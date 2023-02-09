Leafly Nation, the reviews are in: You all are getting freaky on the ganja.

Tens of millions of Americans are pairing weed and sex this year with better results than ever. How do we know?

For starters, humanity has touted weed’s arousing qualities for thousands of years. What’s different now is product diversity—there’s flowers, vapes, edibles, and juicy topicals. Plus, we have the freedom to share what works and doesn’t for the first time. In 2023 we have 21 adult-use cannabis states nationwide, 40 medical ones, and historic levels of decriminalization.

This year, Leafly used data from more than 6,000 strains, 4,000 store menus, and hundreds of thousands of reviews to compute the best strains for sex. This isn’t some dry, clinical job either. We double-check our findings with expert interviews and years of field trials. Tough work, if you can get it.

The following 8 strains appear highly statistically likely to rev your engine, though your mileage may vary. Terms and restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited.

Jet Fuel Gelato

Jet Fuel Gelato hybrid Jokerz. Indica hybrid. Fig Farms-grown. (David Downs)

Accelerate that spark of attraction into the twin flames of passion with this hype cross of Jet Fuel x Gelato.

Our research indicates America is eating up Jet Fuel Gelato and leaving no crumbs. Leafly reviewers report arousal as its number one effect, and the cultivar sells in over 1,500 stores in the US. Bred by Compound Genetics from Jet Fuel x Gelato, it’s got a classic pedigree in Gelato, with that extra oomph of Jet Fuel to make it more energetic. Jet Fuel Gelato’s perfect mix of creamy, berry, dessert, and fuel relaxes and heightens the senses. The reviews speak for themselves:

“Sex is GREAT on this strain.”

“The strain should be renamed, ‘Sex Fuel Let’s Go!’”

“My boyfriend’s kisses and touch felt heightened.”

“Feel super relaxed and horny.”

And those are the tame reviews.

Lauren Avenius, CEO at Node Labs/Compound Genetics said audience tests match Leafly’s reviews.

“We just had a session with our R+D lab on the effects reported and we see that a lot of our JFG crosses show this reported effect.”

Look for JFG’s arousing qualities in crosses: Grape Gas, Jokerz, and La Bomba. Boom goes the dynamite.

Related How to order weed delivery online with Leafly

LA Kush Cake

Give her her flowers: LA Kush Cake from Luminescent Farms. (Courtesy Luminescent Farms)

LA Kush Cake returns for year two on our V-Day sex strains list. We just can’t put it down. This strain dominates over 2,500 American dispensary menus, and after nearly 150 Leafly reviews, arousal remains its main effect. The parent, Wedding Cake, passed down its aphrodisiac tendencies to this vanilla, minty cross with Kush Mints. High-THC hybrids can push back the gloom of depression, and diffuse anxiety, consumers report. Fixing mood issues can allow latent desire to surface. “It’s a great combination of relaxation, euphoria, happiness… And maybe the perfect amount of horniness LOL!!!”

In depth February’s Leafly HighLight: LA Kush Cake for date night

Cereal Milk

Cereal Milk. (Courtesy Cookies)

Participate in the exotic pot conversation, and see where the mood takes you with Cereal Milk—the potent cross of Snowman and The Y. These are essentially GSC genetics, but breeder Powerzzup selected for the fruity, creamy, sweet, cereal facet of the dessert strain. It’s also more energetic than LA Kush Cake. Cannabis is a vasodilator—meaning it opens up blood vessels. That’s why your eyes turn red. Vasodilation of other body parts is a key component of arousal as well. “This strain will make you horny!” said one reviewer.

Learn more Get sweet on the Cereal Milk strain—February 2023’s Leafly HighLight

Banana Runtz

Fresh on the love list this year—meet Banana Runtz, a cross of Banana OG x Runtz. The flower has just made it to over 1,000 store menus, and yup, arousal ranks as its main effect; ahead of tingly, and uplifted. Cookies, Gelato, Runtz, and Cake strains in general seem to align with eros in America. We’re still figuring out the science, but dessert strains are the most popular family in cannabis, and sex ranks as a favorite activity when stoned. So it all tracks. See also: Forbidden Runtz.

Cream

Here we go again, Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 equals Cream—on over 1,500 North American menus with arousal as its second effect. Other sources report Cream is made of Cookies and Cream x an unknown strain. Either way—THC has a sensitizing effect on the nervous system, says Leafly Science Director Nick Jikomes, Ph.D. So textures, sounds, and sights feel more vivid. No wonder folks pair high-THC strains with romance. One Cream reviewer said: “You feel good all over and super chill.”

Pink Rozay

Pink Rozay all day. (Courtesy Theory Wellness

Weed has a powerful placebo effect and one good way to set the mood is with a sexy name like Pink Rozay. Pink Rozay flashes arousal signals in 53 Leafly reviews, and it’s on 700 menus nationwide. Reports show Pink Rozay combines Lemonchello with London Pound Cake. The hybrid unites arousing genetics from Cherry Pie and Sunset Sherbert. Pink Rozay tastes rosy, berry, and floral—almost begging for a bubble bath. “You feel immediately happy and smiling non-stop, the body feels relaxed in a good way, helps a lot with PMS and any pain related to the menstrual cycle,” said one reviewer. Let’s raise a bong to Rozay—all day.

Cheetah Piss

Don’t yuck our yum: Cookies’ Cheetah Piss (David Downs / Leafly)

Cheetah Piss returns for year two on our strains that bang for Valentine’s Day 2023 and beyond. Don’t yuck our yum—Cheetah Piss mixes Lemonnade x Gelato #42 x London Poundcake #97 for an energizing hybrid effect that’s arousing, giggly, and uplifting. Roughly one-fifth of reviewers use it to manage anxiety, depression, and stress—allowing intimacy to blossom. Reviewers flag its ammonia and menthol pungence. But if you can slurp a salty oyster or savor a funky brie, you’re ready for this exotic weed safari.

2022’s picks 8 great weed strains for sex this Valentine’s Day and beyond

Red Velvet

Red Velvet. Indica hybrid. (David Downs/Leafly)

Coming to a hype menu near you, we recommend some Red Velvet. This mix of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Pina Acai has our readers smelling roses and lavender and feeling energetic and sexy. Our bag smelled like cinnamon red hot heart candy and others have got that aroma, too. Over 600 stores and climbing sell the Cookies brand cultivar. “Strongly recommended for date night,” said one reviewer.

See also

Ready for a bonus round? Here’s three more to score.

Pure Michigan

Oreoz x Mendo Breath combine in Fresh Coast Genetics’ Pure Michigan—the follow-up to their smash hit Oreoz. Arousal scores second in this extremely relaxing regional strain. Mixing Oreoz’ sweet, vanilla dessert with Mendo Breath’s savory rankness ensures things get weird. Reviewers smell nuttiness, lime, menthol, vanilla, funk—you name it. But the effect scores are accurate. “Anything that turns on my love button and makes me feel relaxed and content, I’m all for it. I definitely recommend this strain.”

Related America’s best THC lubes for V-day and slay

Slapz

Exotic Genetix Slapz in California, grown in 2021. (David Downs/Leafly)

Runtz x Grease Monkey makes Slapz, a trendy Exotic Genetix-bred hybrid that’s calming, pungent, and gorgeous. New reviews keep coming in, but arousal ranks first for effects. Slapz warrants enthusiastic consent.

Related I got my vagina stoned for Valentine’s Day

Magic Melon

Magic Melon (David Downs/Leafly) web

Magic Melon adds lovers this year, thanks to its tropical melon smell and sativa hybrid effect. Bred and sold by Humboldt Seed Co, it’s a cross of Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert. Does Magic Melon truly elongate orgasm—or just the perception of time itself? Experiment and report back.

And we’re spent for V-Day sex strains this year. Leave us a nice comment if any of the flowers hit the spot.