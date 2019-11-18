Follow
Theory Wellness - Bridgewater
Deal of the Week!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/25/2019
Buy 1 gram of concentrates and receive a $1 pre-roll!
This deal will run from 11/18/19 - 11/24/19!
All Products
Dank Commander
from Mayflower Medicinals
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Commander
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Raspberry #23
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Raspberry
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jilly Bean
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jillybean
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Theory Wellness
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$181 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Punch
from Theory Wellness
5.5%
THC
11.3%
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kief: Purple Punch
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: White Knuckles
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: The Station
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Sugar: Ayahuasca Purple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sugar: Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
EHO SAUCE: Sunshine Daydream #30
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: Ayahuasca Purple
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: NF1
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Kief: Wedding Cake
from Theory Wellness
59.7%
THC
1.2%
CBD
$25½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
EHO SAP: Triangle Mints
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: Sunshine Daydream
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: Golden Goat
from INSA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter: 413 Diesel
from INSA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Shatter: Blue Dream
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: CBD Devine
from INSA
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
EHO BATTER: Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
88.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
EHO BATTER: Scott's OG
from Theory Wellness
80.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sugar: Blue Dream
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Live Resin: Cherry Cookies
from Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sugar: Strawberry Fields
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sugar: Banana Split
from Theory Wellness
62.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: Banana Split
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Crumble: Mimosa
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: GG2B
from Theory Wellness
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: Citrus Farmer
from Theory Wellness
79.4%
THC
1.2%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: Mimosa
from Theory Wellness
80.7%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: Scott's OG
from Theory Wellness
77.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Scott's OG
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate: Strawberry Crunch
from Incredibles
86mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Chews Ginger Pumpkin Spiced Latte: THC (10-Pack)
from Theory Wellness
4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Chews Watermelon: 1:1 (10-Pack)
from Theory Wellness
47mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$107.5each
In-store only
Chews Grape: THC (10-Pack)
from Theory Wellness
1.5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Chocolate: Mile High Mint
from Incredibles
86mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Chocolate: Peanut Buddha Buddha
from Incredibles
81mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
12