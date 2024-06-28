The best-rated weed dispensaries in Missouri for 2023

For the last five years, Missouri has been transforming into the gateway to cannabis in the Midwest. Since medical marijuana dispensaries opened in 2020, Missouri’s medical marijuana scene rapidly expanded to include recreational sales just a few years later, in 2022. Today, there are over 200 dispensaries in Missouri, many of which operate as both medical and recreational shops.

A cannabis oasis surrounded by states where cannabis is illegal, Missouri attracts interest from locals and tourists from border states. If you find yourself in Missouri seeking a top-notch dispensary, Leafly List is here to help. To create Leafly List, the cannabis experts at Leafly analyzed hundreds of customer reviews to determine the best dispensaries in Missouri.

Highest-rated dispensaries in Missouri

Missouri dispensary reviews show customers value good deals, quality products, and friendly staff.

Feel State – St Louis 444 Howdershell Rd, Florissant, MO — recreational/medical 5 (346) “The Feel State dispensary staff are awesome! I love coming here, and each time I am always treated with respect. The atmosphere is always super chill, too.” Order from Feel State – St Louis

Kansas City Cannabis Company Excelsior Springs Dispensary 149 Crown Hill Rd. , Excelsior Springs, MO — recreational/medical 4.9 (6) “Kansas City Cannabis Company is my favorite dispensary. The crew at the Excelsior Springs location are top notch. I really appreciate how they respect their medical patients, even after recreational cannabis use was passed in Missouri. Medical patients are given priority here, and they have special sales for medical users, and veterans. Another aspect I like about KCC, is if you pay for a higher grade product, you get a higher grade product. Their prices didn’t increase when recreational passed. It’s still the same great dispensary with fantastic budtenders.” More Locations: Kansas City Cannabis – Lake Lotawana, Kansas City Cannabis – Kearney Order from Kansas City Cannabis Company Excelsior Springs Dispensary

Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks 6396 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, MO — recreational/medical 4.9 (148) “I’ve been to a handful of dispensaries around STL, and this gem in Osage Beach is BY FAR the best dispensary experience I’ve had. Very friendly staff, a ton of products and variety, and pricing seemed a bit better than most. Overall, just a fantastic experience.” Order from Latitude Dispensary Lake of the Ozarks

GOOD DAY FARM – St. Ann (Med/Rec) 10834 St. Charles Rock Rd. #1508, St. Ann, MO — undefined 4.8 (23) “This is just the best dispensary in Missouri. I had questions, and they had answers. It visited early on a Friday morning, so the dispensary was slow. All the budtenders seemed to want to help me out with my questions. I felt warm and welcomed. Buying weed is no a longer a chore for me. The quality of the staff and product at Good Day Farm makes it a welcome journey.” More Locations: GOOD DAY FARM – Rolla Order from GOOD DAY FARM – St. Ann (Med/Rec)

Proper Cannabis – Warrenton 711 N. State Highway 47, Warrenton, MO — recreational/medical 5 (14) “Proper Cannabis is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited so far. The staff are knowledgeable about the product and friendly. The dispensary is kept clean and service is what seems to be most important thing here. I definitely recommend this dispensary if on the fence of trying this place out. Plus, they have a drive-thru as well. You can’t beat that.” Order from Proper Cannabis – Warrenton

MOJO 202 S West St Suite 1, Nixa, MO — recreational/medical 4.6 (18) “Mojo was the first dispensary I visited after receiving my medical card. The budtender was very nice, listened to my rant about my problems, and gave me some great advice. I came in feeling nervous and ignorant, but left Mojo’s feeling optimistic and excited for the personal journey I’m starting. I’ve been to other dispensaries in the past few weeks, but Mojo’s feels like my personal favorite. Goliath working the door could fold me into a pretzel, but he is very friendly. The budtenders are all cool. The drive-thru seems very popular, though I haven’t used it myself. An all around great dispensary worth a visit.” Order from MOJO

Vertical 908 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, MO — recreational/medical 4.8 (20) “Vertical is the best dispensary in the entire state of Missouri, and in the top five of any I have been in throughout the country. Excellent selection, helpful staff, and a vibe you can’t find anywhere else, period. I went during their grand opening event, which was an eye-opener for me. Now that they are open seven days a week, this is my new home dispensary, and I live 30 minutes away.” Order from Vertical

The Farmer’s Wife – West Plains 1391 Mitchell Rd, West Plains, MO — recreational/medical 5 (42) “I loved the Farmer’s Wife community. Upon entering the dispensary, I’m always greeted with the greatest conversations, and the budtenders are incredibly knowledgeable on all the products. I appreciate this vibe so much and it’s what keeps me coming back!” Order from The Farmer’s Wife – West Plains

Doobie Delivery (St. Louis) University City, MO — recreational/medical 5 (6) “I recently ordered online from Doobie dispensary for the first time. My order was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered, and the driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There’s also a phone support line that was helpful after I found an issue with my ID. Highly recommended.” Order from Doobie Delivery (St. Louis)

Selection criteria for Leafly List Missouri

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Missouri, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Missouri. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.