10 new Canadian infused edibles

In the mood for an edible but can’t be bothered to bake?

You no longer have to slave over the stove making your own weed butter to enjoy cannabis-infused edibles in Canada.

Legalization 2.0 is gifting Canadians with a selection of new treats like chocolates, gummies, cookies, mints and more. At this rate, the product offering of legal cannabis-infused edibles in the Great White North will start to seriously compete with what’s available in legalized states south of the border.

Here are 10 brand new infused edibles you’ll be able to buy legally in Canada this year. Keep in mind, prices will vary by province and retailer, and for most products, have yet to be set in stone.

Chowie Wowie Chocolate

Maker: High Park (Tilray)

Dose: 10 mg of THC per bar or 5 mg per piece

Chowie Wowie, the first cannabis-infused chocolate from High Park, shipped to retailers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and Saskatchewan in December. You’ll find two pieces of chocolate per package (approx. $5.99, but will vary) and each piece is dosed with 5 mg of THC. Keep an eye on High Park as they have plans to launch more confectioneries later in 2020.

Chowie Wowie Gummies

Maker: High Park (Tilray)

Dose: 10 mg THC per package or 2.5 mg per gummy

Watermelon and pineapple are the first two flavours of gummies being released by High Park. They have yet to ship to retailers, but when they do, each package will contain 10 mg of THC divided among four gummies.

Bean & Bud Chocolate

Maker: Canopy

Dose: 5 mg of THC per chocolate

We all know dark chocolate is the healthier alternative to milk chocolate. Bean & Bud’s 70% medallions are crafted with Zorzal cacao, a fancy bean grown at a bird sanctuary in the Dominican Republic. Each package comes with two medallions and are dosed with 5 mg of THC each.

Tweed Milk Chocolate

Maker: Canopy

Dose: 2.5 mg of THC or 1.8 mg of CBD per square

For folks who prefer milk chocolate, Tweed’s confectionary is infused with Penelope, a proprietary hybrid strain from Canopy, and contains 2.5 mg of THC and 1.8 mg of CBD in each of the four squares.

Tokyo Smoke Dark Chocolate

Maker: Canopy

Dose: 10 mg of THC per bar or 2 mg per square

The sativa-dominant cannabis used in Tokyo Smoke’s dark chocolate bar provides the max legal dose at 10 mg of THC per package. Each square (there are five) has 2 mg of THC.

Olli Butter Cookie

Maker: Olli

Dose: 5mg THC and 0.25 mg CBD per cookie

Compared to other brands on the list, Olli is just a little guy. It’s not backed by a big LP, but this Etobicoke-based company is sourcing all of its cannabis distillate from Barrie, Ontario’s MediPharm Labs. Olli products will ship to retailers early this year, beginning with the Butter Cookie.

Olli Strawberry Fruit Chew & Hemp Crunch

Maker: Olli

Dose: 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD per piece

Olli is also making bite-sized treats that come with two per package and are modestly dosed with 2.5 mg THC and 5 mg CBD per piece. There are two flavours at launch: Strawberry Fruit Chews and Hemp Crunch, and as you may have deduced, the Chew is chewy and the Crunch is crunchy.

Foray Chocolates

Maker: High Park (Tilray)

Dose: 10 mg of THC per single square

There are three types of Belgian chocolates from Foray: dark chocolate, vanilla chai, and salted caramel. They’ll be sold in two ways: as single chocolate squares that are dosed at 10 mg of THC and less than 1 mg of CBD; or as bars that come with four squares, each with 2.5 mg THC and less than 0.5 mg CBD.

Foray Soft Chews

Maker: Auxly

Dose: 0.5 mg THC and 10 mg CBD per piece

Foray’s gummies are vegan-friendly and also free of artificial flavours. They used ultra-pure cannabis distillate made in-house at Dosecann and come in a variety of flavours and doses. Available at launch: Raspberry Vanilla, Peach Mango, and Pineapple Orange.

Rmdy Mints

Maker: High Park (Tilray)

Dose: 2.5 mg CBD per mint

Rmdy is another new brand coming at us from High Park. Its focus is on CBD-rich products for those who are more interested in the calming effects of CBD rather than the psychoactive THC feels. Rmdy’s mints will ship to market in February/March 2020.

