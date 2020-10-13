Politics Who are 2020’s top marijuana legalization campaign donors? We’ve got all the data Max Savage Levenson and Bruce Barcott October 13, 2020 The 2016 big-money anti-legalization donors haven't shown up in 2020. Legalization campaigns lead the money race by a wide margin. (AdobeStock)

Four years ago, prohibition groups fighting cannabis legalization were swimming in money.

With just weeks until election day, legalization opponents are hurting for cash.

In 2016, casino magnate Sheldon Adelson spent millions in a failed effort to derail legalization. The Pennsylvania-based philanthropist Julie Schauer donated tens of thousands of dollars to legalization opponents. Pharmaceutical giant Insys, maker of the opioid fentanyl, spent boatloads of cash to kill Arizona’s adult-use legalization initiative.

In 2020, it’s a different story. Sheldon Adelson has given nothing to the fight against legalization. Julie Schauer hasn’t been heard from. Insys’ high-flying political days ended when founder John Kapoor was sentenced to five years in prison for bribery and fraud. Several other Insys executives were also charged and convicted.

In most of the five states with cannabis legalization measures on the 2020 ballot, public campaign finance data indicates that prohibitionists are hurting for cash.

Related Election 2020: All you need to know about cannabis legalization on the ballot

Legalization campaigns, meanwhile, seem to be suffering no such drought. Montana advocates for adult-use legalization have raised more than $7 million. The Arizona legalization campaign has raised nearly $3.5 million. Mississippi’s medical marijuana campaign has topped the $1 million mark.

For comprehensive information about all the 2020 legalization campaigns, see Leafly’s 2020 Marijuana Legalization Voter Guide.

Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of notable donors, based on state financial disclosure data.

Arizona

The bulk of donations to Smart & Safe Arizona, which is running the campaign for Prop. 207, have come from cannabis companies. As of the latest filing period, legalization advocates had raised nearly $3.5 million. Their biggest donor is Harvest, the Arizona-based medical marijuana company, which has given nearly $1.5 million. Curaleaf, which has dispensaries and retail cannabis stores in 23 states, has given $600,000. Cresco Labs, a cannabis company licensed in six states, has given $300,000.

Campaign officials told Leafly last week that they’ve seen an uptick in donations from in-state medical marijuana companies in the past few weeks. Those donations are potentially tied to polls showing a tightening race over the legalization measure.

Smart and Safe is outspending the measure’s opponent, Arizonans for Health and Public Safety, on an exponential level. The Arizona opposition group has raised about $150,000, primarily from the conservative Center for Arizona Policy Action. Kevin Sabet’s national anti-legalization group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), has also donated $12,500.

Arizona political donors

Top donors for legalization (Prop. 207)

Donor Amount Notes Harvest $1,425,000 Largest medical cannabis brand in Arizona Curaleaf $600,000 National cannabis brand MM Enterprises USA $200,000 Aka MedMen, national cannabis brand Cresco Labs $300,000 National cannabis brand Copperstate Farms $155,000 Major Arizona medical cannabis brand Arizona Dispensaries Association $79,500 State trade association Herbal Wellness Center $64,000 Major Arizona medical cannabis brand Oasis Dispensaries $60,000 Major Arizona medical cannabis brand

Top donors against legalization (Prop. 207)

Donor Amount Notes Center for Arizona Policy Action $100,000 Extreme right-wing policy shop, wants porn declared "public health crisis in Arizona" SAM Action $12,500 National prohibition advocacy group Jim Click, Jr. $5,000 Prominent Tucson car dealership owner, Republican party donor Beth Coons $5,000 Chairman of Farnsworth Construction (Mesa, AZ), active community leader Sheila S. Polk $5,000 Yavapai (AZ) County Attorney, longtime prohibitionist Thomas Polk $5,000 Prescott-based lawyer, married to Sheila Polk Naomi Cramer $5,000 Head of HR at Arizona-based Banner Health Andrea Kadar $1,000 Sedona-based right-wing activist Steve Twist $1,000 Arizona Republican power broker

Mississippi

In Mississippi, the only state with medical marijuana on the November ballot (Initiative 65), the Medical Marijuana 2020 (MM2020) campaign had raised about $2 million as of August 31. The bulk of their contributions have come from Rep. Joel Bomgar (R), a local tech entrepreneur who has donated $550,000 to the campaign. The Marijuana Leadership Campaign, a Texas-based group led by Rob Kampia, former head of the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), has given ($253,500) to the campaign. The Marijuana Leadership Campaign was set up by Kampia after MPP cut ties with its co-founder and longtime leader in 2017, following accusations of sexual harassment. MM2020 also received an $800,000 loan from First Commercial Bank in Jackson, Mississippi.

While Mississippi state legislators are attempting to derail the medical marijuana initiative via their own confusing and misleading alternate bill, no political action committee has filed organization papers to oppose Initiative 65, the real medical marijuana bill.

Mississippi political donors

Top donors for legalization (Initiative 65)

Name Amount Notes Joel Bomgar $550,000 Tech entrepreneur and state representative Marijuana Leadership Campaign $253,500 National group led by Rob Kampia, formerly of MPP Richard Schwartz $30,000 Personal injury attorney James Stafford $20,000 Accountant, community leader, church deacon Angie & Austin Calhoun $20,000 Parents of a son battling debilitating seizures George Walker III $10,000 CEO of Heritage Properties Ghost Management Group $10,000 Owner of Weedmaps Robert Lloyde II $5,000 Owner of ABKO Labs, cannabis/hemp testing company

Top donors against legalization (Initiative 65)

Name Amount Notes None None None

Montana

The campaign to legalize the adult use of cannabis in Montana has raised the most money of any state campaign this year. Montana has tandem legalization measures on the ballot. Initiative 190 works together with Constitutional Initiative 118 to legalize for all adults.

New Approach Montana had raised nearly $7 million as of Sept. 25. New Approach received nearly $5 million from The North Fund, a DC-based PAC organization that supports progressive causes. The fund is not required by law to disclose its donors, and a spokesperson declined to do so when reached by Leafly.

Nearly $2 million came from the national New Approach PAC (which, according to IRS documents, has itself received $5 million from Dr. Bronner’s soap company this year).

New Approach Montana has also raised funds from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and in-kind support from the Marijuana Policy Project.

Wrong for Montana, the opposition campaign, has raised a fraction of New Approach’s cash: about $78,000. The bulk of their donations have come from the Montana Family Foundation ($30,000); Wrong for Montana’s treasurer Steve Zabawa, who is also the owner of Rimrock Auto Group ($15,000); and the Montana Contractors’ Association ($25,000).

Montana political donors

Top donors for legalization (Initiatives 190 & 118)

Name Amount Notes The North Fund $4,800,000 Washington, D.C.-based progressive PAC New Approach PAC $1,900,000 National legalization political advocacy group Service Employees International Union (SEIU) $100,000 National labor union Marijuana Policy Project $50,230 National legalization organization Ghost Management $25,000 Owner of Weedmaps Trust for Public Land $1,450 In-kind donation from public land conservation group

Top donors against legalization (Initiatives 190 & 118)

Name Amount Notes Montana Family Foundation $30,000 Conservative political advocacy group Montana Contractors Association $25,000 Trade group Steve Zabawa $15,000 Billings car dealer, longtime legalization opponent Rich Friedel $5,000 Owner of a drug monitoring company with state contracts tied to marijuana criminalization Scott Paulsen $2,000 Montana Auto Dealers Association $1,000 Trade group

New Jersey

New Jersey’s campaign finance laws require political campaigns to submit finance documents only one month prior to the election. Leafly is awaiting the release of New Jersey’s data, and we expect to publish it in mid-October.

Oregon

Oregon’s two novel legalization measures—Measure 109 would legalize the regulated medical use of psilocybin, while Measure 110 would decriminalize all drugs and revamp the state’s drug recovery services system—has two national groups topping the donation list.

The New Approach PAC, which funded many past successful cannabis legalization campaigns, has put more than $2.5 million behind Measure 109.

Meanwhile, Drug Policy Action, the political campaign arm of the Drug Policy Alliance (they’re legally separate to comply with federal campaign finance laws), has kicked in $3.4 million to the Measure 110 cause.

