Podcasts

The Roll-Up #136: When will your state peak?

April 3, 2020
COVID19-peak-caseload-cannabis-podcast
This week we discuss the coming COVID-19 peak, which will hit near 4/20. (AdobeStock)

Leafly Podcast

Episode 136: When will your state peak?

This week:

Canna Hannah joins the podcast to talk cannabis, COVID-19, peak caseloads, and the promise of CBG.

WTF is this all about now?

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and a guest editor—dissect the week’s top stories in cannabis with analysis, arguments, jokes, and obscure cultural references. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Recent episodes:












About Our Music:

Our theme song is “Turn Me On,” from the EP of the same name by The Shivas. Check out their music on iTunes. For more about the band, see their home page, theshivas.org.

Bruce Barcott's Bio Image

Bruce Barcott

Leafly Senior Editor Bruce Barcott oversees news, investigations, and feature projects. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of Weed the People: The Future of Legal Marijuana in America.

View Bruce Barcott's articles
