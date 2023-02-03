Missouri officially joined the adult-use club early this morning, as state officials gave the green light to recreational sales three days ahead of schedule.
This marks the fastest vote-to-sale time in legal cannabis history. Missouri voters approved adult-use legalization on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot. Less than three months later, local residents lined up to sample the goods.
Sales were expected to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, but yesterday afternoon state regulatory officials said they would allow adult-use sales to start on Friday morning at 196 operating medical marijuana dispensaries.
That caused some confusion, as it remained unclear whether all stores would be ready to serve non-medical customers over the weekend.
A number of stores were vying for “first sale” bragging rights. The Good Day Farm store in Independence recorded its first sale (photo above) at 8:12 a.m.
Leafly will continue to follow today’s opening as it rolls on across the state.
Congratulations, Missouri!