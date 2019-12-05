Leafly Canada holiday cannabis guide 2019

W

Cannabis etiquette for the holidays

Legalization is still pretty fresh in Canada, and it can be hard to know what’s acceptable now. Is it okay to bring cannabis to a party? What about to a family gathering? How about the office shindig? Find the answers to these questions and more right here:



Cannabis party hosting and discussion tips

How do you throw a cannabis party that makes everyone—consumers and non-consumers alike—comfortable? What’s the coolest way to arrange your cannabis offerings? And how can you get the last word the next time your anti-cannabis relatives start ranting? Find the answers to these questions and more below:



Cannabis gifts for hosts

Is cannabis a good host gift? If your hosts likes cannabis it is! Find this year’s hottest cannabis accessories for hosts right here:



Cannabis gifts for every budget

Whether you want to spend ten, twenty, or a thousand dollars, our comprehensive gift guide features envy-inducing cannabis accessories at every price point:

Cannabis gifts for different stages of life and experience

Whether they’re knee-deep in diapers, settling in for a golden retirement, new to cannabis, or long-time fans, we’ve got you. Find a gift for every cannabis consumer on your list right here:



Cannabis gifts for Hanukkah

Add a little glow to your glitter and gold this Hanukkah. Find the perfect gift for every cannabis fan on your Hanukkah list here:



