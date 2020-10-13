Who are 2020’s top marijuana legalization campaign donors? We’ve got all the data
Four years ago, prohibition groups fighting cannabis legalization were swimming in money.
With just weeks until election day, legalization opponents are hurting for cash.
In 2016, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson spent millions in a failed effort to derail legalization. The Pennsylvania-based philanthropist Julie Schauer donated tens of thousands of dollars to legalization opponents. Pharmaceutical giant Insys, maker of the opioid fentanyl, spent boatloads of cash to kill Arizona’s adult-use legalization initiative.
In 2020, it’s a different story. Sheldon Adelson has given nothing to the fight against legalization. Julie Schauer hasn’t been heard from. Insys’ high-flying political days ended when founder John Kapoor was sentenced to five years in prison for bribery and fraud. Several other Insys executives were also charged and convicted.
In most of the five states with cannabis legalization measures on the 2020 ballot, public campaign finance data indicates that prohibitionists are hurting for cash.
Legalization campaigns, meanwhile, seem to be suffering no such drought. Montana advocates for adult-use legalization have raised more than $7 million. The Arizona legalization campaign has raised nearly $3.5 million. Mississippi’s medical marijuana campaign has topped the $1 million mark.
For comprehensive information about all the 2020 legalization campaigns, see Leafly’s 2020 Marijuana Legalization Voter Guide.
Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of notable donors, based on state financial disclosure data.
Arizona
The bulk of donations to Smart & Safe Arizona, which is running the campaign for Prop. 207, have come from cannabis companies. As of the latest filing period, legalization advocates had raised nearly $3.5 million. Their biggest donor is Harvest, the Arizona-based medical marijuana company, which has given nearly $1.5 million. Curaleaf, which has dispensaries and retail cannabis stores in 23 states, has given $600,000. Cresco Labs, a cannabis company licensed in six states, has given $300,000.
Campaign officials told Leafly last week that they’ve seen an uptick in donations from in-state medical marijuana companies in the past few weeks. Those donations are potentially tied to polls showing a tightening race over the legalization measure.
Smart and Safe is outspending the measure’s opponent, Arizonans for Health and Public Safety, on an exponential level. The Arizona opposition group has raised about $150,000, primarily from the conservative Center for Arizona Policy Action. Kevin Sabet’s national anti-legalization group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), has also donated $12,500.
Arizona political donors
Top donors for legalization (Prop. 207)
|Donor
|Amount
|Notes
|Harvest
|$1,425,000
|Largest medical cannabis brand in Arizona
|Curaleaf
|$600,000
|National cannabis brand
|MM Enterprises USA
|$200,000
|Aka MedMen, national cannabis brand
|Cresco Labs
|$300,000
|National cannabis brand
|Copperstate Farms
|$155,000
|Major Arizona medical cannabis brand
|Arizona Dispensaries Association
|$79,500
|State trade association
|Herbal Wellness Center
|$64,000
|Major Arizona medical cannabis brand
|Oasis Dispensaries
|$60,000
|Major Arizona medical cannabis brand
Top donors against legalization (Prop. 207)
|Donor
|Amount
|Notes
|Center for Arizona Policy Action
|$100,000
|Extreme right-wing policy shop, wants porn declared "public health crisis in Arizona"
|SAM Action
|$12,500
|National prohibition advocacy group
|Jim Click, Jr.
|$5,000
|Prominent Tucson car dealership owner, Republican party donor
|Beth Coons
|$5,000
|Chairman of Farnsworth Construction (Mesa, AZ), active community leader
|Sheila S. Polk
|$5,000
|Yavapai (AZ) County Attorney, longtime prohibitionist
|Thomas Polk
|$5,000
|Prescott-based lawyer, married to Sheila Polk
|Naomi Cramer
|$5,000
|Head of HR at Arizona-based Banner Health
|Andrea Kadar
|$1,000
|Sedona-based right-wing activist
|Steve Twist
|$1,000
|Arizona Republican power broker
Mississippi
In Mississippi, the only state with medical marijuana on the November ballot (Initiative 65), the Medical Marijuana 2020 (MM2020) campaign had raised about $2 million as of August 31. The bulk of their contributions have come from Rep. Joel Bomgar (R), a local tech entrepreneur who has donated $550,000 to the campaign. The Marijuana Leadership Campaign, a Texas-based group led by Rob Kampia, former head of the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), has given ($253,500) to the campaign. The Marijuana Leadership Campaign was set up by Kampia after MPP cut ties with its co-founder and longtime leader in 2017, following accusations of sexual harassment. MM2020 also received an $800,000 loan from First Commercial Bank in Jackson, Mississippi.
While Mississippi state legislators are attempting to derail the medical marijuana initiative via their own confusing and misleading alternate bill, no political action committee has filed organization papers to oppose Initiative 65, the real medical marijuana bill.
Mississippi political donors
Top donors for legalization (Initiative 65)
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|Joel Bomgar
|$550,000
|Tech entrepreneur and state representative
|Marijuana Leadership Campaign
|$253,500
|National group led by Rob Kampia, formerly of MPP
|Richard Schwartz
|$30,000
|Personal injury attorney
|James Stafford
|$20,000
|Accountant, community leader, church deacon
|Angie & Austin Calhoun
|$20,000
|Parents of a son battling debilitating seizures
|George Walker III
|$10,000
|CEO of Heritage Properties
|Ghost Management Group
|$10,000
|Owner of Weedmaps
|Robert Lloyde II
|$5,000
|Owner of ABKO Labs, cannabis/hemp testing company
Top donors against legalization (Initiative 65)
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|None
|None
|None
Montana
The campaign to legalize the adult use of cannabis in Montana has raised the most money of any state campaign this year. Montana has tandem legalization measures on the ballot. Initiative 190 works together with Constitutional Initiative 118 to legalize for all adults.
New Approach Montana had raised nearly $7 million as of Sept. 25. New Approach received nearly $5 million from The North Fund, a DC-based PAC organization that supports progressive causes. The fund is not required by law to disclose its donors, and a spokesperson declined to do so when reached by Leafly.
Nearly $2 million came from the national New Approach PAC (which, according to IRS documents, has itself received $5 million from Dr. Bronner’s soap company this year).
New Approach Montana has also raised funds from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and in-kind support from the Marijuana Policy Project.
Wrong for Montana, the opposition campaign, has raised a fraction of New Approach’s cash: about $78,000. The bulk of their donations have come from the Montana Family Foundation ($30,000); Wrong for Montana’s treasurer Steve Zabawa, who is also the owner of Rimrock Auto Group ($15,000); and the Montana Contractors’ Association ($25,000).
Montana political donors
Top donors for legalization (Initiatives 190 & 118)
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|The North Fund
|$4,800,000
|Washington, D.C.-based progressive PAC
|New Approach PAC
|$1,900,000
|National legalization political advocacy group
|Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
|$100,000
|National labor union
|Marijuana Policy Project
|$50,230
|National legalization organization
|Ghost Management
|$25,000
|Owner of Weedmaps
|Trust for Public Land
|$1,450
|In-kind donation from public land conservation group
Top donors against legalization (Initiatives 190 & 118)
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|Montana Family Foundation
|$30,000
|Conservative political advocacy group
|Montana Contractors Association
|$25,000
|Trade group
|Steve Zabawa
|$15,000
|Billings car dealer, longtime legalization opponent
|Rich Friedel
|$5,000
|Owner of a drug monitoring company with state contracts tied to marijuana criminalization
|Scott Paulsen
|$2,000
|Montana Auto Dealers Association
|$1,000
|Trade group
New Jersey
New Jersey’s campaign finance laws require political campaigns to submit finance documents only one month prior to the election. Leafly is awaiting the release of New Jersey’s data, and we expect to publish it in mid-October.
Oregon
Oregon’s two novel legalization measures—Measure 109 would legalize the regulated medical use of psilocybin, while Measure 110 would decriminalize all drugs and revamp the state’s drug recovery services system—has two national groups topping the donation list.
The New Approach PAC, which funded many past successful cannabis legalization campaigns, has put more than $2.5 million behind Measure 109.
Meanwhile, Drug Policy Action, the political campaign arm of the Drug Policy Alliance (they’re legally separate to comply with federal campaign finance laws), has kicked in $3.4 million to the Measure 110 cause.
Measure 110 recently received a high-profile $500,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the foundation founded and run by pediatrician Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Measure 109 has no registered opposition group. Measure 110’s opponents, No on Measure 110, have raised a small amount of money. Their primary benefactor, the lawyer James O’Rourke, has loaned them $40,000. ActionPAC, a campaign money-bundling fund run by the political strategy firm Third Century Solutions, based in Lake Oswego, OR, has given the campaign $8,000.
Oregon campaign donors
Top donors for Measure 109, medical psilocybin
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|New Approach PAC
|$2,575,000
|National legalization advocacy fund
|Adam Wiggins
|$60,000
|Tech entrepreneur
|John Gilmore
|$19,980
|Co-founder of Electronic Frontier Foundation
|Field Trip Psychedelics Inc.
|$10,000
|Medical psychedelic therapy company
|Jack Smith
|$10,000
|Sasha Cajkovich
|$10,000
Top donors against Measure 109, medical psilocybin
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|None
|None
|None
Top donors for Measure 110, all-drug decriminalization
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|Drug Policy Action
|$3,425,000
|Drug Policy Alliance's political action arm
|Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
|$500,000
|Foundation led by pediatrician Priscilla Chan and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
|ACLU of Oregon
|$100,000
|State civil liberties group
|John Gilmore
|$10,000
|Co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation
|Oregon AFSCME Council 75
|$10,000
|Municipal employees union
|Nurses United Political Action Committee
|$5,000
|Health care union
Top donors against Measure 110, all-drug decriminalization
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|James O'Rourke
|$40,000
|$40k loan, not donation. O'Rourke is a Portland criminal defense attorney.
|ActionPAC
|$8,000
|Oregon-based PAC run by the Lake Oswego lobbying shop Third Century Solutions
|Friends of Sandra Nelson
|$1,200
|In-kind donation from campaign of Republican state representative candidate from Beaverton
South Dakota
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws and New Approach South Dakota, who are running the campaign to legalize adult-use and medical marijuana at the same time, have raised just over $1 million. The bulk of those funds—roughly $892,000—have come from the national New Approach PAC.
The legalization campaign got a burst of financial support recently from Justin Johnson, a well-known Sioux Falls restaurant and bar owner. Johnson’s establishments include the Alibi Bar & Grill, Tommy Jack’s Pub, Upper Cut Bar & Grill and Woody’s Pub and Grill.
Their opponents, NO Way on Amendment A, an organization headed by South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen, have not filed any campaign finance reports.
South Dakota political donors
Top donors for legalization (IM-26 & CA-A)
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|New Approach PAC
|$946,750
|National legalization group
|Marijuana Policy Project
|$34,100
|National legalization group
|Justin Johnson
|$25,000
|Sioux Falls restaurant owner
|Eberts Property Mgt.
|$10,000
|In-kind donation
|Melissa Mentele
|$2,000
|Legalization campaign leader
|John Herting
|$420
|Citizen of Watertown
|James Ferguson
|$420
|Chicago resident
Washington, D.C.
In D.C., the Decriminalize Nature DC campaign for Initiative 81, which would decriminalize certain psychedelic drugs, has raised about $675,000, including in-kind donations. The campaign’s biggest supporter is the New Approach PAC, which has donated $585,000. Adam Eidinger, Washington D.C.’s leading cannabis legalization activist, has donated $6,200 to the campaign as well.
No PAC has filed in opposition to the measure.
Washington, D.C., political donors
Top donors for Initiative 81
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|New Approach PAC
|$585,500
|National legalization fund
|Mintwood Strategies
|$74,000
|D.C. political strategy firm owned by Adam Eidinger, social action director at Dr. Bronner's
|Adam Eidinger
|$6,200
|D.C.'s longtime cannabis legalization advocate (see above)
Top donors against Initiative 81
|Name
|Amount
|Notes
|None
|None
|None
Leafly will update this page through Nov. 3, 2020, as new information becomes available.
