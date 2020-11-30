Podcasts The Roll-up bonus: The making of ‘Dazed & Confused,’ the best stoner non-stoner movie ever made Leafly Podcasts November 30, 2020 Deena Martin, Michelle Burke, and Christine Harnos played the rising-senior girls who were about to rule the school. (Universal Pictures)

In this special holiday bonus episode Bruce talks with Melissa Maerz, author of the fabulous new book Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s ‘Dazed and Confused‘.

“You cool, man?”

In the summer of 1992, young director Richard Linklater brought a cast of even-younger actors to Austin, Texas, to film a movie about the last day of high school in 1976. Dazed and Confused didn’t make a box office splash at first, but over the years it’s entered the pantheon as one of the greatest comedies ever made.

Melissa Maerz’s oral history goes behind the scenes during the making of one of the greatest comedies of all time.

A quarter-century after its release, Melissa Maerz interviewed cast and crew to compile this fun, funny, surprising, and moving behind-the-scenes history of D&C.

Chuck Klosterman once wrote this about Dazed:

I have watched Dazed and Confused approximately sixty-five times, and I have been stoned for approximately sixty-four of those viewings. At this point, it seems unfathomable to watch this movie without being high; in fact, it’s entirely possible that watching this movie actively releases THC into my bloodstream.

Is it a stoner movie? Of course.

Is it so much more than a stoner movie? Absolutely.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

