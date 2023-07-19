Hollyweed Stars: What do they smoke? Do they smoke things? Let’s find out!

Hollywood gets 50 million visitors per year, but where do they re-up? Smokers heading into town should act like a local and put an order into Urbn Leaf on Sunset Blvd—the Strip’s first licensed dispensary.

Watch the video above to see the full details.

Urbn Leaf on Sunset Blvd opened in January 2023, and has served the Wu-Tang Clan, countless celebrities’ assistants, as well as visitors staying at all the nearby hotels. A Hollywood Hills doctor asked Urbn Leaf to cater his birthday party with private budtenders for $4,000.

Our picks of the shop included:

Alien Labs’ 2nd place Zalympix winner Zkittlez .

. De La Bo’s classy pre-rolls in Cannarado’s smashing flavor Zawtz . we got zooted at the premier.

. we got zooted at the premier. And of course, some Kiva Camino gummies in Pride flavors for summer.

There’s much more, so watch the video and drop in next time you’re in Hollyweed.