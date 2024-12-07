Poll: Which is better? Smoking weed before a shower, or after?

Ah, the age-old debate—right up there with pineapple on pizza or whether hot dogs are sandwiches.

Is it better to light up before you step into the shower or after you’ve dried off?

Now, there’s no wrong answer here. As they say, your high, your rules. But let’s weigh the pros and cons of each approach so you can make an informed decision—or at least sound smart when debating it with your stoner buddies.

The case for a pre-shower blaze

First off, there’s something magical about hitting your favorite strain before you turn on the water. The steam from the shower can intensify the high, making every drop of water feel like a mini massage. It’s like turning your bathroom into a personal spa without the hefty price tag. Imagine this: you spark up, the warm water hits, and suddenly, you’re not just washing off the day’s grime, you’re also washing away the stress. The high can make the experience more sensory–the soap smells better, the water feels warmer, and your mind starts to float away from any hustle.

Creative sparks: For the artists and philosophers out there, this combo often sparks some shower thoughts that are as brilliant as they are fleeting. Who needs a whiteboard when you’ve got condensation on glass?

The case for a post-shower toke

Now, for the post-shower aficionados, there’s a different kind of pleasure. After you’ve cleaned up, hitting that bowl or joint can feel like the perfect cap to your routine. It’s the cherry on top of your self-care sundae. The high then becomes part of your chill-out session, making everything from watching your favorite show to just lounging around feel like a luxury. You’re already refreshed, relaxed, and clean from the shower, so that first hit feels like an extra layer of bliss.

Distracted thinking is for sure a risk with a pre-shower toke.

There’s also the pragmatic part. Ever washed your hair and immediately forget you washed your hair? Distracted thinking is for sure a risk with a pre-shower toke.

And let’s talk about sleep. If you’re aiming to drift off into dreamland, a post-shower toke can be your ticket to a deeper, more restful sleep, especially if you choose an indica strain.

One more thing, many stoners have found that a shower actually makes you come down from a high. So if you want to save money and not ‘waste’ a bowl—it might be best to wait until after you rinse off.

The verdict?

You the audience decides in the December poll above. And leave arguments or tips in the comments below.