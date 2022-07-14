Lifestyle Best pre-rolled cones of 2022 Anthony DiMeo July 14, 2022 Slow for the cone zone: Vibes organic hemp cones. (Courtesy Vibes)

Ubiquitous for years, rolling paper brands selling pre-rolled cones are now upping their game to give smokers different sizes, paper materials, and flavorings. From experienced joint rollers to sausage-fingered fools, just about everyone is always down to puff on a super-inviting cone. Celebrate the free-spirited aura that complements utter simplicity with these updated takes on the classic cone.

RAW cones

Fill ‘er up: The RAW classic cone. (Courtesy RAW)

Since the early ’90s, Josh Kesselman, the all-around paper-obsessed owner of RAW, has continued to innovate and build on the rich history of rolling paper products with his commitment to the excellence of his brands.

“It’s just a different way of doing things,” said the RAW head honcho on a recent call with Leafly. “You bring the quality and craftsmanship as close as you can get it towards perfection, with the hope that the person after you can bring things even further.”

RAW organic cones

RAW Organic cones burn clean. (Courtesy RAW)

To think Kesselman’s original RAW cone could ever be topped is crazy, but these slow-burning, boat-resistant organic cones have done just that – essentially leaving behind nothing but the full flavor of dank, ground-up bud in their wake.

Smoke sessions with RAW organic cones exude the same dedication to natural and unrefined ingredients as the local sushi place you’ll probably hit up on DoorDash afterward. The natural tendencies of the hemp plant make for an optimal paper due to their lighter, yet virtually impenetrable paper construction. By combining those quality traits with the unique RAW watermark that ensures an even burn until the end of a session, RAW organics are easy to revere as a mainstay in your arsenal.

RAWkets ready for liftoff

RAW 5-stage RAWket finna get the whole reunion lit. (Courtesy RAW)

“RAW papers and cones are designed to truly elevate smokers to the highest level,” Kesselman also noted as a clear distinction of his brand.

By that heady decree, it can also be said that it’s the care and over-the-top fun that RAW puts into their brand and products that separate them from the crowd. RAWkets are a prime example of that contagious joy–manifested into kits such as the Classic 5 Stage and 20 Stage RAWket Launcher Packs.

The RAWket 5 Stage runs the spectrum from a 1¼-inch cone up to the 10-gram capacity of the Supernatural cone – a pre-roll that’s out-of-this-world with its commanding presence and ability to smoke out the better part of a class reunion. Meanwhile, the RAW 20 Stage RAWket Launcher Pack includes 20 pieces of seven different-sized cones – all within an oversized novelty box – making this adult construction set a consistent conversation starter and go-to for a wide variety of pre-roll sizes to explore.

VIBES pre-rolled cones

Cone life: It’s a vibe. (Courtesy Vibes)

First launched in 2019, cannabis mogul Berner created VIBES pre-rolled cones to provide fans with multiple, high-quality pre-roll paper options such as Hemp, Organic Hemp, Rice, and Ultra-Thin varieties.

Organic Hemp VIBES are exceptional in how they allow the smoker to sit and meditate for a moment here and there without the joint constantly extinguishing or burning away like a lit fuse on a stick of freakin’ dynamite. VIBES Organic cones are also noteworthy for how the natural hemp paper makes the terpenes of the weed the main focal point.

Tobacco-free pre-rolled blunt cones

Terpene profiles have taken over the last decade or so and flavor rules. Enhance and complement the taste and terps of your stash with the best natural alternative to classic blunts – terp-infused, tobacco-free blunt cones that burn almost as long as a Tarantino flick and are just as gloriously sublime.

King Palm terp-infused palm leaf cones

King Palm Banana Cream (Courtesy King Palm)

Around since 2016, these game-changing stuffies now come in over 30 different flavors that include Berry Terps, Banana Cream, and Lemon Haze. Size-wise, you can fill anything from a half-gram Rollie cone up to a quarter zip into King Palm’s limited edition and appropriately-named XXXL offering. Stuffing some Grape Biscotti into the cannons that are King Palm Grape HD Mini 5 Packs is just one example of how to best pair your bud with the many varieties of King Palm Terp-Infused Cones.

The slow burn of King Palm cones is as smooth as the hits that emanate from the unique pop and snap, terp-infused corn husk filter KPs are now famous for. Calling them blunts would be doing these real leaf cones a disservice—the lack of any tobacco after-taste puts natural and proprietary terps at center stage.

Tyson 2.0 x Futurola ‘The Toad’ Blunt Cones

(Courtesy Tyson 2.0)

Tyson 2.0 X Futurola Tobacco-Free “The Toad” Blunt Cones are the result of a collab between the famous Amsterdam-based rolling paper brand and Tyson Ranch. Iron Mike has cannonballed into the weed game since starting the Tyson Ranch brand and opening his mind up to the psychedelic healing of “The Toad.”

Tyson Ranch toad cones provide a glimpse into the singular taste of the toad venom experiences that have changed the former heavyweight champ’s life. The actual taste? Somewhat indescribably salty, sweet, and sensational “toad” terpenes applied to the tips and papers of these individual, glass-tubed cones. The unique terps nicely accentuate the flavors and heady highs of strains like Green Crack, Durban Poison, and Tyson’s own The Toad strain to create something of an even more stimulating experience.

Smoke Roses Goji Berry Cones

(Courtesy Smoke Roses)

Exotic terps also abound with the Organic Goji Berry Cones made by Smoke Roses. Owner Charly Jordan got the inspiration for these goji berry fruit-infused blunt cones during her many travels. The experience of seeing how other cultures utilized unusual and unadulterated rolling materials translated into pre-rolled cones that delight the senses with their mouth-watering, tobacco-free goji berry essence.

The 1-gram capacity pre-rolls burn slower than just about most other pre-roll papers available on the market and ensure any procrastinators in the circle aren’t gonna cause a tiff. To the dome, it’s perfect to puff for what seems like all day.

Whether it’s king-sized organic cones, terpene-infused “blunt” cones, or pre-roll kits that let you stuff a doink the size of your forearm, set some important goals for yourself this summer. Achieve what’s possible with these pre-rolled cone brands and products that are currently hitting it out of the park and beyond!

And that’s it for our cones round-up this summer. Pack those cones, twist the top, and get out there!