Measure 110 recently received a high-profile $500,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the foundation founded and run by pediatrician Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Measure 109 has no registered opposition group. Measure 110’s opponents, No on Measure 110, have raised a small amount of money. Their primary benefactor, the lawyer James O’Rourke, has loaned them $40,000. ActionPAC, a campaign money-bundling fund run by the political strategy firm Third Century Solutions, based in Lake Oswego, OR, has given the campaign $8,000.

Oregon campaign donors

Top donors for Measure 109, medical psilocybin

Name Amount Notes New Approach PAC $2,575,000 National legalization advocacy fund Adam Wiggins $60,000 Tech entrepreneur John Gilmore $19,980 Co-founder of Electronic Frontier Foundation Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. $10,000 Medical psychedelic therapy company Jack Smith $10,000 Sasha Cajkovich $10,000

Top donors against Measure 109, medical psilocybin

Name Amount Notes None None None

Top donors for Measure 110, all-drug decriminalization

Name Amount Notes Drug Policy Action $3,425,000 Drug Policy Alliance's political action arm Chan Zuckerberg Initiative $500,000 Foundation led by pediatrician Priscilla Chan and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ACLU of Oregon $100,000 State civil liberties group John Gilmore $10,000 Co-founder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation Oregon AFSCME Council 75 $10,000 Municipal employees union Nurses United Political Action Committee $5,000 Health care union

Top donors against Measure 110, all-drug decriminalization

Name Amount Notes James O'Rourke $40,000 $40k loan, not donation. O'Rourke is a Portland criminal defense attorney. ActionPAC $8,000 Oregon-based PAC run by the Lake Oswego lobbying shop Third Century Solutions Friends of Sandra Nelson $1,200 In-kind donation from campaign of Republican state representative candidate from Beaverton

South Dakota

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws and New Approach South Dakota, who are running the campaign to legalize adult-use and medical marijuana at the same time, have raised just over $1 million. The bulk of those funds—roughly $892,000—have come from the national New Approach PAC.

The legalization campaign got a burst of financial support recently from Justin Johnson, a well-known Sioux Falls restaurant and bar owner. Johnson’s establishments include the Alibi Bar & Grill, Tommy Jack’s Pub, Upper Cut Bar & Grill and Woody’s Pub and Grill.

Their opponents, NO Way on Amendment A, an organization headed by South Dakota Chamber of Commerce President Dave Owen, have not filed any campaign finance reports.

South Dakota political donors

Top donors for legalization (IM-26 & CA-A)

Name Amount Notes New Approach PAC $946,750 National legalization group Marijuana Policy Project $34,100 National legalization group Justin Johnson $25,000 Sioux Falls restaurant owner Eberts Property Mgt. $10,000 In-kind donation Melissa Mentele $2,000 Legalization campaign leader John Herting $420 Citizen of Watertown James Ferguson $420 Chicago resident

Washington, D.C.

In D.C., the Decriminalize Nature DC campaign for Initiative 81, which would decriminalize certain psychedelic drugs, has raised about $675,000, including in-kind donations. The campaign’s biggest supporter is the New Approach PAC, which has donated $585,000. Adam Eidinger, Washington D.C.’s leading cannabis legalization activist, has donated $6,200 to the campaign as well.

No PAC has filed in opposition to the measure.

Washington, D.C., political donors

Top donors for Initiative 81

Name Amount Notes New Approach PAC $585,500 National legalization fund Mintwood Strategies $74,000 D.C. political strategy firm owned by Adam Eidinger, social action director at Dr. Bronner's Adam Eidinger $6,200 D.C.'s longtime cannabis legalization advocate (see above)

Top donors against Initiative 81

Name Amount Notes None None None

Leafly will update this page through Nov. 3, 2020, as new information becomes available.

Max Savage Levenson and Bruce Barcott Max Savage Levenson is Leafly's chief political correspondent covering the 2020 election. He's based in Missoula, Montana.



Bruce Barcott is Leafly's senior editor for news and investigations. View Max Savage Levenson and Bruce Barcott's articles