Episode #248: Hottest strains of summer 2022
Leafly’s latest list of emerging weed strains is a hot one! We’ve got all the new strains that are flying off the shelves, including Zoap, Animal Face, Dream Cake, Apple Tartz, and Red Bullz.
Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies
Hollow Bodies bandcamp
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
