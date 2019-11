Cannabis accessories have come a long way since ye old days of tie-dye and pot leaves. Now, you can find a range of design-conscious presents at almost every price point. Perfect for the weed lovers on your gift list, here are some of our favourites, most of them from Canadian designers and retailers.

Jump to a section:

Cheap and cheerful: Cannabis gifts under $25

Awesome and affordable: Cannabis gifts $25-$50

Magnificent mid-range: Cannabis gifts $50-$100

Hey there, high roller: Cannabis gifts $100 and up