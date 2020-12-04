2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Deluxe Rips

Our deluxe rips aren’t for the faint of heart, but sometimes, you gotta go big or you gotta go home. And honestly, we’ve been in the house all year.

This section of the Leafly 2020 Holiday Gift Guide features show-stopping gifts for any stoner. Just trust us.

Luft Duo air purifier

$149

The aroma of cannabis is wonderful, but it’s also rather conspicuous.

The LUFT Duo is a tiny powerhouse air purifier with rave reviews from Leafly staff. Perfect for anyone who needs to clear out the smell of sticky, stanky nugs or their latest hotbox session, the LUFT Duo is up for the job.

Bello Vapor Tap vaporizer

$380

Not sure what to get for the classiest cannasseur you know? Now you do. The Bello Vapor Tap is class in a glass.

This vaporizer comes with two vapor glasses that you can fill up, sip, and swirl for a whole new type of happy hour at home. Bello provides two dishwasher-safe glasses with the tap, so whoever receives this gift can remain stylish and sanitary no matter what.

Get involved with cannabis decarceration

Priceless

Jail is ridiculous enough, but carrying weed shouldn’t get you a death sentence. Anyone in detention is at greater risk of COVID-19, amongst other things.

Last Prisoner Project makes it easy for you to advocate for cannabis decarceration—including scripts for calling local officials and petitions you can sign—from the comfort of your favorite smoking chair. This holiday season, give the gift of getting involved.

Summerland Land Yacht bong

$275

Anyone with over 500 followers knows that you can’t just do it for the ‘gram – you really have to be about that life to catch the perfect shot.

The buzzworthy Summerland bong will look perfect in the forefront or background of any minimalist aesthetic, but your bohemian friends might vibe with it, too. Good luck deciding who gets this sleek yet quirky bong.

Storz & Bickel Crafty+ vaporizer

$279

Storz & Bickel are iconic cannabis accessory creators, and they kept up with tradition when they designed the Crafty+.

Give this battery-powered flower vaporizer to anyone you know who loves a clean hit of their favorite herb at any time of day. The durable handheld device might just make them say goodbye to wraps and papers.

Mobius Matrix NUC bubbler

$340

Hubba hubba! The Mobius Matrix NUC is a beautiful bubbler that any cannabis consumer would be proud to have in their collection.

With a bowl small enough that you can still taste your terps, the NUC delivers smooth, tasty draws thanks to a 66-hole matrix perk that diffuses the goods. The question becomes if you have any friends who wouldn’t want to hit this.

Mini Nail complete e-nail kit

$300

The Mini Nail is sure to provide a dabber you know with a great return on your investment.

The complete quartz kit has everything you need to dab the day away or provide a family member with a small gift that’s going to leave a huge smile on their face. At just 5 oz., it’s a banger kit that travels well and…straight up bangs.

Arizer Extreme Q

$170

The Arizer Extreme Q is a budget-friendly desktop vaporizer that blows Leafly staff away. With a remote control, ceramic heating element, and adjustable shut-off timer, it’s the perfect gift for the no-fuss friend or family member that likes to inhale big clouds and enjoy the ride.

As an added bonus, the Extreme Q can also be used for aromatherapy. Can you say potpourri?

