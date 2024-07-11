The best-rated weed dispensaries in Kansas City for 2024

Missouri hit the ground running when the state legalized adult-use cannabis is TK, building off their medical marijuana program. Kansas City is home to over 40 dispensary options for consumers, highlighting the Show Me State’s penchant for craft and pizzazz.

Whether you’re new to cannabis, or an experienced connoisseur looking for a new dispensary experience, Leafly did the math to find out what reviewers say are the very best dispensaries in Kansas City. Our newly updated Leafly List features the top dispensaries in Connecticut for 2024 based on dispensary reviews and ratings on Leafly.com.

Highest-rated adult use and medical dispensaries in Kansas City

Locals in Kansas City value dispensaries that put an emphasis on customer education, comfortable environments, and friendly staff.

Greenlight Dispensary- Stateline 13531 Madison Ave, Kansas City, MO — undefined 4.7 (51) "The best spot around if you're out south. You'll see a wide range of folks in there, customers and staff. The staff knows the products and can steer you to your needs. Do you need something a little lighter than "stuck on stupid" during the day? They got exactly what you need. However, on the other hand, if it's a holiday or whatever the occasion, Tuesday, you are ready to get blazed. They got what you're looking for. Whatever budder, badder, rosin, resin, live, greatful dead, flower, edibles, carts, pre rolls and on and on….they got it…"

From The Earth Dispensary Downtown 1222 McGee St, Kansas City, MO — recreational/medical 4.9 (612) "It was great customer service and easy to locate."

Greenlight Bannister 4900 East Bannister Rd., Kansas City, MO — undefined 4.9 (8) "It was great . I got in and out even though they were busy ,busy! Ordered on line and was there with it ready in 5min. Couldn't ask for better service."

From The Earth Dispensary Westside 2918 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, MO — recreational/medical 4.9 (565) "A very chill spot with great customer service. Celeste D was awesome and her recommendation was fire. Definitely will be returning."

Proper Cannabis – Downtown KC 1421 Wabash Ave , Kansas City, MO — recreational/medical 4.3 (34) "This place is to be loved all over the world."

Fresh Green Kansas City Dispensary 7130 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO — undefined 4.8 (22) "Love coming here always had good deals and rewards. Kierra always has a smile and willing to help. Every one there is great. Awesome products and good service."

Elevate – KC North 4716 NE Vivion Rd Kansas City, MO 64119, Kansas City, MO — undefined 4.9 (13) "I have never had a bad experience here. Everyone is always knowledgeable, friendly and willing to help."

GOOD DAY FARM – Kansas City (Med/Rec) 10420 Blue Ridge BLVD, Kansas City, MO — undefined 4.4 (21) "I'm new to the area, and this store has been so amazing! Such a friendly group of employees who are extremely helpful and very informational. I love this store!"

From The Earth Dispensary Raytown 9010 E State Rte 350, Raytown, MO — recreational/medical 4.9 (270) "Bruce Banner was exactly what I needed. online order ready in and out!!"

Elevate – KC South 5408 Prospect , Kansas City, MO — undefined 4.7 (9) "I love it here. Everyone has always been so friendly and helpful, from the minute you walk in, even the security guards are delightful. I can ask a million questions, they do their best to answer all of them and I never feel weird or bad about asking. This is my favorite spot."

Selection criteria for Leafly List Kansas City

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Kansas City, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Kansas City. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.