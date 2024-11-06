2024 election results for the cannabis voter: What you need to know

The votes are coming in, and it’s time to see what 2024 means for cannabis lovers like you. From local measures to national policies, this year’s election could be a game-changer for anyone who believes in a little herbal freedom. Whether you’re in a state where weed’s still a bit of a gray area or you’re looking to see expanded rights and better pricing, this election’s outcomes could impact everything from where you buy to how much you’ll pay—and maybe even what you can grow at home.

So, what just happened? We’re breaking down the most important wins and losses in this year’s races, focusing on the stuff that’ll actually make a difference to the cannabis community. From legalization pushes to fresh tax laws, here’s what cannabis voters need to know about the new political landscape. Will 2024 finally be the year cannabis goes fully mainstream? Let’s dig in and see what the results mean for your stash, your rights, and your next dispensary visit.

Related Cannabis voter guide to the 2024 General Election

Florida’s Amendment 3: Failed

With 85% of ballots counted at the time of polls closing, Florida Amendment 3 is not meeting the 60% threshold to pass. According to ABC News in Tampa Bay, Amendment 3 is projected to fail. It would have legalized 3 ounces of cannabis and up to 5 grams of hash for all adults 21 and up. Florida continues to have a relatively liberal medical cannabis program.

At the US Cannabis Council, Chief of Policy David Culver said the fight continues. “Anywhere else, [55% of the vote] would have meant a victory, but Florida requires a supermajority, and the state’s governor spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to defeat the measure. This isn’t the end in Florida, it’s just the beginning since we’ve now seen how strongly the push for legalization resonates in the state.”

“Tonight, a strong majority of Floridians voted in support of legalizing recreational marijuana for adults,” Smart & Safe Florida said in a statement. “While the results of Amendment 3 did not clear the 60 percent threshold, we are eager to work with the governor and legislative leaders who agree with us on decriminalizing recreational marijuana for adults, addressing public consumption, continuing our focus on child safety, and expanding access to safe marijuana through home grow.”

South Dakota cannabis legalization: To be determined

Polls are still closing across the country and we’ll have to wait until later tonight for more on South Dakota legalization Measure 29. The measure had been polling below the threshold for success.

You need some weed How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

North Dakota cannabis legalization: Failed

With 89% of the vote counted, North Dakota’s legalization Measure 5 is trailing in the polls 46 to 54.

Nebraska medical cannabis: Passed!

Nebraska voted to pass two related medical marijuana measures: One will allow health care professionals to recommend marijuana, and the other implements a medical market.

Oregon pot unions: Passed!

Early returns show that Oregon Measure 119, which will encourage more unions in the state’s cannabis economy, has passed.

Massachusetts psychedelics legalization: To be determined.

Polls close on the East Coast at 8 p.m. EST, after which we’ll have more on the Massachusetts psychedelics legalization Question 4.

State and local races of note

Several state and local races will play a role in spreading cannabis freedom. Among them, Marijuana Moment is tracking three cities in Texas: Dallas, Bastrop, and Lockhart. Legalizing cannabis in cities can percolate up to bigger changes in state capitols.

President of the United States: To be determined

Both candidates have expressed support for legalization, either federally or at the state level. Then again, neither expended political capital to foment cannabis law reform during their prior tenure as President, or Vice-President.

Control of the Senate: To be determined

Despite promises from Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer—the US Senate has blocked cannabis law reform passed by the House. Neither party has passed legalization in the Senate when they held power over it. It’s unclear exactly how either party controlling the Senate would result in gains for cannabis voters.

Control of the House of Representatives: To be determined

Numerous flavors of cannabis law reform have passed out of the House under both Democrat and Republican control. But they’ve died in the Senate. The parties are split on legalization over things like taxes, banking, regulations, special treatment for certain groups, and other facets of winding down the war on weed.