Upgrade your hum-drum breakfast smoothie to Uncle Ned’s Wake and Shake, an energizing, citrus-forward a.m. favorite with creamy macadamian nuts and a twist of THC. This recipe comes to us from the eponymous Uncle Ned via his niece, leading canna-chef Vanessa Lovorato, and her new cookbook, How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time.

Vanessa’s Uncle Ned originated his Wake and Shake smoothie at his shop on the sun-soaked island of Kauai. An OG hippy with a passion for natural food, Ned developed the recipe using fresh tropical fruit, homemade honey, produce from his macadamia farm, and absolutely no unnecessary add-ins to make this wholesome way to wake and bake. He’s still out there now—making honey in a shack built out of a guava tree, catching some rays, and drinking a Wake & Shake every morning.

The Wake and Shake is Uncle Ned’s impeccable vibe distilled down to a drinkable form, a tropical sunrise that fits in a tall glass. The tangy citrus blends deliciously with the macadamia nuts, making for a velvet-smooth treat that’ll have you looking forward to rolling out of bed in the morning. While the recipe calls for oranges and limes, feel free to experiment with all sorts of citrus. Uncle Ned has only one stipulation—make sure your juice is fresh-squeezed.

Check out the video and recipe, and be sure to grab your own copy of How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time for even more infused treats.

Uncle Ned’s Wake and Shake Recipe

(Adrienne Allen/Leafly)

Serves: 4 Time: 5 minutes Dosage: 3mg per glass

Ingredients:

2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice (about 8 oranges)

1 large banana, frozen

2 cups crushed ice

½ cup macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons Whipped Weed Honey (How to Eat Weed and Have a Good Time pg. 78)

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice (about 1 lime)

Instructions: