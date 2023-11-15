Hottest weed smoking, dabbing, and baking gifts of Christmas 2023

Giving and ganja can both spark joy—and the holiday season offers a high time to combine them. All across the US and world, Christmas list-making and Black Friday deal-hunting has begun.

Shopping for a white elephant exchange, the family gift assignment, or a lil’ something for yourself? Surely a stoner sits on your list, so don’t be a Scrooge.

Since walking into a head shop is more daunting than ever, Leafly’s cannabis hardware experts traversed the world weed web to locate the best smoking presents of 2023 for budgets of $20 to $500. We personally vouch for all these 20 goodies, from the new Puffco Plus 2.0, to the Flower Mill mini, to Storz & Bickel’s new pocket Volcano, called the Venty.

Remember, the sooner you finish shopping, the sooner you can kick back by the fire and roll up.

Under $50—Secret Santa style

Porous Walker Bag of Buds tote bag

Make ’em smile at the farmer’s market. (Courtesy of Porous Walker)

Finally something perfect for a trip to the dispensary or the grocery store. California’s infamous purveyor of irreverent art Porous Waker makes this oversized canvas tote bag with reinforced handles to hold even the heaviest buds. Celebrating the days we called an ounce a ‘zip’, the tote is also available in a mushroom version, or as a white shirt printed on the pocket and comes with the out-of-print clear sticker version as a bonus. $25.

DaySavers Perfect Pack joint-filling machine

A plug-in joint packer for Dad. (Courtesy of Daysavers)

The Perfect Pack from Daysavers fills any size pre-roll tube or cone with cannabis with just the touch of a button. Simply drop your pre-ground weed into the top-loading plastic tray, and watch the machine fill your chosen tube or cone, and drop it right into your hand. The joint too loose? Adjust the dial and you can fine-tune the density to match the stickiness of the strain you’re rolling. The Perfect Pack saves you time when you have to roll for the whole group. If you’re not familiar with rolling or never felt like you got the hang of it, Perfect Pack gives you a joint in a flash. $35 See also: BEED; OTTO.

Flower Mill mini edition grinder

Cave man grind. We mill. (Courtesy Flower Mill)

Twist one up like a professional roller using the Flower Mill mini, a more compact version of the game-changing device that altered the fabric of space and grind that’s also semi-magnetic. A Flower Mill takes your cannabis and crumbles the bud up instead of shredding it, giving you a fluffy consistency every time. The mini costs less than your sack of weed, comes in three colors, and has all the perks of its larger cousin. The fineness of the grind is ideal, and the pocket-sized piece weighs only 4.6 ounces and easily fits in most rolling kits. $39.99.

Fluid Creations Glass Gandalf pipe

Only the finest sweetleaf is recommended. (Courtesy of Fluid Creations)

If you want to call yourself a stoner, you must own a pipe. It’s step one in getting into this weed game. A good pipe is both your Northstar and your lifesaver so we picked you something functional, but also a little different. Out near Mt. Jefferson in Oregon, Fluid Creations Glass is made up of two passionate individuals: Ben who blows most of the glass smokeware, and Grace who makes pendants and jars, while managing their online shop to make sure there are always fresh selections for you to discover. Their vivid, playful work includes a Gandalf spoon pipe model that particularly catches the eye. $40

Focus V Sabre heated dab tool

Hot tip—get the Saber. (Courtesy of Focus V)

The rough and rugged dab tool that’s become the Swiss army knife of any good dabber’s toolkit. The Sabre’s tip heats up so your scoop of sticky hash slides right into the banger and you don’t have to make a mess. Equipped with an additional flashlight, chunky in the hand without being heavy, out in multiple colors, and easy to replace if a tip breaks, Focus V’s Sabre goes great with their CARTA e-rig. Pro tip: you can also use the Sabre to drip some extra rosin down into your hash hole for a ‘re-up.’ $40.

Pelican 10” 1060 Micro Case

Hot box—the Pelican 10″. (Courtesy Pelican)

Look, when you’re buying those expensive glass tips for your joints, you’re gonna need a way to keep them safe on your way to the session. Pelican’s smaller water and impact-resistant cases are meant for wallets, small phones, and electronics. They are also the perfect way to store your glass joint tips. When you’re looking at up to $60 for one of the more artistic ones, it only makes sense to invest in somewhere safe to store them. They make 6, 8, and 8-inch options that have customizable foam inserts. $42.95. See also: glass tips from Proper Selections; or Rektipz.

Myster SlickBox camouflaged cartridge battery

You think you’re slick? Yup. (Courtesy of Myster)

Disguise your THC cartridge to look like any of those typical disposable tobacco vapes you see around town. The brand Myster sells a variety of SlickBoxes that fit standard 510-thread vape cartridges so you sip THC publicly from what looks like a banal nicotine device. These devices fit your standard 510 cartridges, have a pre-heat mode, and three variable temperatures, and turn on via both an inhale and button system. You can even change the temperature or turn it on and off using a series of quick puffs. $45.

Under $100—Big spender

Alien Labs 4D Traveller Shoulder Bag

New drip for new trips. The Truth is out there. (Courtesy Alien Labs)

Creating a fourth piece for the Alien Labs luggage set, you grab the Alien Labs 4D Shoulder Bag when you don’t need the whole backpack, or clip on your Alien Labs duffel bag before you hit the airport. Great for keeping your mylar bags straight and for having all your rolling kit at your fingertips, the shoulder bag is the smallest and easiest to grab of this interstellar bag quartet. Like the other pieces, this has a five-layer construction, super durable zippers, and that same dope alien galaxy print on the inside. See also: the badass art on their new “Rest In Space” rolling tray. $55.

Banger Baskets alcohol rinsing container

A tisket a tasket a banger in a basket. (Courtesy of Banger Basket)

If there’s one thing dabbers have a lot of it’s accessories. From bangers, charmers, slurpers, and control towers, taking multiple dabs means always having the cleaning rotation going. To help with your overstuffed cups of 99% isopropyl alcohol, Canadians have come to answer the call with Banger Baskets—large, ‘dual dunk’ glass containers that have removable interior chambers, tested and designed to hold your big and little glass. Like dishwashing, soak the gunky stuff on one side, and save the other side for fine rinsing. When it’s time to go, snap the four closures down and you can safely transport your alcohol to the next sesh. $70

Dr. Treso glass bubbler

Stay wavy. Dr. Treso glass bubblers. (Courtesy of Dr. Treso)

Smoother than a pipe, more compact than a bong, it’s time to re-discover the magic of a bubbler.

Smoother than a pipe, more compact than a bong, it’s time to re-discover the magic of a bubbler. These Dr. Treso sandblasted glass bubbler beauties available through Witch Dr. studios in Salem, MA look like the kind of pipe Jeff Koons keeps stashed away in his pool house. Part of Witch Dr. Studios, Dr. Treso also has some heady fumed hammers and bubblers up on the website for $100 to $125, but we think the striking, balloon-ish look of these sandblasted pieces, available in five colors, offers a refined addition to anyone’s collection. $75

Puffco Plus loose hash vape pen

Puffco Plus 2.0 is how James Bond dabs. (Courtesy of Puffco)

After 10 years in business, the very first product from Puffco—the Puffco Plus—gets its own 2.0 version with a refreshed look, better battery, and 510-thread cart compatibility. Meet the one-hitter of the Puffco family. You can load the chamber using the scooper housed within the top. You’ll find yourself surprised by the cloud of smoke you can get. Hardcore fans of the brand will probably stick to their Proxy or Peak when traveling, but the undercover value of the Plus works great around town. Get your hands on the piece founder Roger Volodarsky called, “one of the most important devices in Puffco history.” $89

Under $500—For great friends, family

dabX Rocket Rig

Is that a rocket in your pocket? The dabX rocket rig. (Courtesy of dabX)

Every smoker needs a rugged, cheap travel bong that won’t hurt your heart if it breaks. The dabX rocket rig fits the bill and can work with hash. The team at dabX designed the Rocket to pair with their electronic hash oven accessory called the mk. 1, but it’s solid for flower, too. The thick glass is the first thing people seem to notice, then they take note of how well it rips. The chug on this glass does just as well with the mk.1 as it does with a Toro slurper or a glass flower bowl and it’s thick enough to take a bruising. It comes with a foam carrying case, but honestly, you could slide this into a backpack and it would still get around just fine. $100

The Magical Gummy Maker

Cue the weed-gummy song from SNL. The Magical Gummy Maker. (Courtesy of Magic Butter Machine)

From the makers of the Magic Butter Machine, the world’s most potent herbal infuser, now you can make your very own cannabis gummies at home with the Magical Gummy Maker! Magical Butter provides all you’ll need, minus the cannabis of course, so you and the family can start mixing up your batch together. There are only three steps: 1) throw in your infused oil, or liquids, along with the gummy mix packet (they make Mango, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Lime, Orange, and Watermelon flavors); 2) Hit the button to let the machine do all the heating, blooming, and mixing; 3) Squirt directly from the unit into any gummy mold using the precision nozzle to reduce messiness. See also: the original Magic Butter Machine. $125.

Frit Glass Cups

Every lover of hops needs their chalice. (Courtesy of Frit Glass)

What’s great about the handmade, clear cups from artist Anthony Charles? They’re appealing to glass collectors and stoners, but especially beer lovers. Described as “high-end glassware for all your craft beer needs,” the 5 and 6-ounce sippers really spoil your holiday guests. The larger glasses are like pouring your beer into a futuristic alien column. When you’re ready to hit start on the next level, Frit Glass also creates some mind-bending color works that go on auction via his Instagram. Everything is made and shipped within a week of ordering and small variations are due to the handmade nature of each item. $100 to $200.

Kevlar Glass Rigs

(Courtesy of Kevlar Glass/The Cave Smokeshop)

The holidays provide an ideal time to invest in a proper water-filtered hash vaping device made from sturdy borosilicate (aka “Pyrex”) glass—a dab rig. Kevlar Glass produces gorgeous rigs that impress you with their recognizable profile. A Boro blower out of Florida, the artistic and whimsical shape of Kevlar Glass rigs almost make you think of what “Rick and Morty” animators could do if they started blowing glass. You can shop for the clear version on Big Al’s website, visit the shop in Berkeley, CA, or contact the artist directly via Instagram to inquire about some of the more colorful and decorated models. See also: Dab Rite + Darby PRO – cactus edition digital thermometer. $375

Puffco Proxy Bloom portable customizable dab pipe

Puffco Proxy is now in Bloom. (Courtesy of Puffco)

When you raise this sleek, powerful, modular, cutting-edge lavender-tinged electronic hash pipe to the sky, you feel like Samuel L. Jackson when he got his purple lightsaber. Puffco’s 2023 hit portable, customizable dab pipe “Proxy” now comes in the Bloom color with a line of purple attachments, including a glass bubbler. This third color combo should set off a re-gifting era as dabbers give their old Onyx Proxy to friends, and then buy themselves the new purple color for Christmas. $300.

Curidor XL 2.0 weed fridge

Like a wine fridge, but for weed. (Courtesy of Curidor)

The gift for the stoner who has everything but doesn’t know where to put it all. When you suddenly find yourself in possession of too many jars of weed and don’t know how to keep them all as fresh as possible, the Curidor preserves buds much better than the standard mason jar in a cool, dark space. Let’s face it, most of us are “storing” our weed in boxes and containers that freely let air in and are subject to the temperature changes in our houses. The Curidor allows you to set the temperature while housing an impressive 5 lbs. of cannabis products. See also: TerpKooler. $420

Storz & Bickel Venty

“Venty” references the 20 liters of air per minute this pocket Volcano can heat. ‘Venti’ is Italian for ’20’. And it’s got vents. (Courtesy of Storz & Bickel)

Yes, $449’s pricey, but this new pocket Volcano is going to rule Senior Centers where you can’t smoke anything and only medical devices are allowed. We blew big, tasty cool clouds of Strawberry Cherry Gelato off the Venty and got near-instantly medicated. German designer and manufacturer Storz & Bickel spent three years building “the best vaporizer on the planet,” CEO and Dr. Jürgen Bickel told Leafly. The result? A beefy, 1/2-pound flower vape that not only rips but heats up in 20 seconds. The fast-charging battery pumps out 20 amps. Custom firmware maintains the 0.25-gram heating oven’s temperature during fat rips of up to 20 liters of air per minute. Novelty Chinese flower vapes can run under $100, but here you’re paying for a medical-grade pro vape, designed and built in Germany, with UL safety certifications, plus documentation, service, and a three-year warranty. $449.

Over $500—Treat yourself

Stundenglass / Grateful Dead Gravity Infuser

The party bong you didn’t know you needed. (Courtesy of Stundenglass)

The very first official cannabis collab from this legendary band, Grenco Labs has splashed its Stundenglass and G Pen Dash in the iconic Grateful Dead art style. Designed by an ex-Apple employee in 2012, you can use the Stundenglass Gravity Infuser to smoke weed, hash, tobacco, or even oysters! This thing functions like a professionally machined version of the duct-taped two-liter plastic bottle we used to take gravity bong hits out of back in the day. Inside the box—a full instruction manual to walk you through the simple setup and a bag with everything you’ll need to keep the unit clean. The standard model weighs 13 lbs. before you add water, making it a hefty and impressive showpiece. See also: the Quasar Raas 2 electronic hash hookah heating puck. $599.

Illadelph Glass Bongs

Nice bongs aren’t cheap and cheap bongs aren’t nice. The Illadelph glass 9mm Signature in teal. (Courtesy of Illadelph)

Now you know we wouldn’t make a list without checking off something for the bong enthusiast out there, and trust us, their faces will light up when they unwrap something from Illadelph Glass. A powerful name in the glass world since they started in 2002, these thick, high-performance rugged borosilicate glass tubes come in a rainbow of color options. You could single-handedly save Christmas by gifting one of their medium or tall beakers that you can pick up from our friends The Cave Smoke Shop, who ship all over the US. $660 to $680.