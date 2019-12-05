 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CanadaLifestyle

Leafly Canada holiday cannabis guide 2019

December 5, 2019
Arms wearing Christmas sweaters holding a wrapped bong
Jesse Milns/Leafly

Want to learn everything you can about buying, consuming, and gifting cannabis this holiday season in Canada? You’ve come to the right place! From gift guides to etiquette lessons to hosting tips, consider this your one stop shop for a green holiday.

Jump to a section: