California officials see 'little to no risk' in permitting state to state cannabis transfers. (Leafly)
Thousands and thousands of pounds of cannabis already leave California every year thanks to the illicit market. We’re America’s number one plug. But can we move some legally for once?
The regulator for the world’s biggest legal cannabis market thinks the feds won’t mind, and now awaits a potential green light from the state’s attorney general.
Will America drop the charade and engage in free cannabis trade? Will the US Constitution’s Commerce Clause force states’ hands?
Listen to Leafly Senior Editor David Downs breaking it down for National Public Radio affiliate KCRW in Santa Monica, CA. We’ve been doing a three-year-running ‘This Week in Weed’ appearance there. The Interstate section begins at minute 4:00.
