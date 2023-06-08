Above, smelling the flowers at Flore in San Francisco. (Jamie Soja for Leafly)

The San Francisco Bay Area‘s millions of residents and its 20 million-plus visitors this year should make sure to stop and smell the flowers at America’s cutest gay pot shop—Flore.

The birthplace of the modern medical cannabis movement—The Castro—has a boutique worthy of its legacy in Flore.

The store’s gay owner Terrance Alan ensures you can smell every jar for sale—a rarity in legal California. From top-shelf to in-house bargains, from edibles to lubes, Flore charms. And it’s right around the corner from the iconic Dolores Park, and the Castro’s massive rainbow flag.

Here’s our short video report from Flore:

Photographer Jamie Soja contributed photos to this report for Leafly.

This June, Flore proudly highlights cannabis from queer creators.

Come slay a Saturday with some brunch, some weed, a Hot Cookie, Dolores Park, and a cocktail in one of the coolest places on Earth. See you out there.

Sunset Connect + Ruthless by Law ‘Red Velvet;’ via Flore SF. (David Downs/Leafly)