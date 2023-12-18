Politics

Read the most popular stories on Leafly in 2023

Published on December 18, 2023
are magic mushrooms addictive
(Sasha Beck/Leafly)

By its very nature, cannabis isn’t about looking back. A new year means new strains, a new crop, and new states opening their adult-use floodgates. 2024 is looking brighter and brighter, Leafly Nation, but we think it’s also worth looking at how far we’ve come, and what resonated with us in 2023. We can’t keep pushing forward without acknowledging what worked and what didn’t to get us here, right?

So, we’ve compiled here our most popular stories of 2023. We saw some trends with our traffic—namely, you all seem to have an interest in optimizing your lives with shrooms, seeking out the heat when it comes to strains and products, and how to ensure cannabis gives you treats, not tricks. Did you find a new favorite cultivar or go-to product this year? We hope so. See you in 2024!

Read more Leafly News

Shrooms

If you think interest in shrooms came out of nowhere, you haven’t been paying attention! Magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and other psychedelic plants and substances have histories that date back thousands of years to various civilizations, just like cannabis. As activists and legislators in more and more states and cities work to decriminalize and de-stigmatize them, sky’s the limit for what kind of role they’ll eventually play in our society and the world at large. If you’re feeling lost, these articles are a great place to start.

Can you smoke shrooms? image
Health
Can you smoke shrooms?
Amelia Williams
January 17, 2023
Can you overdose on shrooms? image
Science & tech
Can you overdose on shrooms?
Amelia Williams
December 22, 2022
Psychedelic mushrooms are coming to Oregon. Here’s how to get them image
Health
Psychedelic mushrooms are coming to Oregon. Here’s how to get them
Pat Goggins
January 4, 2023
What to know before buying magic mushroom spores image
Health
What to know before buying magic mushroom spores
Anthony DiMeo
February 9, 2023
Related
How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

Strains & Products

As we tally up the ever-growing list of cannabis cup and competition winners for the year, it appears that our readers are snobs. Just kidding—y’all just have amazing taste and refuse to letter for less. Our Head of Brand Experience and career terp sleuth David Downs has a keen eye for picking winners—many of the cultivars on his seasonal and monthly lists topped best-of lists, sold out, and won big awards.

America's searing hot cannabis Strains of Summer 2023 image
Strains & products
America’s searing hot cannabis Strains of Summer 2023
David Downs
June 21, 2023
Leafly Buzz: 13 top cannabis strains of '23 image
Strains & products
Leafly Buzz: 13 top cannabis strains of ’23
David Downs
January 20, 2023
America's coolest carts and pods of Spring 2023 image
Strains & products
America’s coolest carts and pods of Spring 2023
David Downs
April 7, 2023
World's best cannabis seeds and clones to grow in 2023 image
Strains & products
World’s best cannabis seeds and clones to grow in 2023
David Downs
January 25, 2023
How and where to buy legal weed in New York [Updated February 2023] image
Industry
How and where to buy legal weed in New York [Updated February 2023]
Calvin Stovall
December 24, 2022
Don’t miss a drop—download the Leafly App

Science, Lifestyle, and Politics

Beyond the weed itself, we love to see that our community of readers take their health seriously, and keep an eye on policy. Cannabis has so much potential, be it as a conduit for intimacy or a tourism draw, and that resonated with readers. And as the map of the US gets greener and greener every year (welcome, Ohio!), 2024 is sure to take us to even further heights.

New cannabis laws for 2023 kick in across the US image
Politics
New cannabis laws for 2023 kick in across the US
David Downs
January 5, 2023
America's top weed cities of 2023 announced image
Lifestyle
America’s top weed cities of 2023 announced
Leafly Staff
April 13, 2023
Should you use cannabis when you have a cold or flu? image
Health
Should you use cannabis when you have a cold or flu?
Emma Stone
January 9, 2023
Don’t miss a drop—download the Leafly App
Top 8 great weed strains for sex in 2023 image
Strains & products
Top 8 great weed strains for sex in 2023
David Downs
February 9, 2023
 9 best ways to smoke weed image
Cannabis 101
 9 best ways to smoke weed
Cassidy Rush
March 15, 2023
How to boil your grinder to clean it and get high at the same time image
Cannabis 101
How to boil your grinder to clean it and get high at the same time
Amelia Williams
January 31, 2023

Shop highly rated dispensaries near you

Showing you dispensaries near
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
  • See all dispensaries
See all dispensaries
mushrooms
Amelia Williams
Amelia Williams
New York-based freelance cannabis journalist Amelia Williams is a graduate of San Francisco State University's journalism program, and a former budtender. Williams has contributed to the San Francisco Chronicle's GreenState, MG Magazine, Culture Magazine, and Cannabis Now, Kirkus Reviews, and The Bold Italic.
View Amelia Williams's articles

The latest in Politics

Show all
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.