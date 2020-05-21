How to make cannabis curbside pickup in Massachusetts work for youDavid Downs and Max Savage LevensonMay 21, 2020
After being shut down for two months due to the statewide COVID-19 quarantine, Massachusetts adult-use cannabis sales are set to resume on Monday, May 25.
But there’s a twist. It’s not a return-to-normal opening.
Instead, recreational cannabis stores will offer sales via curbside pickup only. It’s part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased state-wide reopening plan. Eventually customers will be allowed back into the stores—but that may be weeks or months down the road.
How does curbside cannabis pickup work?
Here’s generally how curbside fulfillment goes:
- Customers are encouraged to place an order online, or phone in an order to their local licensed dispensary that offers curbside pickup
- Next, you get a text or call when your order is ready
- Then you drive down to the store—don’t forget your cash, mask, and ID
- Park in a designated pickup spot
- Put on your mask
- A clerk runs out to your car and verifies your valid ID, and order, and takes cash
- She comes back with your cannabis products, you tip her, then you drive away
- Did we mention the tip? Yeah, leave a tip
- The process limits customer and worker exposures to each other’s exhaled aerosols, as well as any droplets on any surfaces
Who’s open for curbside pickup in Massachusetts?
Setting up a curbside pickup system isn’t done overnight. Here are the stores we know are ready to take your order and deliver curbside.
Ayer
Gage Cannabis Company, 38 Littleton Road
Bridgewater
Theory Wellness, 1050 Elm Street
Brockton
In Good Health, 1200 West Chestnut Street
Fall River
Northeast Alternatives, 999 William S. Canning Road
Great Barrington
Theory Wellness, 394 Stockbridge Road
Leicester
Cultivate, 1764 Main Street
Lynn
Apothca, 491 Lynnway
Millbury
Nature’s Remedy, 266 North Main Street
Pittsfield
Bloom Brothers, 2 Larch Street
Plymouth
Triple M, 9 Collins Avenue
Patience, please: This is new for everyone
While businesses are looking forward to reopening, they are also anticipating challenges caused by the limitations of curbside delivery.
“We’re working round the clock to solve this,” Brandon Pollock, CEO and co-founder of Theory Wellness, told Leafly. “We have months of pent up demand, and lots of consumers not working that have more time to use cannabis. That demand is coupled with the requirement and social responsibility to do this safely. When you’re trying to serve 1500 people a day, it’s a huge logistical challenge.”
While he doesn’t foresee an immediate resurgence in out-of-state traffic—which previously accounted for nearly half of Theory Wellness’ customers—Pollock suspects that consumers eager to get away from the illicit market will be back soon.
He cautioned customers to anticipate some hiccups and long waits. “It might not be the smoothest rollout,” he said with a laugh, “but we’ll get it done.”