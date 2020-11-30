The Roll-up bonus: The making of ‘Dazed & Confused,’ the best stoner non-stoner movie ever made
In this special holiday bonus episode Bruce talks with Melissa Maerz, author of the fabulous new book Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s ‘Dazed and Confused‘.
“You cool, man?”
In the summer of 1992, young director Richard Linklater brought a cast of even-younger actors to Austin, Texas, to film a movie about the last day of high school in 1976. Dazed and Confused didn’t make a box office splash at first, but over the years it’s entered the pantheon as one of the greatest comedies ever made.
A quarter-century after its release, Melissa Maerz interviewed cast and crew to compile this fun, funny, surprising, and moving behind-the-scenes history of D&C.
Chuck Klosterman once wrote this about Dazed:
Is it a stoner movie? Of course.
Is it so much more than a stoner movie? Absolutely.
The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast
Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.
Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.
Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.
Past episodes
The latest in PodcastsShow all
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.