The best-rated weed dispensaries in Albuquerque for 2024

The temps get hot in Albuquerque, and so does the cannabis. In the two years since New Mexico launched its adult-use program, the “Land of Enchantment” has become even more enchanting, with hundreds of dispensaries open to serve consumers and medical patients. Albuquerque alone is home to over 120 dispensaries, with something for every kind of cannabis fan.

Related The best-rated weed dispensaries in New Mexico for 2023

To find out which dispensaries in Albuquerque are the best, we turned to our own dispensary reviews. Our new Leafly List features the top dispensaries in Albuquerque, based on user reviews and ratings. Whether you’re a medical patient or a recreational customer, these dispensaries are sure to offer high-quality products and excellent customer service.

Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in Albuquerque

You don’t have to go far in Albuquerque to find a good dispensary. But to find the cream of the crop, consider a dispensary that Leafly reviewers say stands out from the crowd.

Amnesia Dispensary & Accessories (Med + Rec) 2723 San Mateo Blvd NE Suite A, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 4.1 (50)

“I enjoy every Crew member! Great service, friendly environment, good product & great deals!”

The Bad Company (Free Delivery w/ Priscotty) 1616 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 5 (45)

“Bad Company is the only place I shop.”

Elements Dispensary 9901 Lomas Blvd NE suite e, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 4.9 (23)

“U guys are amazing always have everything i need and want plus more probably going to be my new spot from now on.”

Just Jane- San Mateo NOW OPEN! 300 San Mateo Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 4.5 (21) “Lots of stanky options, great service and open late ? Cant really beat it, good job! Sock It To Me!!” Order from Just Jane- San Mateo NOW OPEN!

CannaBuena 1125 Kent Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 4.8 (5)

“Incredible staff, quality products, this place is great! Cannabuena ensures you get the best medicine for your needs without trying to oversell you on junk. I’m so thankful this dispensary is in my neighborhood!”

Dark Matter – Juan Tabo 1713 Juan Tabo Blvd, Albuquerque, NM — recreational 4.8 (23) “Incredible staff, quality products, this place is great! Cannabuena ensures you get the best medicine for your needs without trying to oversell you on junk. I’m so thankful this dispensary is in my neighborhood!” Order from Dark Matter – Juan Tabo

Red Gorilla Greens 1100 4th St NW Suite C, Albuquerque, NM — recreational 5 (3) “Just found my new spot!!!” Order from Red Gorilla Greens

A Nice Dream 2506 San Mateo Pl NE, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 5 (17) “The owner is awesome and has a great selection. The flower is A1. Definitely my go to spot now!” Order from A Nice Dream

PurLife – Menaul 4000 Menaul Boulevard Northeast, Albuquerque, NM — recreational/medical 3.8 (24) “Great prices, fresh, high quality bud. Would definitely shop again.” Order from PurLife – Menaul

Selection criteria for Leafly List Albuquerque

To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in Albuquerque, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in Albuquerque. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deal availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.

Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on Leafly List, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.