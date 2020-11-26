 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Podcasts

The Roll-up #173: Why we’re thankful for the garbage year of 2020. Yes, 2020.

November 25, 2020

It’s Thanksgiving week in the USA, and we’re alive and healthy. This week Bruce, Alyssa, and Hannah chew through 2020 and all its robust, savory goodness. 

Find dispensaries near you

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

cannabis newsmarijuana podcastpodcaststhanksgivingthe roll-up
Bruce Barcott's Bio Image
Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

View Bruce Barcott's articles

The latest in Podcasts

Show all
The Roll-up #172: Free the Old Guy, Part II: He’s Coming Home image
Podcasts
The Roll-up #172: Free the Old Guy, Part II: He’s Coming Home
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-up #168: Is Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis a Black-owned business? image
Podcasts
The Roll-up #168: Is Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis a Black-owned business?
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-up #167: It’s harvest time, so why are weed prices so high? image
Podcasts
The Roll-up #167: It’s harvest time, so why are weed prices so high?
Leafly Podcasts
The Roll-up bonus episode: How cannabis helped Carlos Santana get “truly hip and wise” image
Podcasts
The Roll-up bonus episode: How cannabis helped Carlos Santana get “truly hip and wise”
Leafly Podcasts