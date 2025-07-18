|Serves: 5
|Time: 20 minutes
|Doseage: 6mg THC per cup
Beat the heat with a Bong Island Iced Tea, a fizzy, lifted twist on the classic Long Island that trades five liquors and regret for an energetic cannabis buzz.
This summer upgrade comes to us from Bong Appétit alum and canna-chef extraordinaire Vanessa Lovorato. Her brand-new cookbook, How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time, is a colorful guide to getting high with fanciful twists on classic treats.
Unlike its boozy predecessor, this stoney mocktail features caffeinated black tea, a hefty dose of pot, and nostalgic notes of cola gummies and childhood wonder. It’s a bubbly, slightly sweet, slightly tart drink that hits with the refreshing satisfaction of soda and the relaxing body high of weed. AKA all the fun with none of the hangover.
Check out the video and recipe, and be sure to grab your own copy of How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time—because edibles just got a little more elevated.
How to Eat Weed & Have a Good Time
In How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time by Vanessa Loverato, you’ll find a treasure trove of sweet and savory dishes from cupcakes to taquitos, with highly tested instructions to get the infusion just right. Be the stoned Suzy Homemaker you want to see in the world.
Bong Island Iced Tea recipe
Video: Vanessa Lovorato
Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 2 black tea bags
- 2 cups Coca-Cola
- ½ cup ginger beer
- ½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice (about 4 limes)
- ½ tablespoon Turnt Tincture (How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time pg. 70)
- 5 to 10 dashes of orange bitters
- Fresh mint, for garnish
- Sliced lemon, for garnish
Instructions:
- In a small saucepan or kettle, bring the water to a boil. Remove from the heat, add the tea bags, and steep in the hot water for 3 to 4 minutes. Discard the tea bags, pour the tea into a large jar or cup, and let the hot tea cool in the fridge before using, about 10 minutes.
- In a pitcher, stir together the cooled tea, Coca-Cola, ginger beer, lime juice, Turnt Tincture, and bitters until fully combined. Set out 5 glasses, fill with ice, and pour the tea mixture over it. Top each glass with a few sprigs of mint and a slice of lemon.
- Serve and enjoy.