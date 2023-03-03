Moe Greens cannabis lounge in San Francisco supports new legislaton to allow food and music. (Leafly File Photo by Jamie Soja)

Six years after Californians legalized weed, it remains illegal to make a grilled cheese sandwich and serve it to someone in a licensed cannabis lounge. God forbid a folk singer strums a guitar, too. Someone could report the lounge to both the local Health Department and the Entertainment Commission.

But California legal cannabis laws might get less onerous this year with three proposed bills to allow prepared and served food, cannabis music events, and even licensed cannabis catering.

Listen to Leafly Senior Editor David Downs explain the legal lounge landscape in the state, and the bills’ odds—part of an interview with National Public Radio affiliate KCRW, a three-years-running ‘This Week in Weed’ segment.

Click to listen on this playbar below:

Read KCRW’s full post ‘Food and live music could come to cannabis lounges under CA bill.’