After being shut down for two months due to the statewide COVID-19 quarantine, Massachusetts adult-use cannabis sales are set to resume on Monday, May 25.

But there’s a twist. It’s not a return-to-normal opening.

Instead, recreational cannabis stores will offer sales via curbside pickup only. It’s part of Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased state-wide reopening plan. Eventually customers will be allowed back into the stores—but that may be weeks or months down the road.

How does curbside cannabis pickup work?

Here’s generally how curbside fulfillment goes:

Customers are encouraged to place an order online, or phone in an order to their local licensed dispensary that offers curbside pickup

Next, you get a text or call when your order is ready

Then you drive down to the store—don’t forget your cash, mask, and ID

Park in a designated pickup spot

Put on your mask

A clerk runs out to your car and verifies your valid ID, and order, and takes cash

She comes back with your cannabis products, you tip her, then you drive away

Did we mention the tip? Yeah, leave a tip

The process limits customer and worker exposures to each other’s exhaled aerosols, as well as any droplets on any surfaces

Who’s open for curbside pickup in Massachusetts?

Setting up a curbside pickup system isn’t done overnight. Here are the stores we know are ready to take your order and deliver curbside.

Ayer

Gage Cannabis Company, 38 Littleton Road

Bridgewater

Theory Wellness, 1050 Elm Street

Brockton

In Good Health, 1200 West Chestnut Street

Fall River

Northeast Alternatives, 999 William S. Canning Road

Great Barrington

Theory Wellness, 394 Stockbridge Road

Leicester

Cultivate, 1764 Main Street

Lynn

Apothca, 491 Lynnway

Millbury

Nature’s Remedy, 266 North Main Street

Pittsfield

Bloom Brothers, 2 Larch Street

Plymouth

Triple M, 9 Collins Avenue

Patience, please: This is new for everyone

While businesses are looking forward to reopening, they are also anticipating challenges caused by the limitations of curbside delivery.

“We’re working round the clock to solve this,” Brandon Pollock, CEO and co-founder of Theory Wellness, told Leafly. “We have months of pent up demand, and lots of consumers not working that have more time to use cannabis. That demand is coupled with the requirement and social responsibility to do this safely. When you’re trying to serve 1500 people a day, it’s a huge logistical challenge.”

While he doesn’t foresee an immediate resurgence in out-of-state traffic—which previously accounted for nearly half of Theory Wellness’ customers—Pollock suspects that consumers eager to get away from the illicit market will be back soon.

He cautioned customers to anticipate some hiccups and long waits. “It might not be the smoothest rollout,” he said with a laugh, “but we’ll get it done.”

David Downs and Max Savage Levenson David Downs directs news and lifestyle coverage as the California Bureau Chief for Leafly.com. He's written for WIRED, Rolling Stone and Billboard, and is the former cannabis editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as the author of several cannabis books including 'Marijuana Harvest' by Ed Rosenthal and David Downs. He co-hosts The Hash podcast. TW: @davidrdowns | IG @daviddowns



Max Savage Levenson likely has the lowest cannabis tolerance of any writer on the cannabis beat. He also writes about music for Pitchfork, Bandcamp and other bespectacled folk. He co-hosts The Hash podcast. His dream interview is Tyler the Creator. View David Downs and Max Savage Levenson's articles