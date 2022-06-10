 Loading…
The Roll-up #245: Gummies that’ll make grandma blush

June 10, 2022

This week Leafly’s fearless Canadian editor Ashley Keenan joins us to discuss the newest innovation in child-repellent gummy shapes. Yes. They are what you think they are.

Theme music: English and Guitar by Hollow Bodies
Hollow Bodies bandcamp

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

