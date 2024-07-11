The best-rated weed dispensaries in Santa Fe for 2024

Leafly List

In just two years since New Mexico legalized and launched adult-use cannabis, Santa Fe has turned its desert sands into a lush landscape of green—cannabis green, that is. The capital city of New Mexico has over 20 dispensaries for both consumers and medical patients to explore and find the best bud of the Land of Enchantment. To help Leafly nation where to put their precious dollars, not to mention time, we’ve curated the creme de la creme.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Santa Fe

Both adult-use consumers and medical patients in Santa Fe value dispensaries that help out in their community, offer low prices, and provide top tier products.

Southwest Cannabis – Cerrillos

1829 Cerrillos Rd , Santa Fe, NM — recreational/medical

“Sterile looking but amazing workers. I always get the best advice, and they have a point system.”

Betty Nugz

Santa Fe, NM — undefined

“Staff that brought me my product was an extremely kind worker. Gave me a freebie because my birthday was just two days prior. Awesome service too, only took 30 minutes from when I clicked “complete order” until my product arrived, I was able to see status of delivery as well. Great prices, great product, and great people.”

PurLife – Santa Fe

3140 Cerrillos Rd. Ste. L, Santa Fe, NM — undefined

“The staff at Purlife is absolutely amazing! This is definitely the dispensary I go to for service and product. They have the best buds and the friendlies staff! They have the best recommendations and I always leave happy!”

Southwest Cannabis – Old Santa Fe Trail

507 Old Santa Fe Trl. , Santa Fe, NM — undefined

“Love the herbs here they do it properly.”

Deep Sky Cannabis

1320 Luana Street, Santa Fe, NM — recreational/medical

“Was visiting from out of town. Pulled up in the parking lot guy greeted us outside. Went in showed us a handful of strains all looked and smelt killer. The Budtender was very friendly. Would definitely recommend.”

Southwest Cannabis – Guadalupe

604 N. Guadalupe , Santa Fe, NM — undefined

KURE – Drive-Thru

3354 Cerrillos Rd, Santa Fe, NM — recreational/medical

Wo Povi Cannabis

68 Cities of Gold Rd., Santa Fe, NM — recreational

“My new favorite dispensary. Nice atmosphere. Friendly, helpful folks. Good product at a fair price.”

KURE – Downtown

220 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM — recreational/medical

“Great staff, sleek shop, but flower left a lot to be desired as far as presentation and terpene presence. Effects mostly on point though.”

Selection criteria for Leafly List

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Santa Fe, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Santa Fe, as well as other quality indicators, like reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.

