some strains being available at an affordable price of $5 per gram. Another feature that truly stands out is their veteran-friendly approach. Coupled with their loyalty points and promotional offers, The Grass Station has crafted an experience that truly takes care of its customers. Order from The Grass Station – New Mexico

Oui’d Cannabis 8508 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM — undefined 5 (11) Oui’de Cannabis stands out as a helpful and pleasant dispensary. Their commitment to quality shines through in their buds, which are good quality and also come at reasonable prices. The shake deals they offer are particularly enticing. The staff embodies the perfect blend of knowledge, fun, and friendliness. They’re always ready to assist, going the extra mile to explain anything I wasn’t familiar with. The pricing structure is quite reasonable, making the entire experience even more appealing. The variety of strains they offer all being of high quality is a testament to their dedication to providing the best products to their customers. It’s clear that they prioritize convenience as well, with the inclusion of an ATM on-site – a thoughtful touch for those who might forget to bring cash. Oui’de Cannabis has created an environment where customers can enjoy top-notch products while being supported by a knowledgeable and friendly team. Order from Oui’d Cannabis

The Bad Company 1616 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 5 (43) The Bad Company is a fantastic shop! Whether you’re a grower seeking tools or a cannabis consumer looking to make a well-informed purchase, this place has it all. The selection of products is incredible, and the knowledgeable and engaging staff truly elevate the experience. It’s no surprise that I love this shop. The interior is beautifully designed with an apothecary theme, creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing ambiance. But what truly sets them apart is the friendly and knowledgeable staff. Each member of the team brings their own unique touch, and their genuine care for what they do is evident. Every visit is a wonderful experience, and it’s clear that they are deeply passionate about their products and their customers. The success they’re achieving is well-deserved, and I genuinely hope they continue to excel in everything they do. The Bad Company is a true gem, combining a wonderful shopping environment, top-tier customer service, and an impressive range of products. Order from The Bad Company

Sawmill Cannabis Company – Los Lunas 3459 Main St, Los Lunas, NM — undefined 4.3 (6) Sawmill Cannabis Company has truly caught my attention, and I speak from a place of experience as an industry employee. This store offers the best value for your money, and their indoor flower quality is simply unmatched. Even with the plethora of dispensaries within a two-mile radius of where I live, Sawmill has captured my loyalty. Their diverse selection and special daily deals they offer make them a top-notch choice. The knowledge and professionalism of their bud tenders is a standout feature. During my first visit, the manager’s courteous demeanor stood out. He took the time to explain all the products to me and even shared his personal favorite strains. The attention he provided while explaining the products was remarkable, showing a high level of product expertise. The staff is clearly well-educated about the products they offer, creating a sense of trust and confidence in the store’s offerings. Order from Sawmill Cannabis Company – Los Lunas

Related How to find New Mexico’s adult-use marijuana stores

Selection criteria for Leafly List New Mexico

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in New Mexico, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in New Mexico. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.