Leafly Canada holiday cannabis guide 2019

Leafly Canada holiday cannabis guide 2019Leafly Canada StaffDecember 5, 2019
Want to learn everything you can about buying, consuming, and gifting cannabis this holiday season in Canada? You’ve come to the right place! From gift guides to etiquette lessons to hosting tips, consider this your one stop shop for a green holiday.
Jump to a section:
- Cannabis etiquette for the holidays
- Cannabis party hosting and discussion tips
- Cannabis gifts for hosts
- Cannabis gifts for every budget
- Cannabis gifts for different stages of life and experience
- Cannabis gifts for Hanukkah
Cannabis etiquette for the holidays
Legalization is still pretty fresh in Canada, and it can be hard to know what’s acceptable now. Is it okay to bring cannabis to a party? What about to a family gathering? How about the office shindig? Find the answers to these questions and more right here:
Cannabis party hosting and discussion tips
How do you throw a cannabis party that makes everyone—consumers and non-consumers alike—comfortable? What’s the coolest way to arrange your cannabis offerings? And how can you get the last word the next time your anti-cannabis relatives start ranting? Find the answers to these questions and more below:
Cannabis gifts for hosts
Is cannabis a good host gift? If your hosts likes cannabis it is! Find this year’s hottest cannabis accessories for hosts right here:
Cannabis gifts for every budget
Whether you want to spend ten, twenty, or a thousand dollars, our comprehensive gift guide features envy-inducing cannabis accessories at every price point:
Cannabis gifts for different stages of life and experience
Whether they’re knee-deep in diapers, settling in for a golden retirement, new to cannabis, or long-time fans, we’ve got you. Find a gift for every cannabis consumer on your list right here:
Cannabis gifts for Hanukkah
Add a little glow to your glitter and gold this Hanukkah. Find the perfect gift for every cannabis fan on your Hanukkah list here: