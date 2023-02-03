Missouri gave the green light to adult-use sales on Friday morning, three days ahead of schedule. The first sale at Good Day Farm in Independence, pictured here, happened at 8:12 a.m. (Photo: Good Day Farm)

Missouri officially joined the adult-use club early this morning, as state officials gave the green light to recreational sales three days ahead of schedule.

This marks the fastest vote-to-sale time in legal cannabis history. Missouri voters approved adult-use legalization on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot. Less than three months later, local residents lined up to sample the goods.

Sales were expected to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, but yesterday afternoon state regulatory officials said they would allow adult-use sales to start on Friday morning at 196 operating medical marijuana dispensaries.

That caused some confusion, as it remained unclear whether all stores would be ready to serve non-medical customers over the weekend.

A number of stores were vying for “first sale” bragging rights. The Good Day Farm store in Independence recorded its first sale (photo above) at 8:12 a.m.

Store managers Mike and Phillip Williams celebrate the opening of rec sales outside Luxury Leaf, a Black-owned cannabis store in St. Louis. (Photo: Janessa Bailey / Leafly)

Leafly will continue to follow today’s opening as it rolls on across the state.

Congratulations, Missouri!

CONGRATULATIONS MISSOURI

We have the Greenlight to open adult use TODAY.

We have added our medical patient (& Founders Club) line on the salesfloor, in store kiosks, Grab & Go pick up windows, and drive thru enhancments.



We're ready 🚦 pic.twitter.com/5LcXSvxUnx — Greenlight Dispensary (@greenlightdispo) February 3, 2023

Ready for the crowds

The crew at Good Day Farm in St. Louis’ Central West End gets ready to serve Missouri’s first recreational cannabis customers. (Photo: Janessa Bailey / Leafly)

Just hanging at the dispo

We’re inside a local dispensary @fromtheearthmo talking to first-time buyers & staff about the historical and economical impact of legal recreational marijuana.



The State of Missouri granted comprehensive licenses for all 5 of their locations early.



Full story tn on @KSHB41pic.twitter.com/UXzK19GFwM — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) February 3, 2023

We’re open. No, really, we’re open.