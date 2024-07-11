The best-rated weed dispensaries in St Louis for 2024

Meet me in St Louis, where the cannabis industry thrives. With around 60 medical and adult-use dispensaries to choose from since Missouri launched their adult-use cannabis program in 2023, both locals and visitors of the Show Me State can shop around to find their favorite cannabis products with the best deals.
To help narrow your choices, our dispensary experts have analyzed dispensary reviews from real people on Leafly to create this guide to the best dispensaries in St Louis.
Highest-rated recreational dispensaries in St Louis
Many dispensaries in St Louis serve both medical patients and adult-use customers In just a year, a select few have risen to the top in terms of quality and customer experience, and we found them all.
Greenlight Chippewa
6497 Chippewa St, St. Louis, MO — recreational/medical
“Stopped in this weekend and got helped by Mason. He made my experience as a medical patient easy and fun!! Plus I have $5 off so that was a nice plus.”
Greenlight Berkeley
4451 Brown Rd, Berkeley, MO — recreational/medical
“Stopped in after landing in St. Louis and they got me right.”
Greenlight Ferguson
517 S Florissant Rd, Ferguson, MO — recreational/medical
“Very laid back atmosphere. Was greeted by an employee named blu. Very nice and made me feel at ease. Any questions I had she knew her stuff, plus turned me on to new products. If you have not tried it out, check it out amd ask for blu!!”
Bloc Dispensary – Richmond Heights
1026 S. Brentwood Blvd., Richmond Heights, MO — recreational/medical
“Great staff, great selection, great deals!”
Luxury Leaf
1463 S. Vanderventer Ave, St. Louis, MO — recreational/medical
“Clean inviting atmosphere, budtenders know they’re deals and security is apparent there, so I felt safe! Great dispensary!”
GOOD DAY FARM – St. Louis CWE (Med/Rec)
20 S Euclid Ave, St. Louis, MO — undefined
“They real nice and even accepted my temporary ID. I have my ID renewed and a different company that also is a dispensary denied me at the door due to them not accepting temp id’s. I left a comment on their site so people will know. I got an ounce of some OG hybrid indica dominant and a few puffs and I’m good to go. It’s a medicine for me. Anxiety and insomnia.”
Homestate Dispensary – Creve Coeur
105 N Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, MO — undefined
“Fantastic service, prices & products. Will definitely be back!!”
3Fifteen Primo STL
5501 Chippewa St. , St. Louis, MO — undefined
“This is the only dispensary I’ve ever shopped at and will be the only dispensary I shop at!!”
Greenlight Rock Hill
9800 Manchester Rd Suite C, St. Louis, MO — undefined
“Have come here a few times. Staff are fantastic, helpful, and enjoy helping find the right strain for your needs.”
CODES – St Louis
11420 Concord Village Ave, St. Louis, MO — recreational/medical
“Every time I visit Organic Remedies the wait to be helped is minimal, if not non-existent. The employees I’ve encountered are nice and not judge-y. One of them actually told me about Leafly 🙂 which has changed the way I shop for weed and taught me so much! This is the only dispensary I visit anymore because the prices, the quick service, and friendly disposition!”
Selection criteria for Leafly List St Louis
To calculate the highest-rated dispensaries in St Louis for 2024, our Leafly List team uses a methodology based on quantitative and qualitative review data of dispensaries listed on Leafly in St Louis. This list also uses quality indicators, like customer reorder rates and deals availability (in markets where discounts are legal). Our teams are dedicated to showcasing a wide variety of highly-rated medical and recreational dispensaries.
Remember, if you don’t see your favorite dispensary on the list, make sure you follow, rate, and review your favorite cannabis locations to let the world know where you find your favorite cannabis.